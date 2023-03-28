How does Irn-Bru boss Roger White describe Scotland’s ‘other national drink’?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Scotland business

How does Irn-Bru boss Roger White describe Scotland’s ‘other national drink’?

Mr White delivers his verdict alongside AG Barr's latest results

AGG Barr chief executive Roger White on the factory floor. Image: AG Barr
AGG Barr chief executive Roger White on the factory floor. Image: AG Barr
By Keith Findlay

“Indescribably fruity and fizzy” – that was the boss’s answer when asked to describe the taste of Irn-Bru, the iconic Scottish soft drink made by AG Barr.

Roger White, Barr’s chief executive, was speaking after the company posted its latest annual accounts.

It also announced a changing of the guard in terms of Barr family involvement in the business.

We delivered an excellent financial performance and made significant progress across our strategic objectives.”

Roger White, chief executive, AG Barr

Robin Barr, who has been with the company for 62 years, will not seek re-election at its annual general meeting in May.

His daughter, Julie Barr, will relinquish her company secretarial duties and – subject to shareholder approval – will join the board as a non-executive director. Like her father before her, she will be the only member of the Barr family in the top management team.

Former AG Barr chairman Robin Barr, pictured in 2011. Image: SWNS.com

Mr Barr, 85, is the great-grandson of Robert Barr, who launched the business in 1875.

The octogenarian has served on the board for 58 years, including 31 as chairman.

According to Cumbernauld-based AG Barr, he “epitomises all that is great in UK corporate leadership, having provided a great source of experience, guidance and leadership over almost six decades”.

Ms Barr has been with the company for 19 years and is a qualified corporate lawyer.

The great ‘taste debate’

Barr has gained a strong reputation for its Irn-Bru marketing campaigns over the years.

One of the latest is focused on the great “taste debate” – what exactly does the drink taste of?

Mr White wasted no time in delivering his verdict of “indescribably fruity and fizzy”.

Annual sales up more than 18%

Barr – whose other soft drink/water and mixer brands include Rubicon, Simply Fruity, Sun Exotic, San Benedetto, Moma, Boost and Funkin – reported a 18.2% jump in revenue, to £317.6 million for the year to January 29 2023. Adjusted pre-tax profits rose 13.3% to £43.5m.

Mr White said revenue growth was driven both by price and sales volume increases.

Barr has pushed up prices amid rocketing inflation but is also absorbing some of its increased input costs, he told The Press and Journal.

Image: Shutterstock

And in the London-listed company’s results statement, he said: “”Over the past 12 months we delivered an excellent financial performance and made significant progress across our strategic objectives, an achievement only made possible by our committed and hardworking teams.

“Our strategy to build and develop a multi-beverage portfolio capable of significant long-term growth is progressing well. We are now in an investment phase, designed to capitalise on the strategic growth opportunities ahead.

‘Short-term impact’ on margins likely

“We do anticipate a short-term impact on operating margins, as a result of the combination of this investment, ongoing inflationary cost pressures, and the initial dilutive impact from the (recent) Boost acquisition.

“This growth and investment phase will support the rebuilding of our operating margin over the medium term and the creation of a stronger and more sustainable business.”

Despite the positive figures, shares in the company slid more than 6% to £5.09.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scotland business

Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Business chiefs deliver their messages to Scotland's new first minister
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Hardies offsets carbon generation with tree planting initiative Picture shows; Planting trees in Madagascar under the More Trees project. Madagascar. Supplied by Liquorice Media Date; Unknown
Property firm Hardies marks record year with global tree planting mission
CR0041796 Construction work on the Coire Glas Pumped Storage Hydro Scheme on the shores of Loch Lochy in Lochaber has started with timber clearance almsot completed and rock drilling started on the site of the loch side buildings and plant ahead of drilling through Cean Meall (behind). Coire Glas itself where the dam is located is unseen from the road and is behind Cean Meall. 21st March '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
SSE kick-starts £1.5 billion-plus Lochaber pumped hydro scheme
11
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Billy Walker, The GlenAllachie, Master Blender, 50 years in whisky business Picture shows; Billy Walker, The GlenAllachie, Master Blender. Speyside. Supplied by And Clark Date; Unknown
Whisky tax: A commitment was made and it should be honoured, says Billy Walker
3
Post Thumbnail
One in seven Scots living on the breadline as cost-of-living crisis bites
Elspeth Macdonald. Image: Scottish Fishermen's Federation
Fishers urge Holyrood to rethink 'catastrophic' plans for HPMAs
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy 'excellence' awards
Thainstone House, near Inverurie, is among the hotels changing hands. Image: Crerar Hotels
Investors swoop for seven north and north-east hotels
Great Glen Distillery has been shortlisted for two awards. Image Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Great Glen Distillery shortlisted for two start up awards
: Left to right: Adam Maitland (co-owner of Hutcheon Mearns), Iain Landsman (founder of Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate), Craig Hutcheon (co-owner of Hutcheon Mearns).
New commercial real estate business launches in Scotland

Most Read

1
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
2
Education Scotland has issued a number of improvement to be made at Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
3
Plans for a new Banchory retail park have been approved
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks all coming to Banchory as ‘long-awaited’ plans approved
4
Uig Harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Ferries cancelled after fire crews called to blaze in engine room of CalMac ferry…
5
Northfield Academy
Aberdeen City Council calls for Scottish Government support after damning Northfield Academy inspection
6
19Apr13. Sheriff Court, Inverness. COURT-NO BYLINE. Pictured leaving court, Rory MacKay sentenced to 11 months in jail after steeling a purse of credit cards and then went on a crime spree in the city. . . .19/04/13
‘No alternative’ to jail for prolific Inverness thief with 89 offences of dishonesty
7
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
The drugs were found in Hilton Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen
9
Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Boy, 17, on murder bid charge as man found with multiple stab wounds
10
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2

More from Press and Journal

The bar is proposed at the former Ponden Home Interiors premises Image Google Streetview
Playback Bar: licence granted for planned axe-throwing venue as 'competitive socialising' heads for Inverness
The Huntly-based care home will no longer be run by Balhousie Care Group. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Balhousie will no longer run Huntly care home after 'serious and significant' concerns raised
Friday's crash saw 17 vehicles involved. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media.
North-east MSP writes to Transport Scotland over ‘treacherous flooding’ and visibility concerns on A92…
mobile speed camera
Here's where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
Councillors have been made aware of issues at an Aberdeen school. Image: Shutterstock.
Short supplies for school lunches at Aberdeen primary school blamed for leaving some children…
When Scott met Giovanni... our entertainment editor Scott Begbie ended up on stage during Giovanni Pernice's Music Hall show. Image: DCT Media.
'I squeezed Giovanni Pernice's bum on stage at the Music Hall'
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Interview with Wood boss Picture shows; Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin. don't know. Supplied by Wood Date; 19/06/2022
Wood boss Ken Gilmartin champions UK North Sea expertise
Empty modern hospital bed in a sunny room with a clean blue floor; Shutterstock ID 187694114; purchase_order: LDR; job: NHS Highland delayed discharge
NHS Highland reveals 274 patients stuck in hospital as care crisis deepens
Oban is booming - but housing is in short supply. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Oban housing crisis - are short-term lets contributing to the problem?
Construction work on the Coire Glas Pumped Storage Hydro Scheme on the shores of Loch Lochy in Lochaber. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Renewable energy's effect on environment, capercaillie risk of extinction and the clock…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented