Schools Prom photos: Fraserburgh Academy Class of 2024 leavers' ball The bash at the Banff Springs Hotel is the latest in our series of prom picture galleries. Fraserburgh Academy leavers' ball 2024: A night to remember, marking the end of an era and the beginning of countless new adventures. Let the celebration commence! Image: Angela Campbell Photography Ltd. By Calum Petrie June 7 2024, 10:16 am June 7 2024, 10:16 am Fraserburgh Academy's Class of 2024 has partied together for the last time. The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers' ball at the Banff Springs Hotel. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion. The Fraserburgh Academy ball is the latest to feature in our Class of '24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers' proms and dances for secondary schools across Aberdeenshire. Fraserburgh Academy leavers' ball 2024 All photographs by Angela Campbell Photography Ltd. Fraserburgh Academy prom: A night of elegance, laughter, and cherished memories as students come together to celebrate the end of an era. Andrew Rodden, Mackenzie Bannerman, Mackenzie Murray, and Jon Anderson. Jon Anderson and Mackenzie Murray. Mackenzie Bannerman and Andrew Rodden.
