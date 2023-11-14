Nimbus boss far from blue over Westhill firm’s progress in 2023

Aberdeenshire IT company Nimbus Blue is reaping the rewards of post-pandemic recovery as clients ramp up their investment in new technology.

The firm said it was seeing a surge in demand for its IT and security services this year.

New business secured during 2023 has added £340,000 to annual revenue, the Westhill-based firm revealed.

Nimbus Blue, which was founded in 2010, also said profits had nearly trebled year-on-year but it gave no figures.

As we approach 2024, this demand shows no signs of slowing down.” David Tawse, managing director, Nimbus Blue

It attributed the uptick to a returned confidence in the marketplace.

Clients are shifting into post-pandemic recovery mode, meaning delayed projects are being reinstated and there is increased investment in technology and security tools, the company said.

It also pointed to heightened awareness of cybersecurity threats among small and medium-sized enterprise owners, as well as larger organisations.

The award-winning firm has taken on new consulting projects over the past year.

Nimbus Blue helping Dons with cybersecurity

New clients include Aberdeen Football Club, which hired the business to deliver a package of services to boost its cybersecurity.

Nimbus Blue managing director David Tawse said: “At the heart of our service portfolio is our managed IT support, but this year we’ve seen a particular increase in cybersecurity services.

“This has translated to a 30% year-on-year increase in our services, with the team being kept busy delivering security assessments, training, and certifications under our sister brand, Nimbus Red. As we approach 2024, this demand shows no signs of slowing down.”

Cloud solution services have “fast become an integral part of the way we work, while new trends across the north-east economy are also creating opportunities for Nimbus, Mr Tawse said.

He added: “Businesses have been looking beyond the local energy industry and expanding into public sector contracts. However, many (contracts) have a mandate that bidders must hold certain certifications to demonstrate cybersecurity awareness and robust information management.

“In other sectors, we’ve also seen a huge shift in the risk level that insurance companies are willing to bear in relation to cybersecurity.

“As businesses have become increasingly aware that such certifications exist and the benefits and opportunities of having this, demand for this has inevitably gone up.”