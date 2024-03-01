Moreen Simpson: Chronic back pain can be eased by the kindness of others

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: Chronic back pain can be eased by the kindness of others

Only those who’re martyrs to chronically bad backs will understand what torments they are.

Boarding a plane in a wheelchair is an interesting experience. Image: Helen Hepburn

By Moreen Simpson

Apart from my trusty walking stick when I’m oot-n-aboot, I’m thinking of also totin’ a little stool.

No, dinna be sae orra. Nae a wee jobbie! A portable, sit-doonie effort I can use when I’m stuck in a queue. You see, my BB (bad back) has been geein’ me bother since the Hogmanay holiday, and I’m feart my intake of ibuprofen will soon render me ba’ heided.

Only those who’re martyrs to BBs will understand what torments they are. I’ve had mine since just after the birth of my twins, a doc reckoning it was something to do with carrying their weight – yet, I was on bedrest for six weeks, and they were barely four pounds each. Most wifies shoulder heavier handbags.

The pain is in the hollow of my spine, and strikes when I’m standing in one place for more than about 10 minutes, relieved only by a long sit doon. Hence, I’ve spent most of my life avoiding queues like the plague, as well as stand-up tasks like washing dishes. Thanks-be for the invention of the machine which has meant I haven’t stood-and-sudsed a utensil since 1975 – albeit, I’m nae the most popular on self-catering trips.

A pucklie times ower the decades, I’ve been caught in a queue from which I couldna extricate masellie. Like the huge one in customs when I flew to New York for my 70th. I was damnt near in tears (of frustration, pain and sweat), and not a chair in sight. Nearly two hours of agony, which fair did for my mobility for the rest of the trip. Not helped by the fact we were at the top of a trendy Brooklyn apartment building – with no elevator. The Yanks ca’ them walk-ups. I ca’d it: “Aaargh…!”

Dependent on the service and goodwill of others

Sadly, I was trapped in a queue at the beginning of my flight to Tenerife from Prestwick on December 31. Ryanair operates the airport, and there were just two flights that day, both around 6am. Alicante was ca’ed first, then us, joining a long queue in a tunnel-like corridor. And then… nothing.

Obviously, the staff were getting us oot o’ the terminal so they could clear up and offski. But we were stuck there for aboot 20 minties, not a chair in sight. Man I was in agony, too feart to sit on the freezin’ floor lest I got piles and/or couldnae get up again. I almost got through my week’s supply of painkillers.

Although the holiday was brilliant, the damage had been done to my ruddy spine. God bless that mobility scooter, because I could neither walk nor stand for barely a few minties.

Navigating the world in a wheelchair or with limited mobility can be tricky. Image: VGstockstudio/Shutterstock

Homeward bound, queues a’ ower the airport. My precious quine off to a help desk where she organised a wheelchair and a cheerful hombre pusher. Me and another al’ biddie, who’d done her back in at a Hogmanay party, were asked if we could use the steps of the plane. Yes, nae problem. Then, wheeched past the long-waiting tourists to the head of our boarding queue.

But the message aboot oor ability to climb the stairs must have gone astray. Next thing, me, her and oor accompanying quines were loaded into this huge steel cage, oor wheelchairs locked into chains on the wall and floor. The doors clanged shut, then it slowly, noisily, shooglily rose up to the back door of the plane.

Meanwhile, through the bars of oor cage, I spotted my grandtoots and their dad waving – in paroxysms of laughter. But it made me think about how much those who really can’t walk depend on the service of others. Cheers to you all.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

