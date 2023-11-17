Finalists for Northern Star Business Awards 2024 revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Finalists for Northern Star Business Awards 2024 revealed

Winners of the 14 categories will be announced at a ceremony which takes place at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

By Alex Banks
Finalists for Northern Star Business Awards 2024 revealed
Winners of the 14 categories will be announced at a ceremony which takes place at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

The finalists for the Northern Star Business Awards 2024 have been unveiled.

70 organisations from across the north-east have been shortlisted across 14 categories.

Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) is behind the annual event and said the awards will be “the biggest business celebration of 2024”.

The award winners will find out at the ceremony taking place at P&J Live in Aberdeen on April 19.

Earlier this year, more than 800 people attended the 2023 awards with Port of Aberdeen landing the top honour.

The scene set ahead of the 2023 Northern Star Awards. Image: Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce

AGCC chief executive Russell Borthwick said: “For us, Northern Star is the best night of the year.

“A unique stage to showcase and celebrate the brilliant work being done by businesses of all sizes, from all sectors, across our fantastic region.

“The companies in this area and pioneering, entrepreneurial and resilient, and will continue to be at the forefront of creating a bright economic future for the nation.”

Susie Mountain, partner at titles sponsor Brodies, said: “All of us at Brodies in Aberdeen are proud that we are the principal partner of the awards once again.

“We wish all of the finalists the best of luck at the awards ceremony next April.”

Northern Star Business Awards 2024 finalists

Business of the Year

  • Craig International Ltd
  • ICR Group
  • Mackie’s of Scotland
  • Sport Aberdeen
  • WM Donald

Customer First

  • Bancon Homes
  • Goldstar Cleaning Services
  • IT Hotdesk
  • Load Monitoring Systems (LMS)
  • Specsavers Aberdeen

Driving Sustainability

  • ATPI Energy Travel
  • Aberdeen Performing Arts
  • Cairngorm Bothies
  • Duncan Farms
  • Port of Aberdeen

Family Business of the Year

  • Amity Fish Company
  • Craig International Ltd
  • Katoni Engineering
  • PMC Property Management Lettings
  • WM Donald

Going Global

  • ASCO
  • Fulkrum Technical Resources Ltd
  • ModuSpec, a Vysus Group company
  • TWMA
  • Viper Innovations

Inspiration from Innovation

  • AISUS Offshore Ltd
  • Balmoral
  • eserv
  • Intellicore Ltd
  • PCL Live

Inspiring Futures

  • Aberlour Futures Aberdeen
  • Build Your Future, Grampian Construction Training Group
  • Stork
  • TechFest
  • WM Donald

Making the Difference

  • Aberdeen International Airport
  • AberNecessities
  • Kayleigh’s Wee Stars
  • TechFest
  • The Archie Foundation

Marketing Magic

  • Clan Cancer Support
  • Fifth Ring
  • Maritime Developments Ltd
  • Mearns & Gill
  • ThinkPR & Autism & Neurodiversity North Scotland (A-ND)

Rising Star

  • Murray Collie – Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust
  • Grace Arthur – Aberdeen Performing Arts
  • Nicole Thompson – Grampian Housing Association
  • Chloe Leslie – Infinity Partnership Limited
  • Cassie McGunnigle – The Archie Foundation

Staff Matter

  • Appetite for Business
  • Balmoral
  • Bancon Group Ltd
  • Mackie’s of Scotland
  • MRS Training & Rescue

Start-up Business of the Year

  • Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish
  • Ondo Catering
  • PCL Live
  • Planner Bee VA Services Ltd
  • Usana Mindset

Student Placement

  • Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL)
  • eCERTO LIMITED
  • Renaissance The Cowdray Club
  • RSM UK
  • Sealand Projects Limited

The Archibald Simpson Award

  • Aberdeen Performing Arts
  • Ardent Group
  • City Restoration Project
  • Dough and Co
  • Sugarbird Wines Ltd

Regional Contribution

  • To be announced on the night

More from Business

IBM has stopped advertising X (AP)
IBM pulls ads from X after report says they appeared next to antisemitic posts
Saf is produced from sustainable sources such as agricultural waste and used cooking oil (Steve Parsons/PA)
British Airways’ green fuel project wins Government backing
Severn Trent was the biggest beneficiary of a recent Ofwat review (Rui Vieira/PA)
Shareholders to see if Severn Trent will turn on the investment taps
NMC Health entered administration in 2020 (NMC Health/PA)
Collapsed NMC Health misled markets over £3.2bn of debt, says watchdog
Music lovers are being warned by a major bank to watch out for scammers circling as Glastonbury Festival tickets become available (Ben Birchall/PA)
Music lovers hoping to attend Glastonbury warned to watch out for scammers
Alstom has announced plans to make hundreds of staff redundant (Alamy/PA)
Alstom job cuts not connected to HS2 decision, says PM
Sergio Arevalo Ruiz is getting set to open Picos Deli. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New delicattesen offering a taste of Spain to open in Stonehaven
A site has been chosen for the new broch in Caithness. Image Bob Marshall
Site chosen in Caithness for the first broch to be built in Scotland in…
Ord Group truck in highland setting
You might be surprised at what The Ord Group can offer
Marston’s has appointed Justin Platt to be its next boss (Marston’s/PA)
Pub giant Marston’s hires Merlin executive to be next boss

Conversation