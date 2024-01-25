Multi-million-pound contract awarded for Highland road improvements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Multi-million-pound contract awarded for Highland road improvements

A director of the contract winning firm believes it will "deliver a boost to the local economy" through jobs and the local supply chain.

By Alex Banks
The multi-million-pound contract has been awarded to RJ McLeod. Image: SSEN Transmission
The multi-million-pound contract has been awarded to RJ McLeod. Image: SSEN Transmission

Highland roads are set to be improved after a multi-million-pound contract was awarded to RJ McLeod.

The contractor will carry out the development to public roads in Skye and Lochaber.

It will undertake access track maintenance across private and forestry commission land, improving existing conditions.

The works are required to enable the delivery of key components of SSEN Transmission’s Fort Augustus to Skye 132 kilovolt (kV) reinforcement project.

SSEN is acting to reinforce the high voltage electricity cable from Ardmore on Skye to Fort Augustus, stretching 68 miles.

The power company says its £480 million plan is necessary to increase the capacity of the line, to allow renewable energy projects to connect.

Project is about ‘keeping the lights on’

SSEN’s deputy project director Paul Higginbotham believes the work is vital in supporting people across the west Highlands and Skye.

He said: “Replacing the existing overhead line from Skye to Fort Augustus is crucial in keeping the lights on for homes and businesses along its route and in the Western Isles.

“It will also enable the connection of new renewable electricity generation along its route.

The public road improvement contract will help deliver the Fort Augustus to Skye reinforcement project. Image: SSEN Transmission

“Supporting Scotland and the UK’s energy security and climate change targets.”

Mr Higginbotham is also positive that once completed the roadworks will bring many benefits.

He added: “Securing the support of RJ McLeod for carrying out public road improvements in advance of the upgrade work is a big step.

“It demonstrates the positive economic impact that projects like the Skye 132kV Reinforcement can have – supporting jobs in local businesses.”

The road improvements will also enhance transport links for local residents and other road users.

Assessments of existing bridges and structures will be carried out to determine the requirement for any further upgrades or improvements.

RJ McLeod contract

RJ McLeod north director Sandy Osborne is pleased to be providing a boost to the local economy.

The firm will be carrying out public road improvements on Kinloch Hourn Road, Glenelg Road and Moll Road.

Mr Osborne said: “We are very pleased to be able to continue working with SSEN Transmission through the award of this public road improvement project.

“Which will provide enhanced road improvement works to the local communities of the western Highlands.

“It follows delivery of various energy sector projects for the wider SSE Group across the Highlands.

“These works continue to provide opportunity to deliver a boost to the local economy.

“Not only in terms of employment with a local Highland contractor, but also in terms of the extensive and valuable local supply chain of goods and services.

“We will follow and build on the good practices deployed and refined on these and other Highland projects.”

All improvements will be intended for permanent adoption once construction is completed.

SSEN said this will benefit the local road network once the Fort Augustus to Skye 132kV Reinforcement project has been completed.

