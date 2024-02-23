Funding secured for £350 million Highlands factory which will create 265 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Funding secured for £350 million Highlands factory which will create 265 jobs

Japanese company Sumitomo has committed to the project after receiving £24.5m of funding from the Scottish Government.

By Kelly Wilson
Visualisation of the new manufacturing plant at Nigg.
Funding has been secured for a new £350 million manufacturing plant in the Highlands.

Japan-based Sumitomo has committed to building the high voltage cable plant after a cash injection of £24.5m was approved by the Scottish Government.

The new factory is expected to create around 330 jobs over the next 10 years. 265 of which will be in the Highlands, with 156 “well paid manufacturing jobs on site”.

Plans for the 57,000 sq m factory at Pitcalzean, adjacent to the Port of Nigg in the Cromarty Firth, were approved last month.

The facility will produce high voltage cables for offshore wind projects.

Boost for local economy

Being built by Sumitomo Electric, a subsidiary of the conglomerate, the project is expected to reduce lead times for the supply of those cables and strengthen energy security.

The company said it was looking forward to “actively contributing to the local economy”.

Plans were first agreed last year when former energy secretary Neil Gray met with Sumitomo Electric in Osaka.

The new plant will create 265 jobs in the Highlands. Image: Global Energy Group

The funding package has been agreed by Scottish Government, supplying £19.37m, Highlands and Islands Enterprise (£4.6m) and Scottish Enterprise (£530,000).

Mairi McAllan, energy secretary, said: “This major investment in the Highlands will support the delivery of the First Minister’s flagship commitment of up to £500m over five years to anchor our offshore wind supply chain and create good, green jobs.

“The Nigg project is a significant milestone in bringing the infrastructure and manufacturing facilities critical to the growth of our world-leading offshore wind sector – and an important step towards our vision for Scotland’s net zero economy.”

Move towards net zero ambitions

The Scottish Government wants to achieve “net zero” emissions by 2045 and needs to rely on natural resources such as wind to meet the target.

Yasuyuki Shibata, chairman of Sumitomo Electric UK Power Cables, said: “Establishment of a Sumitomo cable making facility, producing state of the art cable, in the United Kingdom, specifically Scotland and the Highlands, is testament to the support received from all stakeholders involved in the project.

Osamu Inoue, president and chief operating officer of Sumitomo Electric and former energy secretary Neil Gray. Image: Sumitomo

“We are particularly thankful for the backing received from the UK and Scottish governments, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and Scottish Development International in this venture – Sumitomo’s first cable manufacturing facility located in the western hemisphere.

“We look forward to actively contributing to the local economy, through direct and indirect job creation, and to becoming an integral and active member of the Highland community.

“Product from our factory will not only be of the highest quality but will form a vital contribution to the supply chain, as Scotland and the UK deliver their net zero energy ambitions.”

