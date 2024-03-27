VisitScotland to shut entire network of visitor centres including Ballater, Inverness, islands and Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VisitScotland to shut entire network of visitor centres including Ballater, Inverness, islands and Aberdeen

The centres are in hotspot locations in the Cairngorms, Royal Deeside, Highlands, Western and Northern isles.

By Alasdair Clark
VisitScotland centre in Ballater
One of the affected centres is in Ballater, Royal Deeside.

VisitScotland will shut its entire network of visitor centres including at tourism hotspots in Royal Deeside, the Highlands, islands and Aberdeen over the next two years.

For decades, the easily located centres have allowed tourists to speak to local experts about attractions and places of interest.

But the agency says the people plan their trips differently now, and reported a 42% decline in footfall at the centres since 2019.

They say social media, YouTube and online travel websites are among the ways people now find and plan holiday experiences.

Ullpool Harbour from a distance.
Ullapool will lose its visitor centre. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

All VisitScotland information centres – known as iCentres – will operate as usual until the end of September as part of phased two-year closure programme.

It is not known if any staff are likely to be made redundant as part of the process.

Affected locations include Fort William, Oban, Craignure, Portree, Ullapool, Stornoway, Inverness, Aviemore, Ballater, Kirkwall, Lerwick and Aberdeen.

Lord Thurso, VisitScotland chairman, said: “The tourism landscape has changed significantly in recent years.

“The demand for iCentres has reduced while the demand for online information and booking has continued to grow.

“In order to continue building demand and growing the value of tourism and events, it is vitally important that we target channels we know visitors use to influence them to visit Scotland.”

‘Greater impact’ providing travel info online

Lord Thurso said VisitScotland research shows it is better to advise people before they travel.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie, whose constituency takes in popular Royal Deeside, said: “Only six years after the last wave of closures, it’s obvious VisitScotland don’t see a future for this kind of physical presence.

“There is no indication about redundancies at present, but I have asked for more information and what support there will be available.

“We’ve seen Stonehaven close in recent years, and Alford before that. But we still have many excellent attractions which will be able to support each other.”

Cruise ship passengers on quayside with cruise ship behind.
Tourists won’t be able to speak to local experts to find hidden gems when they visit places like Kirkwall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

MP John Lamont, a Scotland Office minister in the UK Government, said the closures are a blow for towns.

“I’d urge the Scottish Government to consider the impact this will have on local businesses and on visitors to areas where tourism is a huge part of the local economy,” he said.

