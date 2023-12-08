Lossiemouth’s Baylee Campbell grateful for knee op fundraising support – including team-mates giving up wages

Baylee Campbell has hailed the generosity of his Lossiemouth team-mates and everyone supporting his recovery from a serious knee injury.

The Coasters striker tore his anterior cruciate ligament a week before the start of this season.

With private surgery costing around £7,000, Campbell is fundraising for his operation.

A crowdfunder has already generated more than £2,700, while his Grant Park team-mates are donating part of their wages to the cause.

Coasters togetherness on show

Campbell is grateful for the support he’s received – and the 23-year-old window cleaner said: “The support has been amazing.

“The crowdfunder has been set up for just over a month and friends, family, team-mates, players from other clubs and people I don’t even know have all got behind it.

“Anything that anybody is willing to contribute means a lot to me and I’d like to thank everyone.

“Away from that, I need to thank the Lossie players. We did it with Ally Bellingham and the boys have agreed to it again, where they’re giving up part of their wage each month to put towards my operation.

“That’s something people don’t see, which I appreciate so much.

“We’ve got a great squad. It’s probably the biggest strength we’ve got is our togetherness as a squad through thick and thin.

“And I think the gesture the boys have made sums that up and I can’t thank them enough for it.

“The manager Frank McGettrick and assistant manager Ian Campbell have been in constant contact giving me advice, and they’ve managed to generate some funds as well.

“Former Lossie chairman Royce Clark has also got involved and the current chairman Alan McIntosh and his son Kevan (club secretary) are doing everything they can as well and making a donation, so all the support has been amazing.

“I’ve also got a thank a few former players, like Martin Charlesworth, Martin McMullan and the other guys at Pinefield Glass, who have put together a big hamper that they’re raffling off to raise money.”

Bellingham’s advice means a lot

Lossie’s Ally Bellingham suffered the same injury as Campbell and raised funds for surgery last year.

Campbell has appreciated his advice, and added: “When Ally raised money for his operation there was some left over.

“He’s said to the boys if any of us have this problem and need a scan or anything like that then we can use that money.

“To have someone who’s been through it has been invaluable and he’s advised me the best route to go down.

“Any unanswered questions I’ve had, Ally has been able to answer. He’s always been there for me with and I’m really thankful for that.”

Campbell joined Lossie – his hometown club – as a 15-year-old and has come through the youth ranks.

He is also the brother of former Coasters, Forres Mechanics, Buckie Thistle and Deveronvale attacker Shawn Scott, and always wanted to follow in his footsteps.

Campbell said: “I’ve always wanted to play for Lossie. I live less than 200 yards from Grant Park.

“When I was growing up I used to clean the boots for a while.

“It probably sounds cliched, but playing for Lossie was always what I wanted to do.

“Following in my brother’s footsteps was the dream. Although I’m a fair few goals behind him, that’s what is keeping my going.

“Some of the memories I’ve got give me a lot of encouragement that I’ll come back and be playing for Lossie again.”

Anyone interested in donating to Baylee Campbell’s fundraiser can do so at www.gofundme.com/f/baylees-knee-fundraiser