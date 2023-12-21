Daughter in desperate search for dad’s Rolex ‘stolen’ during Aberdeen hospital visit

An Aberdeen woman is desperately trying to track down her father’s stolen Rolex – taken while he was staying in hospital.

Douglas Fowler, 79, was admitted to ward 105 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he stayed overnight on Friday, December 1.

On his wrist was his Rolex Precision OysterDate – one of his most treasured possessions.

Speaking with the Press & Journal, Doug’s daughter Gillian Fowler said her dad bought the watch – dated from sometime in 1960s – while he was working abroad with the merchant navy in 1966.

She said: “He’s worn it ever since. It means a lot, and it’s been a constant through his life, and is also seen as a comfort.

“For this to be taken at dad’s most vulnerable is horrific.”

Gillian says the theft was even more upsetting because her father had been wearing the watch.

She believes it was taken sometime between late Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, December 2, around 10am.

She has put the call out on social media for people to keep their eyes peeled for someone selling her father’s Rolex – and still hopes someone will return it.

She has also reported the incident to police.

Rolex theft is ‘disgusting and so upsetting’

She said: “I am aware that there are signs asking for valuables to be removed, or documented by staff – I was not aware this had not been done. I can understand when items are lying about – however, no one has the right to take another person’s possessions.

“To have an item removed from your person is disgusting and so upsetting, and certainly a worn item should have been safe.”

In a statement, a NHS Grampian spokesperson said: “We are co-operating fully with the police investigation into this incident.

“Speaking generally, while we do our utmost to manage safety and security, our hospitals are large public buildings.

“We would encourage anyone coming into hospital to leave any valuable or treasured items at home whenever possible.”

The Press & Journal reached out to police for more details on the incident.