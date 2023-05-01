Doubt over future of popular Inverness cafe Utopia after owner announces he is stepping aside

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular Inverness cafe is facing an uncertain future after its founder announced he was stepping aside.

Kevin Paterson’s Utopia Cafe in the Hilton area of the city built up a loyal following after first opening in April 2019.

But earlier today, Kevin announced it was the end of the road for him and the cafe.

He does hope to pass the business on to someone else, but at the moment its future appears unclear.

Thanks to cafe’s customers

Kevin said: “With an extremely heavy heart, following lots of soul searching and reflecting of late, that I have come to the conclusion this is the end of the road for me and Utopia Cafe.

“Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined or anticipated the incredible and response and support we’ve had since opening four years ago.

“It’s been an insanely wild ride, and I’m so proud of what we created, but it’s now time for me move on to pastures new.”

The news has received an outpouring of support on social media.

Many fans of the cafe are concerned about its future, but Kevin did say he hopes it will carry on without him.

He added: “I’m currently in talks with other to find someone to seamlessly take over the helm, as it’s my wish for it to continue as a thriving community hub and meeting place in Inverness.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped make Utopia what it became. It’s been so overwhelming to think how far we’ve come.”

Social media plea helped staffing crisis

The business has not been without its challenges since arriving on the scene in 2019.

The pandemic hit everyone hard and hospitality businesses suffered more than most.

After surviving the storm, Utopia closed again temporarily in April 2022.

A severe shortage of staff – and particularly, chefs – had Kevin worried that it wouldn’t be able to return.

But a social media plea brought a huge response from the local community and a raft of job applications, allowing them to open again in October.

It’s been a tough old time for bars, restaurants and cafes in the city in recent times.

Fans of Utopia, which has been a regular hit on Trip Advisor, will be hoping someone can find a way to keep it going.