Lossiemouth’s Baylee Campbell grateful for knee op fundraising support – including team-mates giving up wages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Lossiemouth’s Baylee Campbell grateful for knee op fundraising support – including team-mates giving up wages

The 23-year-old striker is trying to come back from a knee injury sustained in pre-season

By Callum Law
Lossiemouth's Baylee Campbell. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Lossiemouth's Baylee Campbell. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Baylee Campbell has hailed the generosity of his Lossiemouth team-mates and everyone supporting his recovery from a serious knee injury.

The Coasters striker tore his anterior cruciate ligament a week before the start of this season.

With private surgery costing around £7,000, Campbell is fundraising for his operation.

A crowdfunder has already generated more than £2,700, while his Grant Park team-mates are donating part of their wages to the cause.

Coasters togetherness on show

Campbell is grateful for the support he’s received – and the 23-year-old window cleaner said: “The support has been amazing.

“The crowdfunder has been set up for just over a month and friends, family, team-mates, players from other clubs and people I don’t even know have all got behind it.

“Anything that anybody is willing to contribute means a lot to me and I’d like to thank everyone.

“Away from that, I need to thank the Lossie players. We did it with Ally Bellingham and the boys have agreed to it again, where they’re giving up part of their wage each month to put towards my operation.

“That’s something people don’t see, which I appreciate so much.

Baylee Campbell, right, in action for Lossiemouth.

“We’ve got a great squad. It’s probably the biggest strength we’ve got is our togetherness as a squad through thick and thin.

“And I think the gesture the boys have made sums that up and I can’t thank them enough for it.

“The manager Frank McGettrick and assistant manager Ian Campbell have been in constant contact giving me advice, and they’ve managed to generate some funds as well.

“Former Lossie chairman Royce Clark has also got involved and the current chairman Alan McIntosh and his son Kevan (club secretary) are doing everything they can as well and making a donation, so all the support has been amazing.

“I’ve also got a thank a few former players, like Martin Charlesworth, Martin McMullan and the other guys at Pinefield Glass, who have put together a big hamper that they’re raffling off to raise money.”

Bellingham’s advice means a lot

Lossie’s Ally Bellingham suffered the same injury as Campbell and raised funds for surgery last year.

Campbell has appreciated his advice, and added: “When Ally raised money for his operation there was some left over.

“He’s said to the boys if any of us have this problem and need a scan or anything like that then we can use that money.

“To have someone who’s been through it has been invaluable and he’s advised me the best route to go down.

“Any unanswered questions I’ve had, Ally has been able to answer. He’s always been there for me with and I’m really thankful for that.”

Campbell joined Lossie – his hometown club – as a 15-year-old and has come through the youth ranks.

He is also the brother of former Coasters, Forres Mechanics, Buckie Thistle and Deveronvale attacker Shawn Scott, and always wanted to follow in his footsteps.

Shawn Scott in action for Lossiemouth

Campbell said: “I’ve always wanted to play for Lossie. I live less than 200 yards from Grant Park.

“When I was growing up I used to clean the boots for a while.

“It probably sounds cliched, but playing for Lossie was always what I wanted to do.

“Following in my brother’s footsteps was the dream. Although I’m a fair few goals behind him, that’s what is keeping my going.

“Some of the memories I’ve got give me a lot of encouragement that I’ll come back and be playing for Lossie again.”

Anyone interested in donating to Baylee Campbell’s fundraiser can do so at www.gofundme.com/f/baylees-knee-fundraiser

More from Highland League

The latest Highland League Weekly preview is available to watch now.
Watch our FREE Highland League Weekly preview: Formartine United v Brechin City leads card,…
CR0031428 Highland League game of the day - Formartine United (red) v Turriff United (blue) Picture of Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson Picture by Kenny Elrick 16/10/2021
Dean Donaldson praises Inverurie starlets after contract extensions
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC.
Highland League: Keith v Banks o' Dee postponed
CR0037233 Highland League Turriff United v Keith Turriff's and Keith's Keiths Craig Ewen Pic by Chris Taken..............06/08/22
Craig Ewen looks for Keith to find top gear as Banks o' Dee visit
Wick's Davie Allan weaves past the Turriff defence
Wick's David Allan nears return after 18 months sidelined; Michael McKenzie looks to deliver…
Scottish Cup first round replay Deveronvale v Spartans' Deveronvale's Colin Charlesworth and Spartans Gregor Woods. CR0014771 . Pic by Chris Sumner Taken 30/9/19
Rookie boss Colin Charlesworth looks to learn from bosses he played under after taking…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 24.09.2022 URN: CR0038229 SPFL Cinch Trust Trophy 2022-2023 3rd Round Buckie Thistle FC 1 Vs Linfield FC 2 Picture:First goal of the game in the second half by 20 Buckie Marcus Goodall Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Confirmation of Celtic v Buckie Thistle TV coverage and kick-off time - with Aberdeen…
A snow-covered Seafield Park. Image: Strathspey Thistle FC
Strathspey Thistle v Wick Academy and Forres Mechanics v Huntly postponed
Scottish Cup first round replay Deveronvale v Spartans' Deveronvale's Colin Charlesworth and Spartans Gregor Woods. CR0014771 . Pic by Chris Sumner Taken 30/9/19
New Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth gets backing of chairman Gordon Carter following Allan Hale's…
Allan Hale has left his role as Huntly manager. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Huntly manager Allan Hale resigns after three-and-a-half years

Conversation