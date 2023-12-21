Inverness cafe poised to reopen next year as owner has ‘unfinished business’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness cafe poised to reopen next year as owner has ‘unfinished business’

The Tomatin Road enterprise, which opened in 2019, has been shut since May.

By Alex Banks
The cafe, owned by Kevin Paterson, is expected to reopen its doors in early 2024. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
An Inverness cafe will reopen its doors next year after being closed since May.

Kevin Paterson owns Utopia Cafe on Tomatin Road and has reversed his decision to step aside.

He announced his intentions to move on after taking on too much of a workload, but will now return with a “better balance”.

The cafe, which first opened in April 2019, is hoping to be ready for the public again before the end of January.

Time away from Utopia Cafe ‘changed everything’ for owner

Mr Paterson said it hadn’t been an easy ride for him and his cafe, however, he is buzzing to get back to it.

He added: “When we first opened, everything took off so quickly and it was absolutely bonkers.

“From then on we were constantly chasing our own tail and never got round to the level of organisation and efficiency needed.

“I was doing too much and it broke me down. I chose to step back and thought it was time to move on.

Kevin Paterson expects to reopen Utopia Cafe in January. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“However, all the stepping back made me realise was how much I miss it. I see it as the focus and drive which gets me out the bed in the morning.”

He said his cafe and its community were “a way of life” and he now believes running the business is his “true purpose”.

“I like to describe it as unfinished business,” he said, adding: “Utopia really is a way of life for me.

“Running a business at the heart of any community takes over your life and you feel a part of so much more.

“Hospitality is a very difficult place at the moment, so I want to make sure we get things right and can thrive.”

Social media response to reopening

Following the announcement on Instagram and Facebook, Mr Paterson has seen an “unbelievable response”.

He said: “I definitely know I’m doing the right thing.

“I felt quite nervous and saw it as a lot of pressure but it’s a powerful feeling to see all the support come in.

Mr Paterson has been overwhelmed by support for the return of Utopia Cafe. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“My hope and optimism is on another level now. Hopefully, this means we can expand offerings as well.”

Utopia Cafe will reopen its doors with a similar lunch menu as before it closed.

Mr Paterson plans to introduce an evening menu on a regular basis as he wants everyone to be able to have a taste.

