Finalists for Northern Star Business Awards 2024 revealed

The finalists for the Northern Star Business Awards 2024 have been unveiled.

70 organisations from across the north-east have been shortlisted across 14 categories.

Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) is behind the annual event and said the awards will be “the biggest business celebration of 2024”.

The award winners will find out at the ceremony taking place at P&J Live in Aberdeen on April 19.

Earlier this year, more than 800 people attended the 2023 awards with Port of Aberdeen landing the top honour.

AGCC chief executive Russell Borthwick said: “For us, Northern Star is the best night of the year.

“A unique stage to showcase and celebrate the brilliant work being done by businesses of all sizes, from all sectors, across our fantastic region.

“The companies in this area and pioneering, entrepreneurial and resilient, and will continue to be at the forefront of creating a bright economic future for the nation.”

Susie Mountain, partner at titles sponsor Brodies, said: “All of us at Brodies in Aberdeen are proud that we are the principal partner of the awards once again.

“We wish all of the finalists the best of luck at the awards ceremony next April.”

Northern Star Business Awards 2024 finalists

Business of the Year

Craig International Ltd

ICR Group

Mackie’s of Scotland

Sport Aberdeen

WM Donald

Customer First

Bancon Homes

Goldstar Cleaning Services

IT Hotdesk

Load Monitoring Systems (LMS)

Specsavers Aberdeen

Driving Sustainability

ATPI Energy Travel

Aberdeen Performing Arts

Cairngorm Bothies

Duncan Farms

Port of Aberdeen

Family Business of the Year

Amity Fish Company

Craig International Ltd

Katoni Engineering

PMC Property Management Lettings

WM Donald

Going Global

ASCO

Fulkrum Technical Resources Ltd

ModuSpec, a Vysus Group company

TWMA

Viper Innovations

Inspiration from Innovation

AISUS Offshore Ltd

Balmoral

eserv

Intellicore Ltd

PCL Live

Inspiring Futures

Aberlour Futures Aberdeen

Build Your Future, Grampian Construction Training Group

Stork

TechFest

WM Donald

Making the Difference

Aberdeen International Airport

AberNecessities

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars

TechFest

The Archie Foundation

Marketing Magic

Clan Cancer Support

Fifth Ring

Maritime Developments Ltd

Mearns & Gill

ThinkPR & Autism & Neurodiversity North Scotland (A-ND)

Rising Star

Murray Collie – Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust

Grace Arthur – Aberdeen Performing Arts

Nicole Thompson – Grampian Housing Association

Chloe Leslie – Infinity Partnership Limited

Cassie McGunnigle – The Archie Foundation

Staff Matter

Appetite for Business

Balmoral

Bancon Group Ltd

Mackie’s of Scotland

MRS Training & Rescue

Start-up Business of the Year

Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish

Ondo Catering

PCL Live

Planner Bee VA Services Ltd

Usana Mindset

Student Placement

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL)

eCERTO LIMITED

Renaissance The Cowdray Club

RSM UK

Sealand Projects Limited

The Archibald Simpson Award

Aberdeen Performing Arts

Ardent Group

City Restoration Project

Dough and Co

Sugarbird Wines Ltd

Regional Contribution