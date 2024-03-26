Wood adding 200 new jobs in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wood adding 200 new jobs in Aberdeen

The firm's boss tells us headcount is growing around the world.

By Keith Findlay
Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin.
Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin. Image: Wood

Aberdeen firm Wood said today it is recruiting for 200 new jobs in its home city and a total of 500 UK-wide.

Recent reports claimed cost-cutting across the multinational engineering and consulting business would lead to hundreds of roles being axed.

But Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin told The Press and Journal (P&J) the company is growing its headcount in the Granite City and globally.

He dismissed the reports about redundancies as “media speculation”.

“Our people are in demand right now,” he said, adding: “We are continuing to hire.

“We’re growing our business significantly and we need more people quickly.”

New ‘simplification’ programme

But Wood has launched a “simplification” programme aimed at boosting profits.

It is targeting annualised savings of nearly £50 million from 2025.

Announcing annual results, Wood said the initiative was initially focused on “central costs”.

The company aims to make IT savings and reduce its property spend.

Its simplification programme is expected to improve profit s and cash generation.

“This is absolutely not about downsizing,” Mr Gilmartin told the P&J, adding: “It is all about making our business better.”

London Stock Exchange
Wood is among the top 250 companies in the City. Image: PA

Shares in the FTSE 250 company, which employs more than 35,000 people globally, slid more than 7% despite it reporting a substantial narrowing of losses.

Each unit of the stock was worth 137.9p at market close.

Wood said pre-tax losses from continuing operations totalled £49.6m last year, compared with losses of about £547m in 2022.

Stripping out the impact of currency exchange rates, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) surged by 10.9% last year, to £334.5m.

Wood’s global sales up nearly 9%

Wood said revenue was 8.7% higher, at £4.67billion.

Headcount fell slightly, to 35,335, which the company said reflected its strategic move away from some projects.

Wood currently employs 4,500 people in Aberdeen.

The company’s had orders worth about £5bn on its books at the end of last year.

We made significant progress in this first year of our three-year growth strategy.”

Net debt including leases totalled around £860m,  which Wood said was inflated by higher interest rates and a tax impact from the sale of its built environment consultancy business. The debt figure is expected come down this year following planned disposals.

Reviewing the 2023 financial performance, Mr Gilmartin said: “We made significant progress in this first year of our three-year growth strategy.

“We delivered strong revenue and adjusted Ebitda growth, and we significantly improved operating cash flow.

Sir Ian Wood House, Wood's headquarters in Aberdeen.
Sir Ian Wood House, Wood’s headquarters in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We continue to see clear business momentum, with a higher order book, double-digit growth in our pipeline and positive pricing trends.

“It is encouraging that the fastest growing parts of Wood are the higher-margin consulting business and our sustainable solutions across all areas.”

He added: “Ultimately, our priority remains sustainable cash generation and we expect to deliver significant free cash flow from 2025.”

Wood has operations in more than 60 countries.

David Kemp
David Kemp, who is heading into retirement after nearly nine years as Wood’s chief financial officer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Arvind Balan will join the firm as chief financial officer on April 15, it emerged yesterday. He will replace Highlands-born accountant David Kemp, who is staying on for a spell to ensure a smooth transition.

Mr Kemp, who hails from Thurso, revealed plans to retire last year. He has been CFO since May 2015.

Conversation