List of north and north east communities where Bank of Scotland has axed mobile branches

Bank of Scotland is set to axe its mobile banking service, which serves rural communities across the north and north-east.

The decision to scrap the service in May 2024 has been blamed on a reduction in footfall, with some locations being used by just two customers.

Mobile branch visits have fallen by 90% since 2018, with branches helping just 14 customers, on average, during their route.

Bank of Scotland introduced the first fleet of mobile banks in April 1963, in a bid to service rural communities.

In recent years, the scheme was expanded as traditional High Street branches closed their doors for good.

Over 20 places will be affected:

Grampian

Aberlour

Aboyne

Alford

Burghead

Cullen

Fochabers

Huntly

Insch

Keith

Kingswells

Lossiemouth

Portlethen

Portsoy

Turriff

Westhill

Highlands

Beauly

Bonor Bridge

Dornoch

Fortrose

Grantown on Spey

Helmsdale

Kingussie

Lairg

Community bankers to replace mobile banking

In light of the closures, the firm is introducing more community bankers.

Community bankers will provide targeted banking support in local communities where a branch is closing.

They will offer face-to-face services to customers in their local communities, including making payments, account enquiries and online banking support. There is information below on which locations will be receiving a Community Banker.

Residents in Bonar Bridge, Dornoch, Grantown-on-Spey, Helmsdale, Lossiemouth and Turriff will benefit from the service.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid is calling for a meeting with members of the Bank of Scotland to discuss the “shameful” decision.

He said: “It’s shocking that at a time when banks are closing in these areas, residents are now being stripped of mobile services which provide a lifeline to rural communities.

“Older people who use cash and their local bank are finding it increasingly impossible to manage their money because more and more barriers are being put in their way.

“This decision highlights the shameful attitude of banks towards providing face-to-face facilities which is resulting in vulnerable people being abandoned.

“Rural areas desperately rely on these services which is why I have asked to meet with the Bank of Scotland to see what can be done to help their most vulnerable customers across Aberdeenshire and Moray.”

Bank of Scotland claim some services used by just two customers

A Bank of Scotland spokesperson said: “Customers have been using our mobile branches much less over time and some locations now have as little as two customers using the service.

“We’ll be introducing more Community Bankers, alongside the other options customers already have for their banking including the Post Office, online, our mobile apps, phone banking, video services and web chat.

“All colleagues will continue in roles across our business.”

