Aberdeenshire firm Elemental Energies seals Norwegian takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeenshire firm Elemental Energies seals Norwegian takeover

Deal is expected to boost north-east company's revenue by more than £50 million this year.

By Keith Findlay
Elemental Energies CEO Mike Adams
Elemental Energies CEO Mike Adams: "This deal marks the start of the next chapter for both companies." Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Aberdeenshire firm Elemental Energies is expecting a turnover boost worth more than £50 million this year alone though a new acquisition in Norway.

The Westhill-based oil and gas wells specialist has snapped up Well Expertise, which has its headquarters in Randaberg, just outside Stavanger.

The value of the deal was undisclosed.

Global giant created through deal

But Elemental said it had created one of the world’s largest specialist wells, subsurface and project management businesses, boasting more than 230 experts globally.

And the business combination is expected to generate revenue of more than £50m this year, across key sectors including oil and gas, decommissioning, geothermal, and CCS.

Norway ‘pivotal’ region for Elemental

Elemental chief executive Mike Adams said: “Norway is a pivotal region for us through its stable energy policy that prioritises both security and transition, aligning with our core ambitions as a business.

“As a mature market, Norway faces the challenge of managing new production with decommissioning and energy transition – which present significant opportunity.

“This deal marks the start of the next chapter for both companies, as we build a strategic global wells and subsurface partner that will allow operators to outsource larger and more diverse projects with confidence.”

Sigve Naesheim, chief executive, Well Expertise, Mike Adams, CEO, Elemental Energies, Stig Seland, commercial manager, Well Expertise and Michael Dafforn, chief financial officer, Elemental Energies.
l-r Sigve Naesheim, chief executive, Well Expertise, Mike Adams, CEO, Elemental Energies, Stig Seland, commercial manager, Well Expertise and Michael Dafforn, chief financial officer, Elemental Energies. Image: Elemental Energies

Sigve Naesheim will continue as chief executive of Well Expertise and head up Norway operations for the enlarged group.

Mr Naesheim said: “This acquisition marks a significant milestone, underscoring our commitment to providing best-in-class well engineering and project management services.

“Our strategic alignment with Elemental Energies has fostered a shared vision to become the go-to global well management partner for projects spanning exploration, production, decommissioning, CCS (carbon capture and storage), and geothermal.

‘New perspectives’

“As part of Elemental Energies, we are able to expand the development opportunities for our team, bring new perspectives to our projects, and deliver expanded capabilities to our clients.”

Before the deal, Elemental directly employed a core team of 60 people in the UK and a further 10 staff across international locations including  Houston, Milan, Mumbai, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.  It also provided work for about contractors globally.

Well Expertise had a core team of 35 across offices with offices in three Norwegian locations, while also providing work for 40 long-term contractors and 10 consultants.

Fledgling north-east firm Elemental has already completed string of deals

Elemental was founded two years ago.

It is backed by energy transition investor Elemental Squared and Pareto Bank who helped to fund the acquisition of Well Expertise.

The deal is the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions by Elemental.

Previous buyouts include Vysus Senergy Wells in December 2022, Norwell Engineering in May 2023 and Sentinel Group in February 2024.

According to Elemental, these deals underline its commitment to delivering on “its strategy to invest in the critical engineering skills needed to deliver energy security and transition projects globally”.

More from Business

Still going strong, the Peterhead trawler turned Inverness Airbnb destination.
How an old Peterhead trawler was turned into a luxury Airbnb in Inverness you…
Alex Smith and Caroline Campbell of Ironworks Venue with images of nights at the now closed venue. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's about more than just music': The Ironworks shows go on in Inverness, even…
Health Secretary Wes Streeting has said that he plans to meet with junior doctors next week (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Junior doctor talks to ‘start next week’ – Streeting
The new Labour Government is being urged to ‘hit the ground running’ with action for the countryside (Steve Parsons/PA)
Fate of Thames Water and budget for nature-friendly farming in Labour’s in-tray
The pound held steady overnight as the General Election results were coming in (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Pound strengthens but FTSE loses ground after US jobs data
Duncan and Claire Morrison will be looking at the costs of finishing cattle at grass this month.
Finishing bulls on forage main topic at upcoming Deeside Monitor Farm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to a farm in Wiltshire. Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.
Farming leaders 'cautiously' welcome new Labour government
People outside a Wetherspoons pub in Blackpool. The pub group is set to update investors on Wednesday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Wetherspoons sales set to shrug off wet weather for sales growth
Epic said Apple had twice blocked its submission of plans for an Epic Games Store (PA)
Epic Games accuses Apple of impeding efforts to launch own app store in Europe
The Surrey-based company did not comment on the latest takeover reports (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Crest Nicholson attracts fresh bidding interest after shrugging off Bellway

Conversation