Aberdeen doctor launches hemp products for dogs

It is claimed they help joint pain, manage anxiety, promote a healthy coat and support overall vitality.

By Kelly Wilson
Aberdeen doctor launches hemp products for dogs
It is claimed they help joint pain, manage anxiety, promote a healthy coat and support overall vitality.

An Aberdeen doctor has launched a new business selling hemp products for dogs.

Lee Allen decided to launch Dog Phyte following the success of his CBD business Phyte Club.

The hemp products are believed to help joint pain, manage anxiety, promote a healthy coat and support overall vitality

Lee spent some time developing the range, which includes shampoo, spritz and hemp seed oil, before launching in August.

Local stockists

He said: “I was getting a lot of queries about CBD (cannabidiol, a natural substance found in hemp plants) and hemp oil for pets.

“At that time, I had a 14-year-old labrador called Marley who was suffering from arthritis.

“I found that giving him Phyte Club CBD oil really helped his joint discomfort, and so decided to launch a separate website that catered specifically for dogs.

Dog Phyte products. Image: Dog Phyte

“Although vets are able to prescribe CBD for pets, current regulations do not permit the marketing of CBD oil specifically for pets, but hemp seed oil for pets is accepted.”

Dog Phyte products are already stocked by Manky Maggie’s and Long Dog Cafe in Aberdeen.

He has a good product tester now in place, with his nine-month-old miniature labradoodle using the shampoo and spritz.

Dog Phyte benefits

Lee said: “Manky Maggies has had a very good response to the products.

“The feedback has been fantastic, certainly for animals with itchy and dry skin. It’s really beneficial.

“There’s been some glowing reports and I’m hopeful it will pick up in the coming months.”

Mabel product testing the shampoo. Image: Dog Phyte

He added: “The benefits of hemp for skin and animals coats can be quite remarkable and they are natural products.

“I thought there would be a good market for a dog-based brand that promotes the use of hemp and hemp-based products.

“It helps nourish the skin coat and helps vitality, and you can find it has a calming effect as well.

“It’s very different to the CBD oil that humans take, which is a much more potent extract and concentrated.”

