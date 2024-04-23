Shetland’s first dedicated whisky distillery to open this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shetland’s first dedicated whisky distillery to open this year

The business also claims it will be the most northerly whisky-only distillery in the world.

By Alex Banks
The new distillery is expected to open later this year. Image: Big Partnership
The new distillery is expected to open later this year. Image: Big Partnership

The first dedicated whisky distillery in Shetland will open its doors later this year.

Lerwick Distillery, founded by Martin Watt, Calum Miller and Caroline MacIntyre, is nearing completion after they found the site on Market Street two years ago.

It aims to offer tours to customers in the future, with tourists being a particular target market.

The business claims it will also be the most northerly whisky-only  distillery in the world, with an opening date yet to be announced.

New distillery has overcome challenges, says founder

The idea was hatched between Mr Watt and Mr Miller more than a decade ago.

Mr Watt said: “It came from me around 16 years ago when someone tried something similar.

“I was finance manager and realised their project was not sustainable at all — Shetland has changed a lot since then.

“With around 150 cruise ships arriving into Shetland every year and a more stable whisky industry, our plan, all being well, should be sustainable.”

Lerwick Distillery currently employs six people, with a further six jobs in the pipeline.

Scottish law dictates a spirit can’t legally be called a whisky until it has matured for three years and one day.

Lerwick Distillery will open later this year. Image: Big Partnership

Lerwick Distillery is planning to bottle a “new make” spirit, Haad Still, to cover operational costs.

The name comes from a traditional Shetland phrase for “hold on”, encouraging people to wait for the whisky to mature.

Mr Watt said he’ll be glad once everything is ready to go after facing several challenges and setbacks.

He added: “We’ve had a lot of logistical challenges since we’ve been in Shetland.

“We had hoped to open a little sooner, but we’ve overcome our challenges and are still hopeful for the future.

“It’s been both big and little things, but I’m really looking forward to it now.”

Ian Millar has also joined Lerwick Distillery and has been named master distiller.

Business Gateway support for Lerwick Distillery

The business accessed a £4,000 start-up grant signposted by Business Gateway, which also led to an extra £682,000 share capital investment.

The founders’ initial funding target was to raise £1 million but the pair have now far exceeded this.

It means they have been able to secure premises four times the size they had originally planned.

Business Gateway adviser Diana Abernethy added: “Shetland is the last area of the UK without a distillery. It’s an exciting brand and journey they’re embarking on.

“It will give such a boost to tourism in the area and the local economy.”

The distillery will look to offer tours to customers in the future. Image: Big Partnership

Mr Watt said the new distillery  had received “excellent” support from Business Gateway.

He added: “Diana was able to point out things that we had missed in our business plan, and gave us access to great contacts to help us develop.

“If it hadn’t been for the funding Business Gateway signposted us to, we would not have raised enough share capital to be able to expand the business so quickly.

“We truly couldn’t have done this without Business Gateway.”

Conversation