Aberdeen mother and son launch new drone window cleaning business

The drones can reach heights of more than 100 metres.

By Kelly Wilson
Lynn Lamberty with Stewart Wilson and Greig Lamberty. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
An Aberdeen mother and son duo have launched a window cleaning business with a difference.

There’s no ladders, sponges or scaffolding in sight, all the work is done by a drone.

Lynn Lamberty and son Greig have bought the franchise for KTV Working Drone for Scotland.

The drone, which is controlled by a specially trained pilot, can clean windows and facade at height of up to 100 metres.

The cleaning is completed using a heated hot water system.  The water is purified through a purifying system, attached to a hose which connects to the drone.

The water is pumped through using a pedal controlling water useage.

‘Amazing’ cleaning capability

Lynn, who also runs facilities management company, Alpha FM, said : “More and more clients were asking if we can clean buildings at height.

“This is when we researched more as the cost of erecting scaffolding can run into tens of thousands of pounds.

The drone has been described as “amazing”. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“The research put us in touch with a Norwegian company called KTV Working Drone. After lots of communication back and forth with my son and myself, we flew to Norway to see the drone for ourselves.

We were dumbfounded in what the drone’s capabilities are for cleaning buildings and glass.  It’s absolutely amazing.”

‘Drone does all the work’

Greig, 33, and Stewart Wilson are both trained as drone pilots after completing a two-day drone training course carried out by the Civil Aviation Authority which included both practical and theory work.

Although it’s still early days for the business there has been some interest with enquiries from a number of different people.

Lynn, 56, who is married to John, said: “The drone does all the work. Takes away the risk to people using an elevator platform, erecting scaffold or rope access.

The drone can be used for a number of buildings. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“We’ve been approached by people who have lighthouses, wind turbines, the hull of ships. The list goes on and on.

“There are numerous things you can use it for.

“In Aberdeen the biggest building is the university Sir Duncan Rice Library which is just below 50 metres so it can go twice that height.”

Expand the business

Greig is hoping the unique aspect of the business will see it expand, with interest already been shown from businesses in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

He said: “Nobody has seen it in Scotland yet and I expect it to kick off when it starts.

“It takes all the health and safety aspects away from needing scaffolding.

“I’m looking forward to it and pushing on with the business. The aim is to keep expanding.”

Lynn was assisted throughout the process by Gordon Forbes from Business Gateway.

