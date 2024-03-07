Inverness and Elgin companies acquired by Dundee printing group

Three Inverness and Elgin businesses have been acquired by a Dundee printing firm.

East of Scotland Colour Print has acquired A4 Design and Print as well as Highland Print and Design in Inverness.

It has also added Moravian Digital Press in Elgin to its portfolio.

The firm has invested an undisclosed figure in order to expand its customer base in the Highlands.

Inverness and Elgin additions for East of Scotland Colour Print

The former owner of A4 Design and Print and Moravian Digital Press, David Ritchie, is now set to retire.

The new owner is the parent company of Winter and Simpson and Barr Printers in Dundee.

Winter and Simpson operations manager Michael Crichton said: “We were approached by a third party around six months ago to let us know of David’s retirement plans.

“We have been working on a deal to complete the full share purchase of the two firms and retain its seven staff.

“As for Highland Print and Design in Inverness – we have purchased the order book and goodwill of the company.

“Its two employees were owner Douglas Greig and his wife who will merge with A4. Douglas will also become general manager of A4 as well as Moravian.”

East of Scotland Colour Print managing director Stephen Simpson sees the addition to the portfolio part of plans to “remain at the forefront of the Scottish print industry”.

He said: “It has not only safeguarded employment in the Highlands, but will allow work that was sub-contracted elsewhere throughout the UK to be now completed at our Dundee print facility.”

Highland Print and Design will relocate to the A4 premises on Harbour Road – also trading under its name. Lithographic printing production will take place in Inverness.

Meanwhile, Moravian Digital Press will continue to operate from Chanonry Road in Elgin.

Expansion is key to growth, says operations manager

Michael believes the additions align well with plans going forward and growing the business as a whole.

He said: “We will focus on retaining work which is already in the area and also aim to add to it.

“Mr Ritchie told us personally they haven’t been actively selling so we will look to get some feet on the ground.

“We want to grow the business as far as Aberdeen. The two Dundee branches, Winter and Simpson and Barr Printers will help with this.”

Both of the Tayside firms are Scottish Government framework suppliers and will be able to use it as an opportunity to take those brands to the north.

Michael added: “It compliments operations everywhere and offers us an extra base where we can expand under these brands.

“Inverness cannot be done remotely, it requires access. As a group, having a base there will help in serving clients.”

The group of firms headed up by East of Scotland Colour Print recently saw an investment of £1.5 million into new machinery at its main printing facilities in Dundee.

The expanded group now employ 62 staff between its two production facilities and remote offices.