Tories claim bigger earnings add up to Brexit boost for Scottish fishing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Tories claim bigger earnings add up to Brexit boost for Scottish fishing

But Scottish Government says 'harm' caused to the industry 'cannot be ignored'

Banff-registered fishing vessel Orion.
Banff-registered fishing vessel Orion. Image: Macduff Ship Design
By Keith Findlay

Scottish fishers are reaping the rewards of a Brexit boost to the value of their catches, the Tories have claimed.

However, the Scottish Government insists the industry is worse off overall.

Figures obtained from the government show a 27.4% boost to sales income for larger vessels – those 79ft and up – in the three years to 2022.

These boats netted fish and other seafood worth a total of £3.5 million in 2022.

This is compared with landings valued at £3m in 2021 and £2.8m in 2019.

North Sea fishing vessel.
North Sea fishing vessel. Image: Press Association

Monthly takings for these vessels grew by £64,000 to £295,000 between 2020 and 2022.

Boats between 33ft and 79ft in length increased annual earnings from £263,000 to £370,000 over the same period,  a rise of 40%.

Crews on these vessels saw their average monthly sales incomes increase from £22,000 to £31,000.

Record landings at Peterhead

The figures were revealed by Rural Affairs Cabinet Secretary Mairi Gougeon in a written answer to a parliamentary question by north-East Tory MSP Liam Kerr.

They come after Peterhead Port announced a new record for annual fish landings.

With still a month of last year to go, catches traded across the quaysides at Europe’s biggest white-fish port were worth a total of £226m.

It beat the 2023 full-year figure of £220m.

Fishing vessels tied up in port at Peterhead.
Fishing vessels tied up in port at Peterhead. Image: Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, fishing deals agreed between the UK, European Union and Norway in the final month of 2023 are expected to be worth £393m to the Scottish fleet in 2024.

A trilateral agreement between the UK, European Union and Norway delivered quota increases for North Sea cod, haddock, whiting, plaice, saithe and herring.

These are said to be worth £199m for Scots’ fishers, an increase of £68m on the 2023 quotas.

And a UK-EU deal covering more than 70 stocks is said to be worth £194m for Scotland.

Scottish Government negotiators have a far stronger voice at the table than they ever did before.”

David Duguid MP

Scottish vessels will also benefit from continued access to Norwegian waters this year.

Banff and Buchan Conservative MP David Duguid described the income figures as “fantastic”.

Fishing crews are reaping the rewards of being out of the EU and its “detrimental” Common Fisheries Policy (CFP), he said.

He added: “Leaving the EU has meant the UK has been able to seize post Brexit freedoms by negotiating deals as an independent coastal state which are in the best interests of the north-east fishing industry.

“Scottish Government negotiators have a far stronger voice at the table than they ever did before.”

David Duguid MP
David Duguid MP. Image: Scottish Conservatives

The Tory MP went on to accuse the SNP of being “hell-bent on sacrificing that advantage, and our fishermen, in their ideological crusade to break up the United Kingdom and to rejoin the EU”.

Mr Duguid continued: “The Common Fisheries Policy was a disaster for fishermen and coastal communities in Banff and Buchan over decades.

“Assertions that somehow an independent Scotland would be able to influence reforms are pure fantasy. I’m delighted these numbers reflect that the industry is taking full advantage of our position outside the CFP.”

Fishing vessels in Fraserburgh harbour
Fishing vessels in Fraserburgh harbour. Image: Wullie Marr Photography

Scottish ministers claim Brexit has impacted adversely on Scotland’s seafood industry.

They have highlighted new costs for trading and logistics, fewer fishing opportunities for some species, “significantly more difficult and costly” access to labour and the loss of substantial EU funding.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We welcome these (sales income) figures.

“Recent fisheries agreements around 2024 quotas also included a number of positive outcomes for Scotland, providing key opportunities to vessels and coastal communities, and building on the successes of last year’s negotiations.

Close up of fish being held by a hand
Scots fishers have access to more cod this year. Image: Maurice McDonald/PA

“However, the harm that Brexit has caused Scotland’s marine sector – resulting in major barriers to trade, reducing access to labour and a loss of fishing opportunities for parts of our fleet – cannot be ignored.

“Rejoining the EU would remove the huge trading and logistical costs of Brexit – which have been particularly harmful for our aquaculture sector and inshore fleet – and allow Scotland to champion our fishing and seafood interests directly at the heart of the EU.”

The spokesperson added: “While quota gains have been made for a small number of species, Scotland now has access to fewer fishing opportunities than it had under the CFP for key stocks like North Sea cod, haddock and whiting.”

More from Business

New rules requiring car manufacturers to sell a minimum proportion of zero-emission vehicles have come into force, the Department for Transport said (John Walton/PA)
Minimum requirement for electric car sales comes into force
The FTSE 100 today contains 26 companies which featured during the 1984 launch (Nick Ansell/PA)
UK’s top stock market index celebrates 40th anniversary
The availability of alcohol alternatives had ‘never been more abundant’, an industry body said (Johnny Green/PA)
Young people biggest consumers of low and no-alcohol drinks – survey
The FTSE 100 has seen a flat start to 2024 (Aaron Chown/PA)
FTSE 100 sees flat start to 2024 as UK factory slump dampens New Year…
Online sellers making money from second-hand goods or homeowners who let out their spare rooms are among those who could end up paying tax on their ‘side-hustle’ earnings under a New Year tax crackdown (Ciaran McCrickard/PA)
‘Side hustle tax’ to see online platforms share seller details with HMRC
The Aberdeen sign on Castlegate.
Union Street: Is Aberdeen's Granite Mile finally on the up?
Almost 6.5 million people have already filed their tax returns (Tim Goode/PA)
Less than a month for nearly 5.7m people to meet self-assessment deadline
Shop prices remained 4.3% higher than a year ago, below the three-month average rate of 4.6% (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Shop price inflation steady in December as food prices fall
The UK’s manufacturing downturn deepened further at the end of the year, a new survey found (David Davies/PA)
UK factory slump deepens as European demand wanes
The HSE report assesses issues including hydrocarbon releases. Image: Shutterstock
HSE reports 175 ‘dangerous occurrences’ for North Sea

Conversation