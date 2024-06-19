Ledingham Chalmers enjoying growth spurt in Aberdeen and Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ledingham Chalmers enjoying growth spurt in Aberdeen and Inverness

Headcount across the whole business is at its highest level in at least 18 years.

By Keith Findlay
Ledingham Chalmers' new starts in Inverness: l-r Bethany Chisholm, Eve Cooper, Christina McKerrow, Lisa Sime and Amy Manson. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
Ledingham Chalmers' new starts in Inverness: l-r Bethany Chisholm, Eve Cooper, Christina McKerrow, Lisa Sime and Amy Manson. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Ledingham Chalmers is continuing to grow its team across offices in Aberdeen, Inverness, Edinburgh and Stirling after hitting a headcount milestone.

The current total is the highest since the Granite City-based law firm became a limited liability partnership in 2006.

It now has 214 people on its payroll, including 23 partners.

Ledingham Chalmers’ boss says says firm is operating in ‘incredibly competitive’ market for legal talent

Managing partner Jennifer Young said: “We’re committed to sustainable growth and that depends on having the right people in the right roles.

“We have thoroughly impressive colleagues working with us during what is an exciting period for our firm, but also at a time when we’re operating against the backdrop of an incredibly competitive nationwide recruitment and client retention market.”

Jennifer Young, of Ledingham Chalmers
Jennifer Young, of Ledingham Chalmers. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

But strengthening the team is not just about recruitment.

Recent promotions in Aberdeen have seen commercial property expert Pamela Sargent become a senior associate, family law specialist Rosie Allan move up to associate level and litigation lawyer progress to senior solicitor.

Two lawyers have also returned to the firm in the past two months – associate Alanah Mills in Aberdeen’s employment law team and solicitor Laila Kennedy in Edinburgh.

Word text Talent Retention memo written on a brown craft paper as background with purple pencils
Image: Shutterstock

And four trainee solicitors will stay with Ledingham Chalmers after they qualify in September.

Joanne Mitchell and Ross Peddie will be based in Aberdeen in the commercial litigation and corporate teams respectively.

Meredith Roulston-Plant will have a pan-Scotland role in the rural discipline.

And in Inverness, Kasia Adamska-Paterson will work in the corporate team.

Ledingham Chalmers' new office in Inverness
The new office in Inverness. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Team growth is particularly fast-paced in Inverness, where Ledingham Chalmers has seen its headcount swell by around 40% since the start of this year.

The firm recently moved into a new office in the Highland capital.

Highland recruitment drive

Three new recruits joined the Inverness team earlier this week.

They are senior solicitor Eve Cooper, paralegal Lisa Sime and administrator Bethany Chisholm, who all previously worked for Innes & Mackay.

A further 11 people have started in the Highland capital since January 2023.

They include senior associate Christine McKerrow and paralegal Amy Manson, specialising in corporate and residential property law respectively.

Ledingham Chalmers' new starts and partners in Inverness
New starts and partners in Inverness: l-r Bethany Chisholm, Findlay Boyd (partner), Eve Cooper, Andrew Stott (partner), Christina McKerrow, JP Campbell (partner), Lisa Sime, Victoria Leslie (partner) and Amy Manson. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Ledingham Chalmers said its private client team had grown “significantly” since 2021.

Recent promotions in the private client offering in the Highlands include JP Campbell, who joined the firm’s board, while Laura Marwick stepped up to associate.

Ledingham Chalmers now has 24 specialists in this part of the business, supporting clients in areas including conveyancing, trusts and executries, and succession planning for high-net-worth individuals.

New Inverness office has 49-strong team

The firm boasts a 49-strong team in Ord House, Cradlehall Business Park, Inverness.

Ms Young said: “All of these promotions and appointments recognise the talent of each of these remarkable lawyers and their contribution to the firm, and its ambitious growth plans.”

Conversation