Images show terrifying moment workers from Westhill oil firm were robbed at gunpoint in Colombia

An Aberdeen-headquartered energy company has been criticised on its security processes after its workers were robbed at gunpoint in Colombia.

Three men were attacked during the incident in Bogota in January, two of which worked for Westhill-based Elemental Energies, while the other was contracted to Colombian state oil firm EcoPetrol.

CCTV footage, seen by Energy Voice, shows the violent attack as one of the workers ran for shelter during the robbery before being set upon by his assailant and beaten with a pistol in a restaurant kitchen.

One source with knowledge of the incident described it as “brutal”, adding “it wouldn’t look out of place on Narcos or Breaking Bad, these guys chasing after someone and pistol whipping them”.

Workers now safe

The other two men are understood to have complied with the attackers. All three are now safe and being cared for, one of them is understood to be from the Aberdeen area.

Elemental Energies said it carries out “comprehensive security assessments” on its work, including journey management, and is now conducting a “thorough internal investigation” on the incident.

However, the attack has raised serious questions over the company’s security processes.

Sources said the robbery took place after one of the trio wore an expensive watch around a mall in the city – despite Foreign Office warnings against doing so – before they walked to a nearby restaurant rather than use secure transport.

UK Foreign Office advice warns against travel to Bogota, highlighting that “British nationals have been robbed at gunpoint”. It also says travellers should not wear expensive jewellery.

“The warning doesn’t get to be any more of a brick to the face than that,” said another source with knowledge of the incident.

They added that there were “really deep organisational issues” at Elemental for keeping workers safe in the region, pointing to the threat risk and issues for security on logistics.

“In this instance, with project teams that were meant to be competent and seasoned, blame lay at every single door throughout the hierarchy all the way up to CEO,” they said.

An Elemental Energies spokesperson said: “In January 2024, while concluding a project in Bogota, Colombia, two of our contractors were the subjects of a robbery while on their way to a restaurant. One of the individuals was treated for minor injuries. We are actively supporting those affected and are committed to ensuring their wellbeing.

“We appreciate the efforts of the Colombian authorities in seeking information to apprehend the perpetrators. As investigations are ongoing, we are unable to comment further.”

The firm said the work finished in January and all personnel have since been demobilised.

Westhill-based firm works around globe

Elemental Energies has been through a series of M&A deals to take it to its current iteration, buying up Norwell Engineering in May 2023.

Prior to that, the firm was created after a buyout of Vysus Group’s (formerly LR Energy) Senergy Wells team in December 2022.

Based out of Westhill in north-east Scotland, the company’s website points to work around the world, including South America.

One person noted that the firm has a historic footprint in Mexico and “some of the more challenging countries in the Middle East” and asked what’s being changed in light of this recent episode to prevent a repeat.

On its security processes, Elemental Energies said: “Throughout our history of delivering global projects, the safety of our people has and will always be our number one priority. For all projects, regardless of location, we conduct comprehensive security assessments and journey management plans with our partners to mitigate risks and ensure the wellbeing of our workforce.

“We are undertaking a thorough internal investigation, and remain dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of our workforce.”