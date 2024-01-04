Lerwick Port chief hails Rosebank hub investment as ‘huge boost’ for Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Lerwick Port chief hails Rosebank hub investment as ‘huge boost’ for Shetland

Jobs will be created at Lerwick Harbour which will host the main marine support hub for the oil and gas field.

By Alex Banks
Shetland's experienced local supply chain will be involved in supporting Equinor's development of the Rosebank Field and its contractors, including TechnipFMC. Image: Alexander Simpson
The chief executive of Lerwick Port Authority believes a deal to become a support hub of Rosebank will offer “huge benefits” for local businesses.

Lerwick Harbour will be used as the main marine support hub for the first phase of development of the Rosebank oil and gas field.

The Shetland deep-water port will store and mobilise subsea production systems, umbilicals, risers and flowlines.

It follows the harbour being recently involved in supporting the development of SSE Renewables’ Viking onshore wind farm.

Port boss Captain Calum Grains believes the Rosebank investment will bring many local supply chain benefits.

He said: “Local employment opportunities should material out of contractors who will assist Equinor in its mission.

“The number of supporting jobs will be really significant – it’s a huge boost to the area.

“For us as a port we may add a small number to the overall staff numbers.”

Why Lerwick Harbour has been named the Rosebank main marine support hub

Mr Grains believes the port has been chosen due to its location and capabilities.

He said: “We already have the quaysides and facilities in order to handle a large installation project like this.

“The port has supported most, if not all, of the west of Shetland instalments – we’re perfectly placed to do so.

“Of course it’s a big deal to us to be supporting such a significant project – we can’t wait to get started and see what a great boost it offers us.”

Lerwick Port Authority chief executive Captain Calum Grains.

Mr Grains believes the harbour’s experience in delivering substantial projects and market knowledge has helped its case.

He added: “There’s really good experience here as well as a great knowledge of the supply chain.

“After our contribution and support to the onshore Viking windfarm it’s fantastic continuity to roll into another development.

“We’re working alongside Equinor and its partners to be able to get the support hub set up now.

“The multi-year campaign shows they have faith in us and now it’s up to us to prove our worth.”

Next steps for Rosebank

Equinor claims Rosebank will create an estimated £8.1 billion of total direct investment over the lifetime of the field.

Norwegian firm Equinor is in charge of the development which is located north-west of Shetland.

Vessels are expected to first arrive in Shetland during late Spring and the project will for around three years.

Newcastle-based TechnipFMC will manufacture the products for Rosebank which will be stored in Lerwick.

The Rosebank field is the largest untapped reserve in UK waters and will receive more than £3bn investment from Equinor and partner Ithaca Energy.

Campaigners take part in a "stop Rosebank" protest in Edinburgh, after the controversial Equinor Rosebank North Sea oilfield was given the go-ahead.
A “stop Rosebank” protest in Edinburgh over the controversial Equinor Rosebank North Sea oilfield. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Total recoverable resources are estimated at around 300 million barrels of oil, with phase one targeting estimated 245 million barrels of oil.

The project has been met with criticism from environmental groups as well as some high-profile politicians.

Environmental campaign groups Uplift and Greenpeace confirmed in December plans to launch separate legal challenges against the decision to approve the Rosebank oilfield development.

When given the go-ahead in September, First Minister Humza Yousaf this said he was “disappointed” by the plans – despite the “significant contribution the oil and gas sector makes to Scotland”.

Conversation