Fraserburgh Harbour seeks new tenants as £278 million upgrade plans take shape

Fraserburgh Harbour bosses have launched two commercial property opportunities as plans accelerate for a major investment in the Buchan port.

The largest site being put on the rental market comprises 30,817sq ft of quayside development space.

Industrial workshop and office accommodation totalling more than 7,600sq ft on Harbour Road is also available for lease.

Harbour development manager Pamela Neri said the availability of both sites came amid “exciting times” for Fraserburgh.

Fraserburgh Harbour ‘masterplan’

An ambitious “masterplan” for the port is expected to deliver additional breakwaters and a new deepwater basin, plus more than 12 acres of multi-purpose quayside space.

There will also be an an additional dry dock for vessels up to 328ft in length, as well as better access to the existing Balaclava and Faithlie quayside facilities.

According to commissioners at the trust-run port, the proposals will have a “profound and transformational impact” on the harbour itself, the community and wider region.

The project was launched in 2018 and carries a price tag of at least £278 million.

It is hoped it will help grow the town’s economy and deliver new jobs.

Waterfront vision

Meanwhile, a separate “masterplan” to rejuvenate Fraserburgh’s waterfront and boost the local economy is moving forward too.

Consisting of around 20 “mini-projects”, Aberdeenshire Council’s £10m vision for the beachfront includes a children’s playground, cafe, restaurant, and “hangout” area with benches, hammocks and firepits.

Focusing on the port and its plans, Ms Neri said: “Our knowledge and experience within the harbour, coupled with our local supply chain and 24/7 operations makes us a valuable partner and location for any maritime industry seeking a home on the north-east coast.

“These are exciting times for Fraserburgh Harbour. The potential that comes with our location is huge, given that we are poised to undertake our most ambitious development project yet.”

Fraserburgh is a busy fishing port, a major landing point for pelagic species – mainly mackerel and herring – in particular.

But its quayside facilities are also used by businesses serving the offshore renewable energy, vessel repair and maintenance, and other sectors.

The harbour is already home to Moray East offshore wind farm’s operations and maintenance base.

And it is perfectly located to cash in on new offshore wind projects in the North Sea.

Of the two sites available for lease, the larger one on Inner Balaclava Quay, next to Shore Street and accessible via Bath Street, may appeal to a seafood processor.

Commissioners have suggested it may also be suitable for offshore wind energy operators.

They are particularly keen to hear proposals outlining revenue benefits to the harbour, as well as the long-term economic impact they can deliver for the local community and wider north-east economy.

Close to the dry dock and benefitting from permitted development rights, the site is available for long-term lease only.

The industrial property on Harbour Road is near to the port’s busy ship lift facility, as well as several processing and engineering companies.

For lease at £30,000 per year and with immediate access available, commissioners said this site “can also be viewed as a development opportunity”.

Viewing arrangements and expressions of interest for either site can be made via jill@fraserburgh-harbour.co.uk