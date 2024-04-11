Popular Inverness Victorian guest house up for sale at £690,000

A nine-bedroom Victorian guest house in Inverness has been put on the market for £690,000.

The Coo’s Guest House is located on Planefield Road and the building dates back to the early 1900s.

The current owners acquired the property around six years ago and have since fully refurbished it.

Business Partnership is managing the listing and regional partner for the north of Scotland, Simon Fraser, said the business is an “outstanding example” of a Victorian period property.

‘Excellent’ reputation for three-star accommodation

Mr Fraser said the business has an “excellent reputation” as well as connections with several tour operators.

He said: “The business trades to a high level and has been consistently profitable.

“Many bookings come direct through links with important tour and cycling tour operators.

“The business has an excellent reputation and benefits from a high level of repeat bookings.”

The Coo’s Guest House has reported turnover of around £250,000 and Mr Fraser said it also has an “attractive net profit”.

It has nine large en-suite bedrooms with a simple bed and breakfast model in place.

Three of its rooms are on the ground floor, while a further six are on the first floor.

The property also includes a private owner’s accommodation which is made up of three bedrooms as well as a kitchen and garden.

Externally there is a large bike shed, outdoor seating area for guests and parking spaces.

Mr Fraser said despite significant refurbishments to the property, it still retains many of its original Victorian features.

He added: “The property has been tastefully and sympathetically refurbished bringing it up to its current high standard.

“The refurbishment project included rewiring the property and installing a new heating system.”

The Coo’s Guest House boasts ‘outstanding’ location, says selling agent

Mr Fraser described the area which the business is located in as a “tourist hotspot” in Inverness city centre.

He said: “The property boasts an outstanding trading location.

“It’s only a short walk away from the city centre and is close to a range of restaurants, bars and entertainment venues such as Eden Court Theatre.”

The business is fully compliant with all short-term letting license requirements.