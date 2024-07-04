Newmachar Golf Cub stays silent after ‘mutiny and anarchy’ claim

Newmachar Golf Club (NGC) members have been told its management committee is working on a plan to “take us forward” after financial woes.

The Aberdeenshire club’s general manager, Derek Cruickshank, has also had his contract terminated but his job reinstated within a “dramatic and difficult” few weeks.

One source told The Press and Journal “there’s mutiny and anarchy galore” at the Aberdeenshire club.

Dire straits in Newmachar

Internal documents seen by the P&J show NGC was in dire straits last October, with debts piling up and the club having been running close to its overdraft limit for weeks.

In a letter to members dated October 31, finance convenor Stuart Busby said that with the value of stock running at £141,000, purchase creditors owed £149,000 and a bank overdraft of £216,000 almost fully drawn “our financial position is far from healthy”.

Mr Busby, who was also management committee chairman at the time, warned the club’s finances were the worst he’d seen since he took on the role of finance convenor.

Debts included a £17,000 bill from HawkWok, which runs the the club’s catering, bar and restaurant.

Mr Busby told members course income was “below budget in every area” and the club needed to “get through the next three weeks” until subscriptions started coming in.

“Things cannot continue as they are,” he said, adding: “The club needs to be much more

proactive in all areas of income.”

‘Extremely alarming’ situation

In a document dated November 26, another management committee member said the contents of Mr Busby’s letter were “extremely alarming” and asked: “Where are the checks and balances ?”

The document went on: “This did not happen overnight, nor in the past couple of months. It is evident that NGC’s financial situation has been progressively on the decline for some time.”

More recent documents highlight ongoing turmoil at the golf club, which boasts two courses – the Hawkshill, which opened in 1990, and Swailend, built seven years later.

A trustees note dated June 19 said: “At a meeting this morning between the trustees of Newmachar Golf Club and Derek Cruickshank, general manager, it was agreed that Derek’s contract of employment be terminated by mutual consent.

“On behalf of the members, we would like to record our thanks to Derek… and wish him well in his future career.”

But just a week later it emerged Mr Cruickshank was back in as club general manager.

Club captain’s update

In an update to members on June 26, club captain Gordon Melvin said: “It has been a dramatic and difficult few weeks. On behalf of the management committee, we apologise for that.

“Unfortunately, Charlie Keith, John McIntosh and Gordon Gray have chosen to resign as trustees, which is disappointing news but we appreciate their input and loyalty to the club since it was formed.

“We have made the decision to reinstate Derek Cruickshank as general manager, with immediate effect, and Graham Gordon has resumed as golf operations co-ordinator.”

Mr Melvin added: “These are difficult times for the golf club, but we can assure you that everything possible is being done behind the scenes and further details/ongoing updates will be sent out over the next few weeks.

“We as a management committee have commenced steps to collate information as to the club’s current position, to formulate a plan to take us forward. Be assured, we will keep the membership in formed at all times.”

The club’s finances remain in a parlous state, a source told the P&J, adding: “There’s mutiny and anarchy galore.”

On its website, NGC bills its two courses and floodlit 10-bay driving range as the “perfect destination for any golfers visiting the north-east of Scotland”.

Both of its courses are designed by world-renowned golf architect Dave Thomas.

Swailend’s near 200-yard 10th hole is named after north-east golf legend Paul Lawrie, with NGC among his sponsors.

NGC declined to comment on its finances, Mr Cruickshank’s exit and reinstatement, or the “mutiny and anarchy” claim.

Mr Cruickshank could not be contacted.