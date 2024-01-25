Multi-million-pound contract awarded for Highland road improvements

Highland roads are set to be improved after a multi-million-pound contract was awarded to RJ McLeod.

The contractor will carry out the development to public roads in Skye and Lochaber.

It will undertake access track maintenance across private and forestry commission land, improving existing conditions.

The works are required to enable the delivery of key components of SSEN Transmission’s Fort Augustus to Skye 132 kilovolt (kV) reinforcement project.

SSEN is acting to reinforce the high voltage electricity cable from Ardmore on Skye to Fort Augustus, stretching 68 miles.

The power company says its £480 million plan is necessary to increase the capacity of the line, to allow renewable energy projects to connect.

Project is about ‘keeping the lights on’

SSEN’s deputy project director Paul Higginbotham believes the work is vital in supporting people across the west Highlands and Skye.

He said: “Replacing the existing overhead line from Skye to Fort Augustus is crucial in keeping the lights on for homes and businesses along its route and in the Western Isles.

“It will also enable the connection of new renewable electricity generation along its route.

“Supporting Scotland and the UK’s energy security and climate change targets.”

Mr Higginbotham is also positive that once completed the roadworks will bring many benefits.

He added: “Securing the support of RJ McLeod for carrying out public road improvements in advance of the upgrade work is a big step.

“It demonstrates the positive economic impact that projects like the Skye 132kV Reinforcement can have – supporting jobs in local businesses.”

The road improvements will also enhance transport links for local residents and other road users.

Assessments of existing bridges and structures will be carried out to determine the requirement for any further upgrades or improvements.

RJ McLeod contract

RJ McLeod north director Sandy Osborne is pleased to be providing a boost to the local economy.

The firm will be carrying out public road improvements on Kinloch Hourn Road, Glenelg Road and Moll Road.

Mr Osborne said: “We are very pleased to be able to continue working with SSEN Transmission through the award of this public road improvement project.

“Which will provide enhanced road improvement works to the local communities of the western Highlands.

“It follows delivery of various energy sector projects for the wider SSE Group across the Highlands.

“These works continue to provide opportunity to deliver a boost to the local economy.

“Not only in terms of employment with a local Highland contractor, but also in terms of the extensive and valuable local supply chain of goods and services.

“We will follow and build on the good practices deployed and refined on these and other Highland projects.”

All improvements will be intended for permanent adoption once construction is completed.

SSEN said this will benefit the local road network once the Fort Augustus to Skye 132kV Reinforcement project has been completed.