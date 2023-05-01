Doubt over future of popular Inverness cafe Utopia after owner announces he is stepping aside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Doubt over future of popular Inverness cafe Utopia after owner announces he is stepping aside

There has been an outpouring of support online since the announcement, with many hoping the business can somehow carry on.

By Stuart Findlay
Utopia Cafe is facing an uncertain future. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Utopia Cafe is facing an uncertain future. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A popular Inverness cafe is facing an uncertain future after its founder announced he was stepping aside.

Kevin Paterson’s Utopia Cafe in the Hilton area of the city built up a loyal following after first opening in April 2019.

But earlier today, Kevin announced it was the end of the road for him and the cafe.

He does hope to pass the business on to someone else, but at the moment its future appears unclear.

Thanks to cafe’s customers

Kevin said: “With an extremely heavy heart, following lots of soul searching and reflecting of late, that I have come to the conclusion this is the end of the road for me and Utopia Cafe.

“Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined or anticipated the incredible and response and support we’ve had since opening four years ago.

“It’s been an insanely wild ride, and I’m so proud of what we created, but it’s now time for me move on to pastures new.”

Kevin Paterson is leaving the business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The news has received an outpouring of support on social media.

Many fans of the cafe are concerned about its future, but Kevin did say he hopes it will carry on without him.

He added: “I’m currently in talks with other to find someone to seamlessly take over the helm, as it’s my wish for it to continue as a thriving community hub and meeting place in Inverness.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped make Utopia what it became. It’s been so overwhelming to think how far we’ve come.”

Social media plea helped staffing crisis

The business has not been without its challenges since arriving on the scene in 2019.

The pandemic hit everyone hard and hospitality businesses suffered more than most.

After surviving the storm, Utopia closed again temporarily in April 2022.

Turkish Eggs at Utopia. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A severe shortage of staff – and particularly, chefs – had Kevin worried that it wouldn’t be able to return.

But a social media plea brought a huge response from the local community and a raft of job applications, allowing them to open again in October.

It’s been a tough old time for bars, restaurants and cafes in the city in recent times.

Fans of Utopia, which has been a regular hit on Trip Advisor, will be hoping someone can find a way to keep it going.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Utopia Cafe is facing an uncertain future. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Bus and lorry crash closes A92 at Bridge of Muchalls
2
A row has broken out over CCTV in the garden of a home in the west end of Aberdeen
Aberdeen CCTV row as ‘decade-long’ war between west end neighbours reaches boiling point
4
3
Utopia Cafe is facing an uncertain future. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
20 pictures from Siberia Bar & Hotel’s 2023 May Day celebrations in Aberdeen
4
Donald Trump
Donald Trump says it’s ‘good to be home’ after landing at Aberdeen Airport
11
5
Utopia Cafe is facing an uncertain future. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year ban for disqualified driver who crashed while over the limit
6
Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, who had a drink with Michael Bublé at P&J Live.
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
7
Utopia Cafe is facing an uncertain future. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-times-the-limit drink-driver banned from the roads
8
Utopia Cafe is facing an uncertain future. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Man told partner: ‘If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the…
9
Utopia Cafe is facing an uncertain future. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Police hunt for 14-year-old boy after man critically injured in Elgin assault
10
Utopia Cafe is facing an uncertain future. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Thurso town centre street closed after large chunks of masonry fall to street

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]