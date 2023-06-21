Questions raised over future of £7.7 million Portlethen recycling centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Questions raised over future of £7.7 million Portlethen recycling centre

The centre, which was to create 60 jobs, was to count and sort billions of drinks containers collected through the deposit return scheme.

By Kelly Wilson
Future of the £7.7million recycling centre remains unclear. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Future of the £7.7million recycling centre remains unclear. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Uncertainty surrounds the future of £7.7 million Portlethen recycling centre following the collapse of Circularity Scotland.

The facility was built to support the controversial deposit return scheme which was to be rolled out across Scotland from August.

However, with the DRS now delayed until 2025 and Circularity Scotland, the firm due to manage the controversial scheme, in administration it’s not yet clear what happens at the site in Badentoy Industrial Estate.

Up to 60 jobs were being created at the new state-of-the-art Biffa facility, from multi-skilled operatives and drivers, to administrators, supervisors and managers.

Biffa today confirmed it was “reviewing” its position but refused to give any further detail or comment.

Work underway at Biffa Portlethen recycling centre

The centre is part of a network of Biffa-run facilities across Scotland that will count, sort and bale billions of drinks containers collected through the scheme each year by the waste management company.

Work on the site started earlier in February, with equipment due to be installed in April and it was expected to be completed last month.

Hundreds of bins which were to be rolled out for the deposit return scheme. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Diggers could be seen on-site but there was no sign of any construction work.

While hundreds of wheelie bins were stacked high in preparation for the anticipated scheme launch.

Controversial scheme

The future of Circularity Scotland had been thrown into doubt when the Scottish government announced the deposit-return scheme, which was supposed to launch in March of next year, would not be introduced until October 2025 at the earliest.

The delay came after the UK government agreed to grant an exemption to internal market rules but only if the scheme excluded glass to bring it into line with similar proposals for elsewhere in the UK that are also due to launch in 2025.

No workers were on-site today at the Biffa Portlethen recycling centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The chief executive of Circularity Scotland David Harris had said there was no reason why the Scottish scheme could not go ahead as planned next March despite glass not being included.

Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater called the collapse of Circularity Scotland a “disaster” for its 60 workers.

A Biffa spokeswoman said: “This is a deeply disappointing outcome. We are reviewing our position and have no further comment at this time.”

