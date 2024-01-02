David Jackson: How we’re supporting north-east tourism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Jackson: How we’re supporting north-east tourism

'Aberdeen is gradually moving away from its image as solely an oil-focused city'

David Jackson, regional director, VisitScotland, alonsgide one of the north-east's most iconic tourism assets, Craigievar Castle.
David Jackson, regional director, VisitScotland, alonsgide one of the north-east's most iconic tourism assets, Craigievar Castle. Image: DCT Media
By David Jackson

Tourism in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire is a 365-day a year industry and one of Scotland’s most important.

In fact, in a survey of Scottish residents it was named as the most important.

It is an economic and social powerhouse, contributing significantly to the economy  of the region and is a force for good in so many ways. It sustains communities, creates jobs and attracts investment – helping to support the vibrancy and vitality of towns and cities right across the country.

Tourism before Covid

Pre-pandemic, in 2019, there were 1.3 million overnight visits, 14.6m day visits, 4.4m nights spent in accommodations and £856 million of total spend in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray Speyside.

While the challenges facing Scottish tourism post-pandemic have been well documented, interest in Scotland has remained incredibly strong. People still want to travel and Scotland is very much on their wish lists.

VisitScotland is steadfast in our support of local tourism, Our focus is on marketing, business support and working closely with VisitAberdeenshire and other partners to promote Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as a year-round destination – inspiring and influencing visitors at those crucial early planning stages, using the channels we know they use.

People still want to travel and Scotland is very much on their wish lists.”

Our job is made easier thanks to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s outstanding tourism offering, and the dedicated and passionate people behind it. It was great to see some of those leading lights recognised at the Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards.

The strong recovery of international visitors to Scotland was one of 2023’s success stories. Many of our key overseas markets have now almost equalled, and in some cases surpassed, 2019 levels. Overseas holidaymakers tend to stay longer and spend more.

We aim to build on this global interest when our flagship travel trade show, VisitScotland Connect, returns to P&J Live in Aberdeen on April 17-18. Registration is open now for eligible businesses.

Aberdeen Mela at Queens Links.
Aberdeen Mela at Queens Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

EventScotland funding programmes in 2023 supported Aberdeen Mela, which celebrates cultural diversity across the north-east, and Spectra – Scotland’s Festival of Light.

Other highlights of 2023 across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire include some of the incredible events and festivals, many of which welcomed soaring visitor numbers.

The newly-opened mountain bike centre Tarland Trails 2 welcomed thousands of visitors over the summer, further demonstrating the huge potential for Aberdeenshire to fulfil its ambition of becoming a leading adventure tourism destination.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire welcomed an influx of overseas visitors due to the arrival of new cruise lines into the Granite City.

Cruise ship AIDAaura in Aberdeen.
Cruise ships from northern Europe have been a welcome sight for local businesses. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The return of international visitors is especially important while the domestic market adjusts to the cost-of-living challenges.

Latest insights suggest concerns around rising costs are impacting domestic recovery.

Consumers are booking later or having to adjust their trip to suit their financial needs; saving money on shorter trips, booking different accommodation or forgoing eating out or visiting places as much as they may have previously. This is having a knock-on effect on businesses.

Domestic tourism under pressure UK-wide amid cost of living crunch

But this is not a problem unique to Scotland. Domestic tourism across the UK is facing the same challenges.

We continue to promote regional and seasonal spread, inspiring visitors to discover lesser-known parts of our region and consider travelling at other times in the year. We are working with partners such as Expedia, ScotRail, LNER and Historic Environment Scotland to help amplify this message, along with local partners, such as VisitAberdeenshire.

VisitAberdeenshire’s Make a Day of It campaign encouraged people to visit Aberdeen.

Our Great Days Out campaign has pulled together some of the best offers from across the country to help families get out and enjoy Scotland this winter, complementing VisitAberdeenshire’s Make a Day of It campaign, which encouraged visitors to explore more of Aberdeen in the autumn.

Turning our focus to 2024, there is much to look forward to, including the reopening of two of Aberdeenshire’s iconic castles – Braemar and Craigievar – after extensive restorations.

Craigievar Castle in Aberdeenshire.
Important restoration work is taking place at Craigievar Castle in Aberdeenshire. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

In Aberdeen, both the Maritime Museum and Tolbooth Museum will also reopen following maintenance and restoration respectively.

And the start of work on the new Union Street Market will provide another welcome confidence boost for Aberdeen.

A little further ahead, momentum is building around a number of major projects and events in the region. The multi-million-pound investment in Macduff Marine Aquarium and Peterhead Cultural Quarter has the potential to be transformational for these coastal communities, while the promise of a North East Highland Way is an exciting prospect.

An artist's impression of how Macduff Aquarium will look after a major revamp. I
An artist’s impression of how Macduff Aquarium will look after a major revamp. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Aberdeenshire is one of the few places where you can ski, mountain bike and surf all in the same day and is fast developing a reputation as an adventure tourism destination.

The North East Adventure Tourism programme continues to drive new investment in support of the region’s adventure tourism sector. And anticipation is building ahead of the return of the Tall Ships Races to Aberdeen in 2025.

It has also been fantastic to see people enjoying the Aberdeen Winter Festival and Christmas village again. It has drawn visitors, both locally and from further afield, into the city.

‘Cosmopolitan destination’

Aberdeen is gradually moving away from its image as solely an oil-focused city, to become a cosmopolitan destination with key arts and cultural attractions and festivals.

With rich local provenance, including incredible local seafood and strong agritourism links, the region has a host of amazing food and drink experiences.

We strive to provide a quality experience for everyone who visits this region, but we also need to keep on talking up tourism to make sure we all get the most benefit from this fantastic industry.

David Jackson is an Aberdeen-based regional director with tourism body VisitScotland.

