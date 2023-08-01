Royal Mail launches first drone delivery service in Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Mail launches first drone delivery service in Orkney

Royal Mail and drone firm Skyports have begun the service which will run for an initial three months.

By Alex Banks
A Royal Mail worker with a Skyports drone from a project in the Isles of Scilly in 2021. The drones used in the Orkney Islands is much larger. Image: Skyports.
A Royal Mail worker with a Skyports drone from a project in the Isles of Scilly in 2021. The drones used in the Orkney Islands is much larger. Image: Skyports.

The first drone delivery service in the UK has launched in Orkney.

Royal Mail and Skyports Drone Services have co-operated to launch the Orkney I-Port operation.

Letters and parcels will be distributed on ground from Royal Mail’s Kirkwall delivery office to Stromness.

Drones  will then transport items to staff on Graemsay and Hoy where postal workers will carry out their delivery routes.

The new service is in partnership with Orkney Council Harbour Authority and Loganair.

Why does Orkney need drone delivery?

The companies announced their intentions in April and are now beginning to deliver the service.

It will initially operate for three months but could be continued on a permanent basis.

The drone service is expected to significantly improve delivery times as well as service levels for islands Graemsay and Hoy.

Due to the weather and geography, delivery services such as ferries have faced disruptions.

A Skyports drone in flight. Image: Skyports

The use of electric drones will also bring safety improvements, ensuring postal workers can deliver between ports without risk.

Mail was previously transported to Kirkwall Airport from mainland Scotland, before being delivered around the main Orkney island.

The 19 other inhabited islands’ mail was then delivered via ferry or smaller passenger plane.

Skyports will conduct the inter-island flights with the Speedbird Aero DLV-2 aircraft, which is capable of carrying payloads of up to 6kg.

‘Revolutionising’ mail delivery

The director of Skysports Drone Services Alex Brown believes they are “revolutionising” mail services in remote communities.

He said: “By leveraging drone technology, we are helping to reduce the requirement for emissions-producing vehicles.

“We’re pleased to be once again partnering with Royal Mail to demonstrate how drone operations can benefit UK logistics on this project.”

Alex Brown, director at Skyports. Image: Skyports

The project has been funded by the Department for Transport’s freight innovation fund and carried out by the Connected Places Catapult.

The head of the drones trial at Royal Mail Chris Paxton said the drone “supports Royal Mail’s continued drive to reduce emissions”.

He said: “We are proud to be working with Skyports to deliver via drone to some of the most remote communities that we serve in the UK.

“Using a fully electric drone supports Royal Mail’s continued drive to reduce emissions associated with our operations, whilst connecting the island communities we deliver to.”

Skyport previously used its technology to carry out a trial of school meal deliveries from Oban Airport.

