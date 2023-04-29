Northern Star Business Awards: All the winners from this year’s ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Northern Star Business Awards: All the winners from this year’s ceremony

The awards recognise successful and growing businesses which make a positive impact on the north-east economy.

By Simon Warburton
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce celebrated business achievement at the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards.Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce celebrated business achievement at the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards.Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Business

London markets finished higher despite a slump for NatWest (Luciana Guerra/PA)
London markets finish higher despite NatWest share slump
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce celebrated business achievement at the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards.Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media
Aberdeen's meet-and-greet team share their recommendations and love of the city ahead of first…
The oil majors are set to lay out more profits on Tuesday and Thursday (Peter Byrne/PA)
BP and Shell set to reveal more bumper profits
A man walks past a bed of plastic flowers outside the Huawei shop in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)
Huawei revenue edges up in first quarter but profit margin narrows
A customer pays for vegetables at the Maravillas market in Madrid (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Europe’s economy barely grows as inflation pinches consumers
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce celebrated business achievement at the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards.Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media
It's a long road ahead for Scotland's EV charging network
Across the UK, 89,560 home sales took place in March 2023 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
UK house sales fell by 19% annually in March – HMRC figures
The number of people taking breathing space from their financial problems has jumped by more than a third annually, according to figures from the Insolvency Service (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Annual jump in number of people taking up debt ‘breathing space’ schemes
The German banking giant said it would be able to offer better service to global UK-based customers following the deal. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Deutsche sweeps on Numis in £410m deal to strengthen City presence
The educational publisher reported a rise in sales in the first quarter of the year (Chris Ison/PA)
Education publisher Pearson buoyed by work skills training

Most Read

1
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce celebrated business achievement at the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards.Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
2
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce celebrated business achievement at the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards.Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
3
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce celebrated business achievement at the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards.Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
4
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce celebrated business achievement at the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards.Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
5
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce celebrated business achievement at the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards.Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
6
Someone holiday a handmade burger
Tasty options: 5 places to eat in Lossiemouth
7
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce celebrated business achievement at the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards.Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media
Two people charged after Range Rover overturns on Aberdeen street
8
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce celebrated business achievement at the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards.Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media
Friends rally to help keep Fraserburgh woman ‘fiercely independent’
9
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce celebrated business achievement at the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards.Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
10
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce celebrated business achievement at the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards.Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media
Man climbed onto roof of tenement and tossed objects to the ground below

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce celebrated business achievement at the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards.Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media
Billy Dodds urges his Caley Thistle players to seize chance to book Scottish Cup…
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce celebrated business achievement at the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards.Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media
Cove Rangers play out 0-0 draw with Dundee to move off foot of Championship
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce celebrated business achievement at the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards.Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media
Nairn County raise objections to Scottish Conference League proposal
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce celebrated business achievement at the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards.Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media
Angus MacDonald signs two-year contract extension with Aberdeen - 'We are building something special'
3
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce celebrated business achievement at the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards.Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media
10-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Great Northern Road
Matthew Reiss resignation
Highland Council praises 'constructive' meeting on Corran Ferry crisis
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce celebrated business achievement at the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards.Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media
Highland-based bishop 'honoured' to present sceptre at coronation
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce celebrated business achievement at the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards.Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce celebrated business achievement at the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards.Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media
Hearts v Aberdeen kick-off time changed due to Beyonce gig at Murrayfield
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce celebrated business achievement at the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards.Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media
David Raven still cherishes goodwill from Caley Thistle supporters following semi-final winner in 2015

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]