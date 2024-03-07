Fraserburgh Harbour seeks new tenants as £278 million upgrade plans take shape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fraserburgh Harbour seeks new tenants as £278 million upgrade plans take shape

Bosses say the potential for commercial property going on the market in the town is 'huge'.

By Keith Findlay
Fraserburgh Harbour bosses have launched two commercial property opportunities as plans accelerate for a major investment in the Buchan port.

The largest site being put on the rental market comprises 30,817sq ft of quayside development space.

Industrial workshop and office accommodation totalling more than 7,600sq ft on Harbour Road is also available for lease.

Harbour development manager Pamela Neri said the availability of both sites came amid “exciting times” for Fraserburgh.

Fraserburgh Harbour ‘masterplan’

An ambitious “masterplan” for the port is expected to deliver additional breakwaters and a new deepwater basin, plus  more than 12 acres of multi-purpose quayside space.

There will also be an an additional dry dock for vessels up to 328ft in length, as well as better access to the existing Balaclava and Faithlie quayside facilities.

According to commissioners at the trust-run port, the proposals will have a “profound and transformational impact” on the harbour itself, the community and wider region.

The project was launched in 2018 and carries a price tag of at least £278 million.

It is hoped it will help grow the town’s economy and deliver new jobs.

Waterfront vision

Meanwhile, a separate “masterplan” to rejuvenate Fraserburgh’s waterfront and boost the local economy is moving forward too.

Consisting of around 20 “mini-projects”, Aberdeenshire Council’s £10m vision for the beachfront includes a children’s playground, cafe, restaurant, and “hangout” area with benches, hammocks and firepits.

Design image for Fraserburgh’s beachfront plans. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Kevin Murray Associates

Focusing on the port and its plans, Ms Neri said: “Our knowledge and experience within the harbour, coupled with our local supply chain and 24/7 operations makes us a valuable partner and location for any maritime industry seeking a home on the north-east coast.

“These are exciting times for Fraserburgh Harbour. The potential that comes with our location is huge, given that we are poised to undertake our most ambitious development project yet.”

Map of the harbour, with new development opportunities highlighted in green. Image: Fraserburgh Harbour

Fraserburgh is a busy fishing port, a major landing point for pelagic species – mainly mackerel and herring – in particular.

But its quayside facilities are also used by businesses serving the offshore renewable energy, vessel repair and maintenance, and other sectors.

The harbour is already home to Moray East offshore wind farm’s operations and maintenance base.

And it is perfectly located to cash in on new offshore wind projects in the North Sea.

The potential that comes with our location is huge, given that we are poised to undertake our most ambitious development project yet.”

Pamela Neri, development manager, Fraserburgh Harbour

Of the two sites available for lease, the larger one on Inner Balaclava Quay, next to Shore Street and accessible via Bath Street, may appeal to a seafood processor.

Commissioners have suggested it may also be suitable for offshore wind energy operators.

They are particularly keen to hear  proposals outlining revenue benefits to the harbour, as well as the long-term economic impact they can deliver for the local community and wider north-east economy.

Close to the dry dock and benefitting from permitted development rights, the site is available for long-term lease only.

The industrial unit available for let on Harbour Road. Image: Fraserburgh Harbour

The industrial property on Harbour Road is near to the port’s busy ship lift facility, as well as several processing and engineering companies.

For lease at £30,000 per year and with immediate access available, commissioners said this site “can also be viewed as a development opportunity”.

Viewing arrangements and expressions of interest for either site can be made via jill@fraserburgh-harbour.co.uk

