Exclusive: ‘Rotten tooth’ BHS front to be covered up when work on new Aberdeen market gets under way

Construction on the city centre development is expected to begin within months after plans were officially approved.

By Denny Andonova
Former BHS store on Union Street
Aberdeen City Council is pondering over what can be done to cover up the "unpleasantly looking" building on Union Street. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

The front of Aberdeen’s former BHS store will soon be covered up amid complaints the building sticks out “like a rotten tooth” on Union Street.

Council chiefs are considering how best to shield the eyesore from view when construction on the new Aberdeen Market begins.

The frontage was stripped down last May, leaving the grimy skeleton of the building exposed.

Workers took down the BHS facade following the demolition of the old Aberdeen Market on The Green last year. Image: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson.

It marked the beginning of the longed-for “renaissance” of the struggling city centre, with the site earmarked to become an indoor market with 10 food and drink outlets.

And under the blueprints, the remains of the BHS facade will ultimately be demolished and replaced with glass panels and digital displays.

But questions have been raised about what happens until this vision comes to life.

The concrete facade of the former BHS building could be cut away - if signed off by structural engineers working on the Aberdeen market project. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
The concrete facade of the former BHS building will be torn down once work on the new Aberdeen Market begins. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.

‘BHS store is a Union Street eyesore’

The £50 million scheme has now been rubber stamped.

And while councillors backed the polished designs for the new market, some raised concerns about the downtrodden look of the former BHS store front.

Labour’s Sandra MacDonald even went on to say that it looks like a “rotten tooth” on Union Street.

This is how the Union Street entrance to the new Aberdeen Market will look like once completed. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council.

It comes after council chiefs rolled out a pilot project to bring unloved buildings between Market Street and Bridge Street up to scratch.

And Mrs MacDonald stressed this should also apply for the BHS store.

She added: “The BHS building does look a bit like a rotten tooth on Union Street.

“This needs to be looked at so we have a site which is more amenable to the eye while work is under way.

“Because – quite frankly – this is not a good look at the moment.”

Labour group leader Sandra Macdonald said risking the Aberdeen market £20m would be "an act of folly". Picture by Aberdeen City Council.
Labour councillor Sandra Macdonald raised her concerns in chambers, urging planning officials “to do something”. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

What do you think of the BHS store facade? Let us know in our comments section below.

What can be done to fix BHS front?

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said they have already put some thought into that and the building will be “wrapped up” soon.

How exactly, however, is still unknown.

Some suggestions from planning officers include displaying some of the new Aberdeen Market designs or splashing the local authority’s branding on the hoardings.

Our Union Street leader Bob Keiller, Janine Gatchalian and Honey Keenan geared up to clean up St Nicholas Cemetery on Union Street in September. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Our Union Street chief Bob Keiller, who has been leading volunteer efforts to spruce up the Granite Mile, has also chipped in with a few ideas.

He welcomed the council’s decision, adding: “We support the city council with any efforts they can make to improve the look of any part of the city centre.”

The revamped area on The Green will be used to host everything from farmers markets to screenings of sports tournaments such as Wimbledon or big football matches. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council.

Construction works on the new Aberdeen Market are poised to be begin in the next few months, with an opening date planned in about two years.

Operator McGinty’s Group hopes that once completed, it will be a “really cool space” for events, with an array of independent shops, bars, restaurants and cafes.

The future of Aberdeen

