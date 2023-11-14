Aberdeen independent school launches new fee assistance for primary pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Education

Aberdeen independent school launches new fee assistance for primary pupils

Applications now open to the Junior Foundationer Awards.

In partnership with Robert Gordon's College
Staff and student at Robert Gordon's College.
Robert Gordon's College provides a nurturing learning environment for every child.

We all want the best for our children and for many families an independent school education may have seemed out of reach. That is until now, with the Junior Foundationer Awards being launched by Robert Gordon’s College for entry in August 2024.

Applications are now open for the new financial assistance programme launched by Robert Gordon’s College. The Junior Foundationer Awards will provide 25% fee assistance to pupils entering Primary 1 to Primary 7.

Children at school at Robert Gordon's College
We all want the best for our children, and so does Robert Gordon's College.

Mr Robin Macpherson, head of college shared: “The Foundationer Awards have been introduced to offer children across the city and region an exciting opportunity to join a supportive educational community, whatever their background or interest, where they can find their niche and excel.”

The Junior Foundationer Awards will provide financial assistance to academically-able pupils from families who can demonstrate that they would not otherwise be able to afford to send their child to Robert Gordon’s College Junior School on a full fee basis.

Robin continued: “Our vision is for a Robert Gordon’s College education to be accessible to talented children from across the north east of Scotland as we believe every child deserves this ambition.

“Since the pandemic, the economic environment for families has been extremely challenging, particularly for families interested in an education for younger children in Junior School year groups.”

Applying to the Junior Foundationer Awards at Robert Gordon’s College

As part of the application process, your child is invited to share a personal statement which enables them to use their own words to describe their interests and passions.

Paula Park, admissions manager, gave the following advice: “We recommend that families encourage their child to share their own personal statement so we can discover what they enjoy and what they are curious about.

“We are interested to learn about their hobbies within and outside school and what their favourite subjects are and why.

“We believe it is important for children to have the opportunity to express their individuality and share their passions.”

Child learning in school
Robert Gordon's College helps foster creativity and curiosity in its students.

Offering the very best start in a child’s education

Robert Gordon’s College Junior School offers the very best start in a child’s education. By helping children explore what they are passionate about and teaching them on how they can excel in their learning, the school creates an inspiring environment that builds strong learning foundations for life.

Here pupils are excited about science, fascinated by new technology, shine when performing on the stage and learn teamwork and leadership on the sports field.

Robin summed up the school’s ethos: “We’re a local school that thinks globally. The range of opportunities here for clubs, activities and trips is phenomenal. We encourage pupils to develop their own sense of identity, discover who they are and what their place in the world is.”

We want children to be brave and adventurous, with a focus on learning how to learn, so they can adapt and thrive in an ever-changing world.” – Mr Robin Macpherson, head of college

With its foundations in a strong, caring community, there is no better place for your child than Robert Gordon’s College.

If you are considering an independent education for your child, don’t hesitate – applications close Friday December 1 2023. Learn more about the Junior Foundationer Awards and start your child’s application today.

