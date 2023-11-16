Aberdein Considine beefs up wealth management arm with new hire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdein Considine beefs up wealth management arm with new hire

Sally Collie has joined the Aberdeen law firm from the Financial Planning Group.

By Keith Findlay
Sally Collie, who has joined Aberdein Considine's wealth management business
Sally Collie has joined Aberdein Considine's wealth management business. Image: Aberdein Considine

Law firm Aberdein Considine (AC) has hired a compliance director for its wealth management business.

Sally Collie will be primarily based in AC’s home city of Aberdeen

But she will also work across AC’s other office locations.

Ms Collie has joined the firm from the Financial Planning Group, where she was compliance manager for businesses including flagship north-east firm Acumen Financial Planning.

She had overall responsibility for all compliance, regulatory and risk related matters.

Anti-money laundering qualifications

Her near-20-year career in financial services also includes spells with Bank of Scotland and Welcome Financial Services.

The former Kemnay Academy pupil started her career as an assistant manager with bookmaker William Hill.

She now boasts a Chartered Insurance Institute diploma in financial services, as well as formal compliance and anti-money laundering qualifications through the International Compliance Association.

A pile of books, the one on the top of the pile is lying open.
Ms Collie’s studying days have paid off. Image: Shutterstock

AC Wealth chief executive Jen Paice said: “Our wealth management business has been growing at an incredible pace over the last few years.

“Given the nature of our operations, it’s absolutely critical we invest in and retain the very best financial services talent.

“Attracting someone of the seniority and calibre of Sally reflects the reputation we have built in the financial services industry.

Our wealth management business has been growing at an incredible pace over the last few years.”

Jen Paice, CEO, AC Wealth

Ms Paice added: “The wealth management regulatory environment has undoubtedly grown in complexity over the years.

“It is vital clients know they have the necessary strength and expertise behind them as they consider how they can best secure their financial future.”

AC has 19 offices across Scotland and the north of England, with more than 450 staff.

Its financial services department deals with everything from personal finance to corporate benefits.

