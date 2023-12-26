Snow much fun for Boxing Day sledgers in the Cairngorms

There was sledging fun in the snow in the Cairngorms this morning for visitors and locals alike.

Thanks to mild, yet sub-zero overnight temperatures Aviemore was filled with hillside sledgers this morning.

With one youngster Maisie Taylor enjoying snow and sledging for the first time.

The nine-month-old joined her brother Mitchell, 10, and was watched over by their mum Kirsty Taylor.

Also taking to the slopes of the park in Aviemore were second-time Christmas visitors to the area Jenson Blatston with dad Lee.

Families were out enjoying the snow on Boxing Day in the Cairngorms

Temperatures in Aviemore this morning were barely above freezing – with minus 6C expected this evening at 9pm.

An avalanche forecast for the Cairngorms said that “old patchy snow” will be firm and icy with new snow lying on bare ground above 1640ft.

The avalanche hazard for the Cairngorms was said to be “low”.

However, with the forecast for heavy mountain snow into Wednesday the Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) said an avalanche is increasingly likely.

At the Nevis Range, gondolas are open and people are sledging on the slopes, while Glen Coe Mountain Resort was open for sledging only, and plans to reopen again tomorrow.