Lettings hat-trick at Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Lettings hat-trick at Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks

New owner AM Sci Tech is confident of more deals after cutting headline rents.

By Keith Findlay
Aerial view of Aberdeen Energy Park. Image: Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks
Aerial view of Aberdeen Energy Park. Image: Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks

The new owner of Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks has got off to a busy start on the office lettings front, with a hat-trick of deals.

They cover nearly 7,000sq ft of space and come after a big cut in headline rents.

The accommodation has been let to two energy service firms and a company specialising in employment law, human resources (HR) and health and safety support.

Existing occupier Kaseum signs up for more space in the Energy Park

One of the deals sees existing occupier Kaseum Technology – focused on the design, development and manufacture of downhole tools – taking an additional 1,554sq ft unit.

Its extra space is in the Energy Development Centre, adding to its current occupancy of four units.

Kaseum’s office footprint in the Energy Park is now more than 20% bigger at 6,254sq ft.

The Energy Development Centre.
The Energy Development Centre. Image Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks

Andy Elrick, operations director for the firm, said: “The Energy Development Centre suits our business perfectly.

“When we needed more space, we were delighted that it could be facilitated quickly and efficiently.”

He added: “Our business is continually developing and being able to do this at the same location and building has brought significant business benefits for us.”

Chemicals firm relocating from Ellon

Italmatch Chemicals, formerly Aubin, is relocating to the Energy Park from Ellon.

It has agreed a five-year lease for Units 5-7, totalling 4,000sq ft, in the Technology Centre.

The firm is a leading developer and supplier of chemical solutions for the energy industry.

The Technology Centre at Aberdeen Energy Park.
The Technology Centre at Aberdeen Energy Park. Image: Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks

Meanwhile, WorkNest – a specialist in employment law, HR and health and safety support services – has agreed a three-year lease on Unit F10 at the Enterprise Centre.

The Energy Park unit extends to 1,235sq ft.

Chester-headquartered WorkNest also has Scottish bases in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

A 14-strong team at its new Aberdeen base will focus on projects across the north-east.

WorkNest hails Energy Park as ‘perfect’ for its new Aberdeen team

Catherine Wilson, head of team at WorkNest, said: “Demand for our services has been growing steadily over the past couple of years across the UK.

“We are delighted to secure our new Aberdeen location, and look forward to continuing to grow and develop the business from the Energy Park.

“The new office provides the perfect location and has everything we need to provide our team with a positive working environment together.”

£100 million income target

Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks were recently acquired by AM Sci Tech, a subsidiary of Manchester-based Hurstwood Holdings, for an undisclosed sum.

They were previously owned by commercial property investor Moorfield Group.

AM Sci Tech told The Press and Journal earlier this year it was targeting income of more than £100 million from the two parks in Bridge of Don within the next 10 years.

Aberdeen Energy Park's Enterprise Centre.
Aberdeen Energy Park’s Enterprise Centre. Image: Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks

Announcing its lettings hat-trick, the company said it had implemented a “proactive approach” to occupancy.

And it said it was confident of “another circa 20,000sq ft in new deals and lease renewals”.

‘Fantastic start’ for AM Sci Tech

Headline rents have been slashed by up to 35% to attract new occupier interest.

Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Estates manager Cherry Paton said: “Concluding these deals marks a fantastic start for the new park owner.

“It is pleasing to see two new occupiers, as well as a long-standing occupier expanding.”

Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Estates manager Cherry Paton.
Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Estates manager Cherry Paton. Image: Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks

Knight Frank and Ryden are joint agents for Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks.

Matt Park, an associate in the Granite City office of Knight Frank, said: “Occupiers are demanding the highest quality workspace. The Energy and Innovation Parks offer a great solution that provides an efficient and flexible office within a high-spec environment in a prime location.”

More on commercial property

More from Business

3-5 Albyn Place, Aberdeen.
New home for Knight Frank's Aberdeen team
The finalists for the cHeRries Awards 2024 have been revealed. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
cHeRries Awards 2024: Our finalists revealed
House sellers are on average taking £10,000 off their original asking price to achieve a sale, according to Zoopla (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
‘Growing buyer confidence’ in housing market as sale discounts get smaller
The Isle of Man is not part of the United Kingdom but the Government is responsible for its defence and international relations (PA)
Channel Islands and Isle of Man need seat at trade negotiations, MPs say
Output for the domestic market grew by 58%, while three out of four cars made in February were shipped overseas (Tom Wilkinson/PA)
UK car production increases again
Some 10 million households should send energy meter readings to their supplier this weekend to ensure they do not overpay when cheaper prices come into effect on April 1 (Nick Ansell/PA)
Households urged to send energy meter readings this weekend to avoid overpaying
The UK’s four biggest broadband providers have been beaten by smaller rivals in the latest customer survey carried out by consumer champion Which? (Yui Mok/PA)
Big four broadband firms beaten by smaller rivals in latest Which? survey
Some 400 Scottish companies were surveyed (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish companies saw profits dip in early 2024, survey finds
Amazon will maintain a minority stake in Anthropic (Michel Euler)
Amazon pours additional £2.1bn into AI start-up Anthropic
MSP Tim Eagle joined a Holyrood debate from his lambing shed.
Buckie MSP Tim Eagle joins Holyrood rural debate live from the lambing shed

Conversation