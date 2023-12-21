Daughter in desperate search for dad’s Rolex ‘stolen’ during Aberdeen hospital visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daughter in desperate search for dad’s Rolex ‘stolen’ during Aberdeen hospital visit

Gillian Fowler's father Doug had the watch for more than 50 years.

By Bailey Moreton
rolex
Doug Fowler, 79, had his Rolex stolen from him while staying in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Gillian Fowler. Visualization: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen woman is desperately trying to track down her father’s stolen Rolex – taken while he was staying in hospital.

Douglas Fowler, 79, was admitted to ward 105 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he stayed overnight on Friday, December 1.

On his wrist was his Rolex Precision OysterDate – one of his most treasured possessions.

Speaking with the Press & Journal, Doug’s daughter Gillian Fowler said her dad bought the watch – dated from sometime in 1960s – while he was working abroad with the merchant navy in 1966.

rolex
Gillian Fowler is pleading for people to keep an eye out for someone selling her father’s stolen Rolex. Image: Gillian Fowler.

She said: “He’s worn it ever since. It means a lot, and it’s been a constant through his life, and is also seen as a comfort.

“For this to be taken at dad’s most vulnerable is horrific.”

Gillian says the theft was even more upsetting because her father had been wearing the watch.

She believes it was taken sometime between late Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, December 2, around 10am.

She has put the call out on social media for people to keep their eyes peeled for someone selling her father’s Rolex – and still hopes someone will return it.

She has also reported the incident to police.

Rolex theft is ‘disgusting and so upsetting’

She said: “I am aware that there are signs asking for valuables to be removed, or documented by staff – I was not aware this had not been done. I can understand when items are lying about – however, no one has the right to take another person’s possessions.

“To have an item removed from your person is disgusting and so upsetting, and certainly a worn item should have been safe.”

In a statement, a NHS Grampian spokesperson said: “We are co-operating fully with the police investigation into this incident.

“Speaking generally, while we do our utmost to manage safety and security, our hospitals are large public buildings.

“We would encourage anyone coming into hospital to leave any valuable or treasured items at home whenever possible.”

The Press & Journal reached out to police for more details on the incident.

Teen Aberdeen fan hospitalised with ‘serious’ face injury after Hampden assault

