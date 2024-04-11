Popular Inverness Victorian guest house up for sale at £690,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular Inverness Victorian guest house up for sale at £690,000

The property boasts nine en-suite bedrooms across two floors.

By Alex Banks
Its current owners are looking to sell after six years. Image: Business Partnership
Its current owners are looking to sell after six years. Image: Business Partnership

A nine-bedroom Victorian guest house in Inverness has been put on the market for £690,000.

The Coo’s Guest House is located on Planefield Road and the building dates back to the early 1900s.

The current owners acquired the property around six years ago and have since fully refurbished it.

Business Partnership is managing the listing and regional partner for the north of Scotland, Simon Fraser, said the business is an “outstanding example” of a Victorian period property.

‘Excellent’ reputation for three-star accommodation

Mr Fraser said the business has an “excellent reputation” as well as connections with several tour operators.

He said: “The business trades to a high level and has been consistently profitable.

“Many bookings come direct through links with important tour and cycling tour operators.

“The business has an excellent reputation and benefits from a high level of repeat bookings.”

The Coo’s Guest House has reported turnover of around £250,000 and Mr Fraser said it also has an “attractive net profit”.

It has nine large en-suite bedrooms with a simple bed and breakfast model in place.

The property offers nine en-suite bedrooms. Image: Business Partnership

Three of its rooms are on the ground floor, while a further six are on the first floor.

The property also includes a private owner’s accommodation which is made up of three bedrooms as well as a kitchen and garden.

Externally there is a large bike shed, outdoor seating area for guests and parking spaces.

Mr Fraser said despite significant refurbishments to the property, it still retains many of its original Victorian features.

He added: “The property has been tastefully and sympathetically refurbished bringing it up to its current high standard.

“The refurbishment project included rewiring the property and installing a new heating system.”

The Coo’s Guest House boasts ‘outstanding’ location, says selling agent

Mr Fraser described the area which the business is located in as a “tourist hotspot” in Inverness city centre.

He said: “The property boasts an outstanding trading location.

The Coo’s Guest House has seen significant refurbishments in the past six years. Image: Business Partnership.

“It’s only a short walk away from the city centre and is close to a range of restaurants, bars and entertainment venues such as Eden Court Theatre.”

The business is fully compliant with all short-term letting license requirements.

