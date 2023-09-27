Consent granted for controversial Rosebank Oil Field project off north west coast of Shetland

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has today granted development and production consent for the Rosebank field, north-west of Shetland.

The consent has been given by the oil and gas regulator to owners Equinor and Ithaca Energy, following the acceptance of the Environmental Statement.

It is the largest oil untapped oil field in the UK.

The project will be based off the north west coast of Scotland.

An NSTA spokesman released a statement early this morning.

He said: “We have today approved the Rosebank Field Development Plan which allows the owners to proceed with their project.

“The FDP is awarded in accordance with our published guidance and taking net zero considerations into account throughout the project’s lifecycle.”

Rosebank Oil Field granted permission

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid described the permissions as “fantastic news”

He said it underlines the “UK Government’s commitment to North Sea oil and gas production and its role in ensuring a successful energy transition”.

He continued: “The approval of Rosebank will be welcomed by the industry at an uncertain time for its workforce as other political parties including the SNP and Labour want to recklessly turn the taps off in the North Sea at the earliest possible chance, not realising the damage this does to both our energy security and net zero objectives.

“There is an obvious advantage to having as much of our own domestic oil and gas as possible from fields like Rosebank which reduces our reliance on imports that would otherwise come at a far higher carbon cost.

“But this news also provides increased certainty that the skills we need to deliver the energy transition will be maintained in the short-term and transferred into renewable and low carbon energy sources in the longer term.”

“These new fields will save 17 million tonnes of CO2 and as counterintuitive as this announcement may seem to some, academics and industry experts agree this will deliver energy security while supporting jobs and the economy as well as helping to deliver the energy transition to net zero.”

Andrew Bowie, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP, also welcomed the news.

He said: “The regulator’s decision is a big step towards helping secure the UK’s domestic energy supply. It makes perfect sense for consumers facing high energy bills, the economy and our own journey towards net zero.

“The UK still relies heavily on imports of oil and gas rather than domestic production, resulting in higher emissions, less regulatory oversight, and the issue of where that supply comes from.”

‘Strike the right balance’

“So long as that domestic demand persists, we need to strike the right balance between fossil fuels and renewable energy sources.”

However, in a statement for the Scottish Greens, Mark Ruskell MSP said: “This is an utter catastrophe for our climate and the worst possible choice at the worst possible time. It shows a total contempt for our environment and for future generations.

“Last week Rishi Sunak took a match to his environmental commitments, now he’s taking a flamethrower to what remains of the UK’s environmental credibility.

“In Scottish Climate Week of all weeks, and even as the first major storm of the year bears down upon us today, the Tories have shown a total disregard for our planet and mood of the nation.

“Climate breakdown is the greatest environmental threat that we will ever face. We have just had a summer of wildfires and environmental chaos and this decision will only make it worse.

“We urgently need to break the link between fossil fuel prices and household bills, but the Prime Minister is doubling down on it. This is a time when we need a generation-defining push for renewables and a just transition that supports communities and workers.”

He continued: “Rishi Sunak is leaving a long and shameful legacy that will last well beyond his time in Downing Street. There is a responsibility on all parties to stand in firm opposition to this appalling decision. If we want to leave any kind of sustainable future then we badly need to change course.

“This is a time for real climate action.

“We must invest in an immediate and just transition away from the dirty fossil fuels that are already doing so much damage and endangering so many lives.”

More to follow.