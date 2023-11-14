Nimbus boss far from blue over Westhill firm’s progress in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Nimbus boss far from blue over Westhill firm’s progress in 2023

The fledgling business is reporting a surge in demand for its services.

By Keith Findlay
Aberdeen FC is among the clients of Nimbus Blue.
Aberdeen FC is among the clients of Nimbus Blue. Image: Kath Flannery /DC Thomson .

Aberdeenshire IT company Nimbus Blue is reaping the rewards of post-pandemic recovery as clients ramp up their investment in new technology.

The firm said it was seeing a surge in demand for its IT and security services this year.

New business secured during 2023 has added £340,000 to annual revenue, the Westhill-based firm revealed.

Nimbus Blue, which was founded in 2010, also said profits had nearly trebled year-on-year but it gave no figures.

As we approach 2024, this demand shows no signs of slowing down.”

David Tawse, managing director, Nimbus Blue

It attributed the uptick to a returned confidence in the marketplace.

Clients are shifting into post-pandemic recovery mode, meaning delayed projects are being reinstated and there is increased investment in technology and security tools, the company said.

It also pointed to heightened awareness of cybersecurity threats among small and medium-sized enterprise owners, as well as larger organisations.

The award-winning firm has taken on new consulting projects over the past year.

Nimbus Blue helping Dons with cybersecurity

New clients include Aberdeen Football Club, which hired the business to deliver a package of services to boost its cybersecurity.

Nimbus Blue managing director David Tawse said: “At the heart of our service portfolio is our managed IT support, but this year we’ve seen a particular increase in cybersecurity services.

“This has translated to a 30% year-on-year increase in our services, with the team being kept busy delivering security assessments, training, and certifications under our sister brand, Nimbus Red. As we approach 2024, this demand shows no signs of slowing down.”

David Tawse, managing director, Nimbus Blue.
David Tawse, managing director, Nimbus Blue. Image: Graham Dargie

Cloud solution services have “fast become an integral part of the way we work, while new trends across the north-east economy are also creating opportunities for Nimbus, Mr Tawse said.

He added: “Businesses have been looking beyond the local energy industry and expanding into public sector contracts. However, many (contracts) have a mandate that bidders must hold certain certifications to demonstrate cybersecurity awareness and robust information management.

“In other sectors, we’ve also seen a huge shift in the risk level that insurance companies are willing to bear in relation to cybersecurity.

“As businesses have become increasingly aware that such certifications exist and the benefits and opportunities of having this, demand for this has inevitably gone up.”

