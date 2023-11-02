Industry says parts shortage affecting North Sea helicopters not a safety concern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Industry says parts shortage affecting North Sea helicopters not a safety concern

"At the most extreme it has meant that some operators were not able to fly their intended programme", an analyst said.

By Mathew Perry
Oil workers boarding a CHC-operated S-92 in Aberdeen.
Oil workers boarding a CHC-operated S-92 in Aberdeen.

A spare parts shortage affecting helicopter operators in the North Sea is an operational issue, not a safety one, analysts and the regulator have insisted.

The International Association of Oil and Gas Producers (IOGP) recently told members a “serious and deteriorating supply chain situation” was presenting safety issues for S-92 offshore helicopters.

The S-92 is the dominant helicopter type in the UK North Sea following the phase-out of the Super Puma during the 2010s.

Growing number of S-92 helicopters being grounded

A total of 31 S-92s are currently grounded globally as they await gearbox replacements.

There are fears this figure could double by the end of next year.

IOGP said instances of components being moved from one aircraft to another to keep some in working order had increased by between 50% and 106%.

Industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said the issue was “concerning” but insisted logistics, rather than safety, will most likely be impacted in the North Sea.

Spare parts issue affecting North Sea helicopters

Steve Robertson, a director at research and consulting firm Air and Sea Analytics, said the parts shortage had affected helicopter operators in the North Sea throughout 2023.

He added: “At the most extreme it has meant that some operators were not able to fly their intended programme, leaving end-users having to secure ad-hoc capacity elsewhere.

A CHC-operated S-92 helicopter on a North Sea platform.

“As aircraft go into periodic base maintenance it has been necessary to take parts from one aircraft to keep others flying – which creates a knock-on effect of delays in maintenance and more work for engineers.”

Companies can choose to either operate a larger fleet to maintain the same service levels or switch to different aircraft types,

The makeup of North Sea helicopter fleets based in Aberdeen has changed this year, Mr Robertson said.

He added: “What we are seeing in Aberdeen is a smaller fleet of S-92s and a move towards ‘super-medium’ types, notably the Airbus H175.

“CHC has moved additional H175s into Aberdeen in recent months and we expect more units to follow over the winter.”

CHC was contacted for comment.

Spares shortages “not necessarily” a safety issue

In response to questions from Energy Voice, sister website to The Press and Journal, a spokesperson from the Civil Aviation Authority said: “Spares shortages are not necessarily a safety issue.

“Aircraft are able to operate with limited amounts of functionality and this is very closely managed.

“Beyond that, the aircraft would be grounded – which would be an operational impact but not a safety one.

“We oversee the operators to ensure they follow their approved procedures and do not go beyond what is permitted.”

Oil worker airlifted to hospital.
A Bristow-operated Sikorsky S-92 taking off from a platform in the North Sea.

The spokesperson added supply chain challenges were widespread across all industry sectors.

OEUK HSE and operations director Mark Wilson said: “The current supply chain issues.. are concerning and need to be addressed in the most efficient way possible.

“However, we know the likely impact is on the logistics and unavailability of aircraft, rather than on safety.

“OEUK is engaged with aviation safety groups and communicating regularly on the issue, and is continuing to work with industry to minimise impact.”

