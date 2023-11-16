Exclusive: Unused bottle recycling centre in Portlethen up for rent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Exclusive: Unused bottle recycling centre in Portlethen up for rent

Current tenant Biffa tight-lipped but the former engineering depot is on the market.

The ill-fated Biffa recycling centre in Badentoy Industrial Estate, Portlethen.
The ill-fated Biffa recycling centre in Badentoy Industrial Estate, Portlethen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay

The £7.7 million north-east site that was meant to recycle bottles under the controversial deposit return scheme (DRS) is being marketed for rent.

Commercial property firm Avison Young has been tasked with finding a new tenant for the 67,376sq ft “high specification” industrial facility in Badentoy Industrial Estate, Portlethen.

Named Wallace, the gated site boasts 14,525sq ft of two-storey office accommodation, a large concrete yard and dedicated parking.

Transport connectivity highlighted

Avison Young also highlights its “immediate access to the motorway network”.

The marketing brochure adds: “In addition to excellent road links, the subjects benefit from Aberdeen being home to an international airport and harbour – providing excellent international connectivity.

“Occupiers based within Badentoy Park include Baker Hughes, KCA Deutag, Saltire Energy, Hunting Energy, Maersk and Schlumberger.”

Uncertainty has surrounded the future of the unused recycling centre ever since the collapse of Circularity Scotland.

The facility was built to support the DRS after its rollout across Scotland from August.

But the DRS has been pushed back to 2025 and Circularity Scotland, the firm due to manage it, is in administration.

What now for Biffa in Portlethen?

Up to 60 jobs were being created at the Biffa plant, from multi-skilled operatives and drivers, to administrators, supervisors and managers.

Work on the site started in February and the facility was expected to be ready in May.

Waste management firm Biffa continues to say only that it is “reviewing its position” without giving any further detail or comment.

Hundreds of bins which were to be rolled out for the deposit return scheme. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The future of Circularity Scotland was thrown into doubt when the Scottish Government announced the deposit-return scheme, which was supposed to launch in March of next year, would not be introduced until October 2025 at the earliest.

The delay came after the UK Government agreed to grant an exemption to internal market rules – but only if the scheme excluded glass to bring it into line with similar proposals for elsewhere in the UK that are also due to launch in 2025.

When it is finally introduced, the DRS will see a 20p charge placed on drink containers.

This amount will be refunded when bottles and cans are returned, boosting recycling levels.

The unused Biffa  recycling centre in Portlethen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater called the collapse of Circularity Scotland a “disaster” for its 60 workers.

Biffa is understood to have signed up to a long lease for the Portlethen site, a former engineering depot, in the largest letting in the Aberdeen area last year.

An Aberdeen-based commercial property expert said: “I am assuming Biffa are suing Scottish Government or being compensated.”

Earlier this year it was reported the British Soft Drinks Association – whose members include Coca Cola and AG Barr, which makes Irn-Bru – was seeking compensation for the money its members had spent preparing for the Scottish DRS.

Other organisations representing retailers also said their members wanted compensation, with businesses across Scotland believed to have spent about £300 million ahead of the scheme’s planned introduction.

More on commercial property

More from Business

The ABI urged Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to reduce the rate of insurance premium tax in next week’s autumn statement (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
ABI urges cut to tax adding nearly £100 to motor and home insurance cost
The Government said the change was necessary after inflation interrupted the trend where renewable energy had fallen for years (Ben Birchall/PA)
Prices new wind and solar farms can charge are hiked after failed summer auction
Many gay people fear harassment (Peter Byrne/PA)
LGBTQ+ people facing abuse when travelling in London – report
Specially created Christmas paper for the Big Issue (Big Issue/PA)
It’s a Christmas wrap! Artists design paper for the Big Issue
Amazon is preparing for Black Friday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Parcel firms deliver ‘miserable’ service for the third year running
Interest in the event had fallen from 61% of consumers last year to 44% this year, a poll found (Brian Lawless/PA)
Black Friday spending in UK expected to fall by almost a quarter – research
Ofgem has said it is considering looking at standing charges in the light of the cost-of-living crisis (Jacob King/PA)
Ofgem ‘reopens debate’ on energy standing charges amid rising bills
Drilling operations on Taqa's Tern platform.
Major new report delivers blunt message for North Sea industry
Seagreen wind farm
£370 million loan deal for Seaway7 expected to deliver 100 north-east jobs
The Haewene Brim FPSO, pictured in Haugesund, Norway.
North Sea oil production vessel was in danger of 'losing position'

Conversation