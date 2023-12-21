Inverness cafe poised to reopen next year as owner has ‘unfinished business’

An Inverness cafe will reopen its doors next year after being closed since May.

Kevin Paterson owns Utopia Cafe on Tomatin Road and has reversed his decision to step aside.

He announced his intentions to move on after taking on too much of a workload, but will now return with a “better balance”.

The cafe, which first opened in April 2019, is hoping to be ready for the public again before the end of January.

Time away from Utopia Cafe ‘changed everything’ for owner

Mr Paterson said it hadn’t been an easy ride for him and his cafe, however, he is buzzing to get back to it.

He added: “When we first opened, everything took off so quickly and it was absolutely bonkers.

“From then on we were constantly chasing our own tail and never got round to the level of organisation and efficiency needed.

“I was doing too much and it broke me down. I chose to step back and thought it was time to move on.

“However, all the stepping back made me realise was how much I miss it. I see it as the focus and drive which gets me out the bed in the morning.”

He said his cafe and its community were “a way of life” and he now believes running the business is his “true purpose”.

“I like to describe it as unfinished business,” he said, adding: “Utopia really is a way of life for me.

“Running a business at the heart of any community takes over your life and you feel a part of so much more.

“Hospitality is a very difficult place at the moment, so I want to make sure we get things right and can thrive.”

Social media response to reopening

Following the announcement on Instagram and Facebook, Mr Paterson has seen an “unbelievable response”.

He said: “I definitely know I’m doing the right thing.

“I felt quite nervous and saw it as a lot of pressure but it’s a powerful feeling to see all the support come in.

“My hope and optimism is on another level now. Hopefully, this means we can expand offerings as well.”

Utopia Cafe will reopen its doors with a similar lunch menu as before it closed.

Mr Paterson plans to introduce an evening menu on a regular basis as he wants everyone to be able to have a taste.