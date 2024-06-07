75% of Scots back North Sea oil and gas

Three-quarters of Scots support oil and gas production from the North Sea, according to a new poll.

Less than a month out from the general election, the findings will stoke debate about Scottish and UK energy policies.

Communications firm True North said its survey showed 75% of people north of the border want Britain’s energy needs to be met domestically, rather than from imports.

The Scotland-wide poll, carried out by Survation, comes as the sector takes centre-stage in the ongoing election campaign.

Meanwhile, homegrown energy production is at the lowest level on record since 1948.

North Sea energy seen as ‘force for good’

Four-fifths (80%) of Scots see North Sea energy companies as an economic “force for good”, according to the poll.

The data also covers Labour’s key policy of GB Energy, a new, publicly-owned clean energy company.

More than half (51%) of those surveyed believe this will help to reduce household bills.

Even more (56%) said the UK Government should take ownership stakes in large-scale projects such as offshore wind farms.

Survey data published last week showed Aberdeen as Scottish voters’ preferred location for GB Energy’s headquarters.

The new company is expected to support tens of thousands of jobs.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has suggested it would be set up as an investment arm, funded by an extended windfall tax on oil and gas.

This is despite recent research by investment bank Stifel finding that extending and raising the tax, while also removing investment allowances could cost 100,000 jobs.

True North senior energy advisor Allister Thomas said: “As North Sea production reaches record lows, with projects stuck in the investment doldrums, this is a clear signal to politicians to get the sector back on track.

“The alternative is more imports, which government data tells us is already seeing record high levels of LNG (liquefied natural gas) from the US, nearly four-times more carbon intensive than domestic supply.

“That’s bad for the planet and bad for business.

“The UK will realise little of the economic benefit if we are buying in more energy from overseas.”

Mr Thomas added: “As they aspire to become the next UK Government, Labour will be buoyed that 51% Scots think GB Energy can reduce their household bills.

“However, there are significant risks and stark warnings from experts across the energy sector that more punitive taxes on energy will drive investment out of the market, rather than helping to bridge the renewable jobs gap.

“I suspect energy transition will remain a major focus in this campaign over the coming weeks as the parties continue to set out their stall.”

More than 1,000 people questioned

Survation pollsters heard from 1,026 people throughout Scotland between May 23-27.