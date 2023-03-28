Malting expansion boost for Bairds Malt in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Malting expansion boost for Bairds Malt in Inverness

Bairds Malt has been working on a two-site expansion to increase its malting capacity.

By Katrina Macarthur
Bairds Malt says the expansion at Inverness will see the company sourcing more barley locally.
Bairds Malt says the expansion at Inverness will see the company sourcing more barley locally.

One of the UK’s leading malting companies – Bairds Malt – expects to be running at full capacity by April at its newly expanded Inverness site.

The firm, which operates four sites throughout the UK, has been working on a two-site expansion to increase its malting capacity by 79,000 tonnes.

It said that the new expansion in the Highland capital would increase the facility’s production capacity by 57,000 tonnes per annum but it would need to procure around 74,000 tonnes of barley to produce its expected annual malt capacity.

The Arbroath site saw its refurbishment completed in 2021 which increased production capacity by 22,000 tonnes per annum.

“Expanding our malting capacity in Scotland means sourcing even more local barley – providing a home for grain grown on our doorstep and offering our customers the provenance that is increasingly more important to the whisky consumer,” said procurement director and Scotgrain general manager, Owen Southwood.

New expansion to increase production by 57,000 tonnes per annum

After more than two years of construction and over 400,000 working hours, Bairds Malt commenced wet commissioning at the Inverness plant last month.

The first batch of malt produced was high-quality commercial grade, meaning it met the full quality specifications to supply customers.

Last week, the firm held a celebration to commemorate the new facility, with employees present from across the country, as well as North America and Australia.

From left, Richard Broadbent, vice president of United Malt and UK general manager; Mark Kent, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association and Tiago Darocha, COO of United Malt.

Richard Broadbent, vice president of United Malt and UK general manager, said: “Bairds Malt holds a proud record with the most recent malting plant investments in the UK. We built a new state of the art maltings at our Arbroath site in 2010, providing high quality malt to meet increasing demand from Scotland’s distillers.”

The chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, attended the opening ceremony and said despite economic challenges, the Scotch Whisky industry has continued to expand.

“This has led to significant investment being made across the sector, from production through to tourism, which in turn supports jobs and growth in communities, and contributes to the growth in Scotch Whisky exports to more than £6 billion in 2022,” he said.

Bairds Malt will need to procure around 74,000 tonnes of barley

“A strong supply chain is an essential partner in helping us grow and to achieve our sustainability and climate change ambitions. It is great to see an example of this strength and commitment in the expansion of Bairds’ malting facilities in Scotland.”

Environmental footprint has been key during the design of the Inverness expansion, with an Advanced Membrane Bioreactor and Reverse Osmosis Plant (AMBR & RO) installed to ensure water consumption is sustainable.

It has the capacity to produce sufficient additional water for the expansion without generating any additional effluent volumes from the site.

The company says it expects to reach full production capacity in April with commercial production ramping up through the end of March.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Farming

Post Thumbnail
Oilseed rape growers urged to protect potential for bonus
Construction at the factory begins in April.
Vaderstad increases capacity with factory expansion
Bonnie and Carolyn Logan, Logan Ross and Dexter Logan with the champion and reserve winners. Image: MacGregor Photography
Sale leader at Clyde and Central calf show sells to Fort William
NatureScot staff undergoing research as part of its Farming with Nature programme.
Farming’s future lies in working with nature
The committee presents the £2,000 cheque to Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance in Aberdeen.
New Deer Young Farmers celebrates centenary milestone
John Deere's German workforce gather to celebrate.
John Deere celebrates milestone with two millionth tractor
Hughie Mackenzie manages the Badanloch flock and is a familiar face at Lairg sales.
Decades of Cheviot breeding for Sutherland shepherd
Finlay Hunter stood overall champion with the best overwintered animal in the competition. Image: Melissa Irvine
Proud day for the next generation of young farmers
Tilly Munro pictured with her supreme champion tapped out by judge, Ian Grant. Image: Anne MacPherson
Ardgay young farmer dominates Dingwall overwintering
One of two gold awards was presented to Penderfeed Livestock Equipment for its Arrowquip Q-Catch 8 Series Squeeze Cattle Crush.
RHASS invites entries for 2023 Technical Innovation Awards 

Most Read

1
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
2
Education Scotland has issued a number of improvement to be made at Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
3
Plans for a new Banchory retail park have been approved
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks all coming to Banchory as ‘long-awaited’ plans approved
4
Uig Harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Ferries cancelled after fire crews called to blaze in engine room of CalMac ferry…
5
Northfield Academy
Aberdeen City Council calls for Scottish Government support after damning Northfield Academy inspection
6
19Apr13. Sheriff Court, Inverness. COURT-NO BYLINE. Pictured leaving court, Rory MacKay sentenced to 11 months in jail after steeling a purse of credit cards and then went on a crime spree in the city. . . .19/04/13
‘No alternative’ to jail for prolific Inverness thief with 89 offences of dishonesty
7
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
The drugs were found in Hilton Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen
9
Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Boy, 17, on murder bid charge as man found with multiple stab wounds
10
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2

More from Press and Journal

Stuart and Adelle Brown are opening a new whisky distillery in Orkney. Image: Lux
Husband and wife team behind Orkney's first new whisky distillery in 138 years offer…
Alistair Carmichael MP. Image: Shutterstock.
Russian boat spotted in waters around Shetland
Banchory Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday
Scotland's Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Spain. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Scotland fan view: Scott McTominay has written his name into Hampden folklore
Campaigners around Beauly are trying to stop the pylon plans. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Community win as SSEN Transmission announce consultation period extension for power line route
James Watt has said the party will go ahead after all. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
'That's better': Brewdog plans beatnik EGM for Ellon in July after listening to shareholders
Craig Palmer is Scottish Chef of the Year. Image: Entier.
'Made all my hard work worthwhile': Aberdeen chef scoops top culinary accolade
The A90 is closed at St Madoes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
A90 closed due to traffic incident near to St Madoes
Nevis Range Base Camp Hotel, constructed just a stone's throw away from Nevis Range’s Mountain Gondola, will open to its first stream of guests on Saturday. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Nevis Range Base Camp Hotel to open this weekend
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. A planned axe-throwing venue in Inverness moved a step closer by getting a council licence Picture shows; The empty Ponden building in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by DC Thomson design team Date; 28/03/2023
Playback Bar: licence granted for planned axe-throwing venue as 'competitive socialising' heads for Inverness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented