Inverness cargo shipping firm driving towards net zero with new electric timber truck

The electric truck has arrived in the Highlands as part of a three-year forestry trial costing £452,000.

By Alex Banks
The new 44-tonne electric Volvo timber carrying vehicles. Image: Scottish Forestry
The new 44-tonne electric Volvo timber carrying vehicles. Image: Scottish Forestry

An Inverness cargo shipping company is operating a new electric timber truck as part of efforts to “decarbonise the sector”.

Scotlog Sales now has the 44-tonne wagon and will use it to transport timber from the Port of Inverness to the West Fraser site at Dalcross.

The electric truck has arrived at the Longman Drive firm as part of a three-year forestry trial to hit net zero targets.

Scottish Forestry is investing £452,000 towards the trial which is partnering with Scotlog Sales, James Jones & Sons, the Volvo Group and Cleaner EV.

Creel Maritime consultants are monitoring the use of the lorries and arranging knowledge exchange opportunities.

Scotlog Sales ‘already seeing benefits’

Creel Maritime managing director and project manager Neil Stoddart claims Scotlog Sales had already begun work on decarbonising the sector.

The firm uses using waterborne freight to move logs from the west coast into Inverness.

Mr Stoddart said: “Commercial Forestry is of course the original renewables sector and can also be considered a carbon storage industry.

“So it was a natural fit to become an early adopter of alternative fuel technology.

“Scotlog Sales Inverness became a partner due to the part they already play with decarbonising the supply chain.

The Scotlog Sales truck is part of a trial in aims to help hit Net Zero targets. Image: Scottish Forestry

“Adding in the final leg of the journey by Electric powered HGV further reduces the carbon footprint of this material.”

Mr Stoddart also believes it’s been a successful start to life for both trucks – with the second based in Lockerbie.

He added: “Both the Inverness based truck and the asset with James Jones down in Lockerbie are performing well.

“Importantly drivers really appreciate the benefits of 666 horsepower, instant torque and the relative ease of fast charging.

“We are working them on straightforward duties at current. But look forward to stretching their legs further afield and into the forest as the project progresses.”

Scottish Forestry said the electric wagon has now been with Scotlog Sales in Inverness for six weeks.

Net zero targets

Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon is keen to see how the truck can help to reach net zero.

She said: “Around seven million tonnes of wood are harvested from Scotland’s forests each year and transported to sawmills, board manufacturers and other processors, mostly on 44 tonne diesel lorries.

Mairi Gougeon MSP.
Mairi Gougeon MSP. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The forestry sector is keen to use modern technology to tackle timber transport issues as part of its overall efforts to decarbonise and reach net zero.”

