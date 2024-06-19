Ledingham Chalmers enjoying growth spurt in Aberdeen and Inverness

Ledingham Chalmers is continuing to grow its team across offices in Aberdeen, Inverness, Edinburgh and Stirling after hitting a headcount milestone.

The current total is the highest since the Granite City-based law firm became a limited liability partnership in 2006.

It now has 214 people on its payroll, including 23 partners.

Ledingham Chalmers’ boss says says firm is operating in ‘incredibly competitive’ market for legal talent

Managing partner Jennifer Young said: “We’re committed to sustainable growth and that depends on having the right people in the right roles.

“We have thoroughly impressive colleagues working with us during what is an exciting period for our firm, but also at a time when we’re operating against the backdrop of an incredibly competitive nationwide recruitment and client retention market.”

But strengthening the team is not just about recruitment.

Recent promotions in Aberdeen have seen commercial property expert Pamela Sargent become a senior associate, family law specialist Rosie Allan move up to associate level and litigation lawyer progress to senior solicitor.

Two lawyers have also returned to the firm in the past two months – associate Alanah Mills in Aberdeen’s employment law team and solicitor Laila Kennedy in Edinburgh.

And four trainee solicitors will stay with Ledingham Chalmers after they qualify in September.

Joanne Mitchell and Ross Peddie will be based in Aberdeen in the commercial litigation and corporate teams respectively.

Meredith Roulston-Plant will have a pan-Scotland role in the rural discipline.

And in Inverness, Kasia Adamska-Paterson will work in the corporate team.

Team growth is particularly fast-paced in Inverness, where Ledingham Chalmers has seen its headcount swell by around 40% since the start of this year.

The firm recently moved into a new office in the Highland capital.

Highland recruitment drive

Three new recruits joined the Inverness team earlier this week.

They are senior solicitor Eve Cooper, paralegal Lisa Sime and administrator Bethany Chisholm, who all previously worked for Innes & Mackay.

A further 11 people have started in the Highland capital since January 2023.

They include senior associate Christine McKerrow and paralegal Amy Manson, specialising in corporate and residential property law respectively.

Ledingham Chalmers said its private client team had grown “significantly” since 2021.

Recent promotions in the private client offering in the Highlands include JP Campbell, who joined the firm’s board, while Laura Marwick stepped up to associate.

Ledingham Chalmers now has 24 specialists in this part of the business, supporting clients in areas including conveyancing, trusts and executries, and succession planning for high-net-worth individuals.

New Inverness office has 49-strong team

The firm boasts a 49-strong team in Ord House, Cradlehall Business Park, Inverness.

Ms Young said: “All of these promotions and appointments recognise the talent of each of these remarkable lawyers and their contribution to the firm, and its ambitious growth plans.”