Aberdein Considine beefs up wealth management arm with new hire

Law firm Aberdein Considine (AC) has hired a compliance director for its wealth management business.

Sally Collie will be primarily based in AC’s home city of Aberdeen

But she will also work across AC’s other office locations.

Ms Collie has joined the firm from the Financial Planning Group, where she was compliance manager for businesses including flagship north-east firm Acumen Financial Planning.

She had overall responsibility for all compliance, regulatory and risk related matters.

Anti-money laundering qualifications

Her near-20-year career in financial services also includes spells with Bank of Scotland and Welcome Financial Services.

The former Kemnay Academy pupil started her career as an assistant manager with bookmaker William Hill.

She now boasts a Chartered Insurance Institute diploma in financial services, as well as formal compliance and anti-money laundering qualifications through the International Compliance Association.

AC Wealth chief executive Jen Paice said: “Our wealth management business has been growing at an incredible pace over the last few years.

“Given the nature of our operations, it’s absolutely critical we invest in and retain the very best financial services talent.

“Attracting someone of the seniority and calibre of Sally reflects the reputation we have built in the financial services industry.

Our wealth management business has been growing at an incredible pace over the last few years.” Jen Paice, CEO, AC Wealth

Ms Paice added: “The wealth management regulatory environment has undoubtedly grown in complexity over the years.

“It is vital clients know they have the necessary strength and expertise behind them as they consider how they can best secure their financial future.”

AC has 19 offices across Scotland and the north of England, with more than 450 staff.

Its financial services department deals with everything from personal finance to corporate benefits.