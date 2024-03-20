Growing demand for space at Thainstone Business Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Growing demand for space at Thainstone Business Park

CBRE says potential for rates-free spell is particularly appealing for prospective tenants.

By Keith Findlay
Aerial view of Thainstone Business Park near Inverurie
Aerial view of Thainstone Business Park near Inverurie. Image: Prospect 13

Farmer-owned co-operative ANM Group has reported a surge in demand for space at its Thainstone Business Park near Inverurie.

New tenants there include local, national and international businesses.

One of these, non-destructive testing inspection services firm Matrix Inspection Services has just taken on a new five-year lease for a 2,500sq ft. new-build unit.

The facility is expected to help consolidate the company’s operational footprint and underpin future growth.

Matrix lands at Thainstone amid strong demand for its UAV services

Founded in 2018, Matrix is reaping the rewards of growing demand for its wide-ranging expertise, in particular its unmanned aerial vehicle services. This part of the business has to date completed more than 500 hours of flying and in excess of 200 inspections.

The company’s new base at Thainstone is part of a scheme of “immediately available”, modern, high specification industrial units which are said to have “broad appeal” to potential occupants including energy industry, storage and distribution businesses.

They are also deemed to be ideal for trade counter operations.

Units at Thainstone Business Park.
Units at Thainstone Business Park. Image: Prospect 13

Letting agents CBRE and Ryden say there is “strong” interest in the 1,500-2,500sq ft units.

The two firms are also marketing “wider design and build and purchase opportunities” at the 65-acre business park.

Thainstone offices in demand too

Meanwhile, brisk demand for office space at Thainstone has seen ANM Group’s Axis Centre reach full capacity.

It follows the recent letting of four units of office space, through CBRE, to oil and gas, engineering and logistics service companies.

ANM Group executive Avril McLeod said the decision by new tenants to relocate to Thainstone “reflects our attractive proposition of prime location and ability to provide modern high-spec premises for businesses”.

She added: “This further underlines Thainstone’s strong position as a regional centre for business as we continue to attract interest from throughout the region and beyond.”

CBRE associate director Amy Tyler said: “The local market demonstrates there is good demand for new-build and high-quality business units, such as those available at Thainstone.

“The appeal of these units is enhanced due to their suitability for a variety of uses and the fact that ingoing occupiers may be eligible for 100% rates relief for the first 12 months.”

The rates-free period is a “huge advantage” for new tenants at Thainstone, Ms Tyler added.

