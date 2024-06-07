Duke of Argyll wants distillery in grounds of his castle

Plans have been unveiled for a £25 million distillery in the grounds of the Duke of Argyll’s ancient castle in Inveraray.

His Argyll Estates has teamed up with Stock Spirits Group (SSG) – owner of the Clan Campbell whisky brand – for the new venture.

The project is expected to create more than 20 local jobs.

Subject to planning permission being granted, construction could start early next year.

It is hoped first spirit will be flowing from 2027.

Torquhil Campbell is the 13th Duke of Argyll and chief of Clan Campbell.

Inveraray Castle, his family seat, is at the heart of a diverse business portfolio.

Argyll Estates is also home to a holiday park and a variety of events, as well as agriculture, property, energy and forestry business interests.

SSG – based in Poland – aims to become “the leading mainstream spirits company in Europe” by 2027.

Its new distillery plans have already been lodged with Argyll and Bute Council.

They would deliver a 10,225sq ft whisky plant capable of producing up to 440,000 gallons of alcohol a year.

Local consultation plans

Announcing the project, Argyll Estates and SSG said local people would be consulted and have the opportunity to comment.

The proposed new Inveraray Distillery would produce a single malt which could be used in the Clan Campbell blend.

There would also be a visitor centre, which is expected to become a major tourism attraction for the area.

Argyll Estates and SSG said the distillery would be constructed in co-operation with local companies and suppliers, using the latest building methods and environmentally friendly solutions – “ensuring carbon neutrality from day one”.

Castle and clan ‘inextricably linked’

The Duke of Argyll said: “Inveraray Castle and Clan Campbell are inextricably linked, with the castle having been the Argyll family seat since the 15th century.

“To see Scotch whisky being distilled in the grounds will be a significant positive development – for the local community, for the castle and for Clan Campbell.”

SSG chief executive Jean-Christophe Coutures said: “Clan Campbell Scotch whisky is an iconic whisky brand that has established strong links with the Duke of Argyll.

“I am proud that our company has the opportunity to establish a distillery near Inveraray Castle.

“This investment is an important step for the group towards having its own single malt whisky production.

“It will strengthen the Clan Campbell brand and Stock Spirits’ presence in this growing category.”

Mr Coutures added: “Our state-of-the-art Inveraray Distillery will be equipped with the latest technologies, including those that are environmentally friendly.

“Its creation will also benefit the local community in the form of new jobs. We look forward to working with Argyll Estates on this next chapter in the Clan Campbell story.”

Clan Campbell label acquired in 2023

Clan Campbell is one of the leading Scotch whisky brands in France.

It is also available in other European markets.

The brand was acquired by SSG from French drink giant Pernod Ricard in 2023.