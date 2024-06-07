Moray firm Boyd International goes bust

Moray-based machinery supplier Boyd International has folded, with the loss of seven jobs.

The business operated from an 11,000sq ft warehouse and 13,000sq ft yard at Arradoul, near Buckie.

The site is now being marketed for sale by Aberdeen property firm FG Burnett.

Thainstone Specialist Auctions is tasked with disposing of Boyd’s stock.

Aberdeen-based insolvency expert Michael Reid, of accountants and business advisers MHA, has been appointed liquidator.

Taxman sparked liquidation

The liquidation was prompted by HM Revenue and Customs.

All seven jobs lost were sales and administration roles.

Boyd was run by chairman and chief executive David Boyd.

It had been on the go since 1997 but was not formally incorporated until 1999.

Boyd International was major exporter

The company bought, sold, engineered, reconditioned and traded food machinery and refrigeration equipment throughout the world.

Its clients ranged from small firms to some of the world’s largest food groups. Export sales accounted for more than 80% of turnover.

Mr Reid said: “The Covid years were unkind to the company, because much of its trade was to and from businesses in England and abroad, and travel was severely restricted.

“The company had effectively ceased trading prior to my appointment on May 7 but there were seven employees, all of whom have been made redundant as part of the process.

Liquidator says it’s too early to say if Boyd’s creditors will get money back

“Assistance will be obtained from the Redundancy Payments Office to process all former employee claims.”

He added: “It is too early to state whether a dividend will be paid to unsecured creditors because, for example, assets require to be sold.

“Steps are being taken to write to all known creditors, however, I would encourage any potential creditors to contact me at their earliest convenience.”