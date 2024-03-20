Growing demand for space at Thainstone Business Park

Farmer-owned co-operative ANM Group has reported a surge in demand for space at its Thainstone Business Park near Inverurie.

New tenants there include local, national and international businesses.

One of these, non-destructive testing inspection services firm Matrix Inspection Services has just taken on a new five-year lease for a 2,500sq ft. new-build unit.

The facility is expected to help consolidate the company’s operational footprint and underpin future growth.

Matrix lands at Thainstone amid strong demand for its UAV services

Founded in 2018, Matrix is reaping the rewards of growing demand for its wide-ranging expertise, in particular its unmanned aerial vehicle services. This part of the business has to date completed more than 500 hours of flying and in excess of 200 inspections.

The company’s new base at Thainstone is part of a scheme of “immediately available”, modern, high specification industrial units which are said to have “broad appeal” to potential occupants including energy industry, storage and distribution businesses.

They are also deemed to be ideal for trade counter operations.

Letting agents CBRE and Ryden say there is “strong” interest in the 1,500-2,500sq ft units.

The two firms are also marketing “wider design and build and purchase opportunities” at the 65-acre business park.

Thainstone offices in demand too

Meanwhile, brisk demand for office space at Thainstone has seen ANM Group’s Axis Centre reach full capacity.

It follows the recent letting of four units of office space, through CBRE, to oil and gas, engineering and logistics service companies.

ANM Group executive Avril McLeod said the decision by new tenants to relocate to Thainstone “reflects our attractive proposition of prime location and ability to provide modern high-spec premises for businesses”.

She added: “This further underlines Thainstone’s strong position as a regional centre for business as we continue to attract interest from throughout the region and beyond.”

We have implemented several improvements at the Thainstone Centre to help support a sustainable future for the industry, Katie explains what the #ANMBeyond150 campaign means to us. Read Katie’s blog to find out about what we are doing https://t.co/weeQLkBxhg pic.twitter.com/J3RffyB3on — ANM Group Ltd (@anmgroup) May 4, 2022

CBRE associate director Amy Tyler said: “The local market demonstrates there is good demand for new-build and high-quality business units, such as those available at Thainstone.

“The appeal of these units is enhanced due to their suitability for a variety of uses and the fact that ingoing occupiers may be eligible for 100% rates relief for the first 12 months.”

The rates-free period is a “huge advantage” for new tenants at Thainstone, Ms Tyler added.