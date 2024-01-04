Lerwick Port chief hails Rosebank hub investment as ‘huge boost’ for Shetland

The chief executive of Lerwick Port Authority believes a deal to become a support hub of Rosebank will offer “huge benefits” for local businesses.

Lerwick Harbour will be used as the main marine support hub for the first phase of development of the Rosebank oil and gas field.

The Shetland deep-water port will store and mobilise subsea production systems, umbilicals, risers and flowlines.

It follows the harbour being recently involved in supporting the development of SSE Renewables’ Viking onshore wind farm.

Port boss Captain Calum Grains believes the Rosebank investment will bring many local supply chain benefits.

He said: “Local employment opportunities should material out of contractors who will assist Equinor in its mission.

“The number of supporting jobs will be really significant – it’s a huge boost to the area.

“For us as a port we may add a small number to the overall staff numbers.”

Why Lerwick Harbour has been named the Rosebank main marine support hub

Mr Grains believes the port has been chosen due to its location and capabilities.

He said: “We already have the quaysides and facilities in order to handle a large installation project like this.

“The port has supported most, if not all, of the west of Shetland instalments – we’re perfectly placed to do so.

“Of course it’s a big deal to us to be supporting such a significant project – we can’t wait to get started and see what a great boost it offers us.”

Mr Grains believes the harbour’s experience in delivering substantial projects and market knowledge has helped its case.

He added: “There’s really good experience here as well as a great knowledge of the supply chain.

“After our contribution and support to the onshore Viking windfarm it’s fantastic continuity to roll into another development.

“We’re working alongside Equinor and its partners to be able to get the support hub set up now.

“The multi-year campaign shows they have faith in us and now it’s up to us to prove our worth.”

Next steps for Rosebank

Equinor claims Rosebank will create an estimated £8.1 billion of total direct investment over the lifetime of the field.

Norwegian firm Equinor is in charge of the development which is located north-west of Shetland.

Vessels are expected to first arrive in Shetland during late Spring and the project will for around three years.

Newcastle-based TechnipFMC will manufacture the products for Rosebank which will be stored in Lerwick.

The Rosebank field is the largest untapped reserve in UK waters and will receive more than £3bn investment from Equinor and partner Ithaca Energy.

Total recoverable resources are estimated at around 300 million barrels of oil, with phase one targeting estimated 245 million barrels of oil.

The project has been met with criticism from environmental groups as well as some high-profile politicians.

Environmental campaign groups Uplift and Greenpeace confirmed in December plans to launch separate legal challenges against the decision to approve the Rosebank oilfield development.

When given the go-ahead in September, First Minister Humza Yousaf this said he was “disappointed” by the plans – despite the “significant contribution the oil and gas sector makes to Scotland”.