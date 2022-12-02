Tolbooth to be covered in ‘unsightly’ scaffolding for months as £1.36 million repair gets go-ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tolbooth to be covered in ‘unsightly’ scaffolding for months as £1.36 million repair gets go-ahead

By Craig Munro
December 2, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 8, 2022, 3:07 pm
Aberdeen's Tolbooth Museum. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Tolbooth Museum. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The Tolbooth in the centre of Aberdeen is to be covered in “unsightly” scaffolding for months, after a £1.36 million repair job was given the green light.

Council bosses say the work is needed urgently before the 17th-century building – one of the oldest in the city – deteriorates further.

It was closed at the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020, along with all other museums and public buildings around the country.

But as the rest of the sites started to reopen their doors, the Tolbooth remained shut.

A large crack had been discovered in an archway on the ground floor, risking the health and safety of visitors.

The clock on the spire of the Tolbooth which could be refurbished as part of the Aberdeen Tolbooth repair
The Tolbooth’s clockfaces and lead spire would be refurbished as part of the work. Image: Michael Traill

And as more investigations were carried out, more problems were found: rusting metal embedded in the stonework, pointing that had worn away, and clockfaces needing to be refurbished.

There were fears that the exterior was in such a state that pedestrians on Castle Street below were in danger from falling masonry, slates and leadwork.

‘Unsightly’ scaffolding

Plans for “major roof and parapet works” were scheduled for the 2023/24 budget by councillors in September.

But the full cost and scale of the job were only revealed in papers for this week’s finance committee meeting.

The report says work would begin in March next year and last for 15 months – with the building covered in scaffolding for a significant portion of that time.

Scaffolding covering the Town House in Aberdeen City Centre
The Town House was covered in scaffolding for refurbishment work between 2014 and 2017. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

The scaffolding, which the report describes as “unsightly”, would encroach on the Castle Street pavement and partially block the neighbouring Lodge Walk lane.

However, report author Alastair Reid says these would be “only short-term issues”.

Repair work would secure museum’s future

Councillors gave the go-ahead to all the necessary works, which would total £1.36 million, on Wednesday.

That cost means a Grade A-listed building which “dominates the east end of Union Street” would be protected for the future, according to bosses.

The repairs are also necessary to allow the site’s popular museum, which tells the grisly story of crime and punishment throughout Aberdeen’s history, to reopen.

The report adds: “Carrying out the work now would be less costly than deferring until some unknown timeline.”

Councillor Ian Yuill outside Aberdeen Town House, Broad Street, Aberdeen.

Council co-leader Ian Yuill said: “We are delighted the work is to be carried out on the Tolbooth Museum which is one of the oldest buildings in the city with a rich and varied history.

“It played significant role to play in the 1745 Jacobite rebellion and is now Aberdeen’s Museum of Civic History so it is right and appropriate we ensure the building is fit for purpose now and for future generations.”

City centre facelift

Plans to repair the Tolbooth, which is next door to Aberdeen Sheriff Court, come as the council considers the wider question of sprucing up the city centre.

Last year, the local authority committed to spending £100,000 on power-washing Union Street’s pavements and repainting its railings.

Plants growing out of the walls of granite building on Union Street
Plant life on the walls of Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A team from the city’s Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme has also been working to identify owners of historic buildings in the area, so they can give them grants to carry out repairs.

But the main source of funding for the Tolbooth repair, if it goes ahead, will be the council’s Condition and Suitability Programme.

The fund, which has previously put money towards smaller projects at the Maritime Museum and the Linx arena, would contribute £1.2 million to the cost.

Who owns Union Street? Here’s how finding the answer could bring the tired thoroughfare back to life

