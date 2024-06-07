Moray firm Boyd International goes bust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray firm Boyd International goes bust

7 jobs shed, with liquidator blaming hard times during Covid.

By Keith Findlay
Boyd International, near Buckie.
Boyd International, near Buckie. Image: MHA

Moray-based machinery supplier Boyd International has folded, with the loss of seven jobs.

The business operated from an 11,000sq ft warehouse and 13,000sq ft yard at Arradoul, near Buckie.

The site is now being marketed for sale by Aberdeen property firm FG Burnett.

Thainstone Specialist Auctions is tasked with disposing of Boyd’s stock.

Aberdeen-based  insolvency expert Michael Reid, of accountants and business advisers MHA, has been appointed liquidator.

Taxman sparked liquidation

The liquidation was prompted by HM Revenue and Customs.

All seven jobs lost were sales and administration roles.

Boyd was run by chairman and chief executive David Boyd.

It had been on the go since 1997 but was not formally incorporated until 1999.

Boyd International was major exporter

The company bought, sold, engineered, reconditioned and traded food machinery and refrigeration equipment throughout the world.

Its clients ranged from small firms to some of the world’s largest food groups. Export sales accounted for more than 80% of turnover.

Michael Reid, of MHA. in Aberdeen
Michael Reid, of MHA. in Aberdeen. Image: MHA

Mr Reid said: “The Covid years were unkind to the company, because much of its trade was to and from businesses in England and abroad, and travel was severely restricted.

“The company had effectively ceased trading prior to my appointment on May 7 but there were seven employees, all of whom have been made redundant as part of the process.

Liquidator says it’s too early to say if Boyd’s  creditors will get money back

“Assistance will be obtained from the Redundancy Payments Office to process all former employee claims.”

He added: “It is too early to state whether a dividend will be paid to unsecured creditors because, for example, assets require to be sold.

“Steps are being taken to write to all known creditors, however, I would encourage any potential creditors to contact me at their earliest convenience.”

