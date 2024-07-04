Newmachar Golf Cub stays silent after ‘mutiny and anarchy’ claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newmachar Golf Cub stays silent after ‘mutiny and anarchy’ claim

Documents show Aberdeenshire club has struggled with its finances for months.

By Keith Findlay
Newmachar Golf Club.
Newmachar Golf Club. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Newmachar Golf Club (NGC) members have been told its management committee is working on a plan to “take us forward” after financial woes.

The Aberdeenshire club’s general manager, Derek Cruickshank, has also had his contract terminated but his job reinstated within a “dramatic and difficult” few weeks.

One source told The Press and Journal “there’s mutiny and anarchy galore” at the Aberdeenshire club.

Dire straits in Newmachar

Internal documents seen by the P&J show NGC was in dire straits last October, with debts piling up and the club having been running close to its overdraft limit for weeks.

In a letter to members dated October 31, finance convenor Stuart Busby said that with the value of stock running  at £141,000, purchase creditors owed £149,000 and a bank overdraft of £216,000 almost fully drawn “our financial position is far from healthy”.

Newmachar Golf Club.
Newmachar Golf Club. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Busby, who was also management committee chairman at the time, warned the club’s finances were the worst he’d seen since he took on the role of finance convenor.

Debts included a £17,000 bill from HawkWok, which runs the the club’s catering, bar and restaurant.

Mr Busby told members course income was “below budget in every area” and the club needed to “get through the next three weeks” until subscriptions started coming in.

“Things cannot continue as they are,” he said, adding: “The club needs to be much more
proactive in all areas of income.”

‘Extremely alarming’ situation

In a document dated November 26, another management committee member said the contents of Mr Busby’s letter were “extremely alarming” and asked: “Where are the checks and balances ?”

The document went on: “This did not happen overnight, nor in the past couple of months. It is evident that NGC’s financial situation has been progressively on the decline for some time.”

South African pro Casey Jarvis in action at Newmachar last year.
South African pro Casey Jarvis in action at Newmachar last year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

More recent documents highlight ongoing turmoil at the golf club, which boasts two courses – the Hawkshill, which opened in 1990, and Swailend, built seven years later.

A trustees note dated June 19 said: “At a meeting this morning between the trustees of Newmachar Golf Club and Derek Cruickshank, general manager, it was agreed that Derek’s contract of employment be terminated by mutual consent.

“On behalf of the members, we would like to record our thanks to Derek… and wish him well in his future career.”

But just a week later it emerged Mr Cruickshank was back in as club general manager.

Club captain’s update

In an update to members on June 26, club captain Gordon Melvin said: “It has been a dramatic and difficult few weeks. On behalf of the management committee, we apologise for that.

“Unfortunately, Charlie Keith, John McIntosh and Gordon Gray have chosen to resign as trustees, which is disappointing news but we appreciate their input and loyalty to the club since it was formed.

“We have made the decision to reinstate Derek Cruickshank as general manager, with immediate effect, and Graham Gordon has resumed as golf operations co-ordinator.”

General manager Derek Cruickshank, left, with golf operations co-ordinator Graham Gordon earlier this year.
General manager Derek Cruickshank, left, with golf operations co-ordinator Graham Gordon earlier this year. Image: Alan Brown.

Mr Melvin added: “These are difficult times for the golf club, but we can assure you that everything possible is being done behind the scenes and further details/ongoing updates will be sent out over the next few weeks.

“We as a management committee have commenced steps to collate information as to the club’s current position, to formulate a plan to take us forward. Be assured, we will keep the membership in formed at all times.”

The club’s finances remain in a parlous state, a source told the P&J, adding: “There’s mutiny and anarchy galore.”

Newmachar Golf Club sign.
Newmachar Golf Club sign. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

On its website, NGC bills its two courses and floodlit 10-bay driving range as the “perfect destination for any golfers visiting the north-east of Scotland”.

Both of its courses are designed by  world-renowned golf architect Dave Thomas.

Swailend’s near 200-yard 10th hole is named after north-east golf legend Paul Lawrie, with NGC among his sponsors.

Paul Lawrie.
The club has a hole named after Paul Lawrie. Image: SNS Group

NGC declined to comment on its finances, Mr Cruickshank’s exit and reinstatement, or the “mutiny and anarchy” claim.

Mr Cruickshank could not be contacted.

Conversation