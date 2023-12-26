Snow much fun for Boxing Day sledgers in the Cairngorms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Snow much fun for Boxing Day sledgers in the Cairngorms

Temperatures in the north have allowed people to get out on their sledges for some festive fun.

By Louise Glen
Boxing Day 2023 sledging on snow in Aviemore in the Cairngormsare Mitchell, 10, and Maisie, nine months.
Nine-month-old Maisie Taylor of Aviemore enjoys her first experience of snow with her brother Mitchel, 10, as they enjoyed sledging in the village this morning. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

There was sledging fun in the snow in the Cairngorms this morning for visitors and locals alike.

Thanks to mild, yet sub-zero overnight temperatures Aviemore was filled with hillside sledgers this morning.

With one youngster Maisie Taylor enjoying snow and sledging for the first time.

The nine-month-old joined her brother Mitchell, 10, and was watched over by their mum Kirsty Taylor.

Also taking to the slopes of the park in Aviemore were second-time Christmas visitors to the area Jenson Blatston with dad Lee.

Families were out enjoying the snow on Boxing Day in the Cairngorms

Temperatures in Aviemore this morning were barely above freezing – with minus 6C expected this evening at 9pm.

An avalanche forecast for the Cairngorms said that “old patchy snow” will be firm and icy with new snow lying on bare ground above 1640ft.

The avalanche hazard for the Cairngorms was said to be “low”.

However, with the forecast for heavy mountain snow into Wednesday the Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS)  said an avalanche is increasingly likely.

At the Nevis Range, gondolas are open and people are sledging on the slopes, while Glen Coe Mountain Resort was open for sledging only, and plans to reopen again tomorrow.

Kirsty Taylor with baby Maisie in the snow on Boxing Day in the Cairngorms.
Kirsty Taylor of Aviemore with her nine-month-old daughter Maisie as she enjoys her first-day sledging.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

 

Maisie and Mitchel Taylor enjoyed the snow on Boxing Day in the Cairngorms.
Maisie Taylor enjoyed her first-ever sledging tip with her brother Mitchel, 10, as they sledged in Aviemore on Boxing Day. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Jensen Blatston needs a push from his father Lee in the snow on Boxing Day in the Cairngorms.
Jensen Blatston with his father Lee from Warwickshire enjoy their second successive Christmas in the Highland snow. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Jensen Blatston needs a push from his father Lee in the snow on Boxing Day in the Cairngorms.
Making the most of the snowy Boxing Day conditions, visitors and locals alike enjoy sledging in Aviemore today.<br />Jensen Blatston and dozens of others were enjoying the Boxing Day snow. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Jensen Blatston needs a push from his father Lee in the snow on Boxing Day in the Cairngorms.
Jensen Blatston needs a push from his father Lee. The father and son are from Warwickshire and are enjoying their second successive Christmas in the Highland snow. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Conversation