Finalists for Northern Star Business Awards 2024 revealed

The finalists for the Northern Star Business Awards 2024 have been unveiled.
70 organisations from across the north-east have been shortlisted across 14 categories.
Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) is behind the annual event and said the awards will be “the biggest business celebration of 2024”.
The award winners will find out at the ceremony taking place at P&J Live in Aberdeen on April 19.
Earlier this year, more than 800 people attended the 2023 awards with Port of Aberdeen landing the top honour.
AGCC chief executive Russell Borthwick said: “For us, Northern Star is the best night of the year.
“A unique stage to showcase and celebrate the brilliant work being done by businesses of all sizes, from all sectors, across our fantastic region.
“The companies in this area and pioneering, entrepreneurial and resilient, and will continue to be at the forefront of creating a bright economic future for the nation.”
Susie Mountain, partner at titles sponsor Brodies, said: “All of us at Brodies in Aberdeen are proud that we are the principal partner of the awards once again.
“We wish all of the finalists the best of luck at the awards ceremony next April.”
Northern Star Business Awards 2024 finalists
Business of the Year
- Craig International Ltd
- ICR Group
- Mackie’s of Scotland
- Sport Aberdeen
- WM Donald
Customer First
- Bancon Homes
- Goldstar Cleaning Services
- IT Hotdesk
- Load Monitoring Systems (LMS)
- Specsavers Aberdeen
Driving Sustainability
- ATPI Energy Travel
- Aberdeen Performing Arts
- Cairngorm Bothies
- Duncan Farms
- Port of Aberdeen
Family Business of the Year
- Amity Fish Company
- Craig International Ltd
- Katoni Engineering
- PMC Property Management Lettings
- WM Donald
Going Global
- ASCO
- Fulkrum Technical Resources Ltd
- ModuSpec, a Vysus Group company
- TWMA
- Viper Innovations
Inspiration from Innovation
- AISUS Offshore Ltd
- Balmoral
- eserv
- Intellicore Ltd
- PCL Live
Inspiring Futures
- Aberlour Futures Aberdeen
- Build Your Future, Grampian Construction Training Group
- Stork
- TechFest
- WM Donald
Making the Difference
- Aberdeen International Airport
- AberNecessities
- Kayleigh’s Wee Stars
- TechFest
- The Archie Foundation
Marketing Magic
- Clan Cancer Support
- Fifth Ring
- Maritime Developments Ltd
- Mearns & Gill
- ThinkPR & Autism & Neurodiversity North Scotland (A-ND)
Rising Star
- Murray Collie – Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust
- Grace Arthur – Aberdeen Performing Arts
- Nicole Thompson – Grampian Housing Association
- Chloe Leslie – Infinity Partnership Limited
- Cassie McGunnigle – The Archie Foundation
Staff Matter
- Appetite for Business
- Balmoral
- Bancon Group Ltd
- Mackie’s of Scotland
- MRS Training & Rescue
Start-up Business of the Year
- Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish
- Ondo Catering
- PCL Live
- Planner Bee VA Services Ltd
- Usana Mindset
Student Placement
- Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL)
- eCERTO LIMITED
- Renaissance The Cowdray Club
- RSM UK
- Sealand Projects Limited
The Archibald Simpson Award
- Aberdeen Performing Arts
- Ardent Group
- City Restoration Project
- Dough and Co
- Sugarbird Wines Ltd
Regional Contribution
- To be announced on the night
