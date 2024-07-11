‘I invested life savings opening Instagrammable restaurant but Aberdeen bus gates keep people away’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I invested life savings opening Instagrammable restaurant but Aberdeen bus gates keep people away’

Owner of Suma Restaurant and Cocktail Bar tells the Press & Journal his "one-of-a-kind" city centre business was thriving when it first opened its doors in 2023, but after the bus gates went live later that year he noticed a dramatic drop in customers.

Fahd Khan, owner of Suma Cafe on Guild Street. Images: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
By Lauren Taylor

When Fahd Khan poured his life savings into opening a beautiful Instagrammable restaurant in Aberdeen city centre he had no idea a bus gate would soon be running along outside it.

The long-empty premises on Guild Street had become a “bit of an eyesore” when he decided to take a chance on it in 2022.

Determined to “do something different for Aberdeen”, Fahd set about breathing new life into the spot and transformed it into a vibrant new eatery called Suma.

Suma on Guild Street.

With bright pink roses adorning the walls, ceilings bursting with lush green foliage and a food and drink offering like no other the vibrant spot was an instant hit with locals and visitors alike when it opened at the start of 2023.

Things were running smoothly for the family-run business until the bus gates were introduced, with one running right outside his shop along with others nearby on Market Street and Bridge Street, just a few months later Fahd tells the P&J.

Since September, he noticed they were losing customers and has been thinking of ways to keep his new business running amidst the changes.

Fahd is one of many traders telling us that the road changes have harmed their business as a perception spread that the city centre was off limits.

Bus gates impact Aberdeen restaurant in its first year

Fahd outside his business at the Guild Street bus gate.

Fahd, originally from Pakistan, moved to Aberdeen 20 years ago to work in oil and gas.

He would take his two daughters on trips to Edinburgh and Glasgow and quickly realised Aberdeen didn’t have quite the same offering when it came to trendy places to eat, and he decided to change that.

As previously mentioned, he took a leap of faith and bought the long-empty Guild Street premises in 2022 — before the bus priority route was set out.

Believing it was in a “prime location”, close to both the bus and train stations, he was determined to bring a “one-of-a-kind” offering to the Granite City.

He poured his life savings into revamping the venue — everything from ripping out and replacing floors to installing gas, and, of course, completely redecorating with stunning floral displays and plush seating.

The doors to Suma, named after his wife Summera, were opened early in 2023.

Customers flocked to the beautiful new spot to try the unique artistic coffees and decadent croffles (croissants made in a waffle machine).

Croffles are all the rage at Suma Cafe. Image by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

But, the success was short-lived, and Fahd was left “disappointed” when the bus gates started hampering his business before it had even been running for a full year.

‘There is always hope’ says Suma owner

With a sigh, Fahd tells me that he believes nobody wants to venture into Aberdeen city centre now because of the roads shake-up, and it’s affecting his business.

“Since the bus gates kicked in, we lost 50% of our customers,” he explained. “If you do come in and get a bus gate fine you’re not going to come back — it’s just not worth it.”

Saturdays were always busy with customers filling the 15 tables, sipping a sweet milkshake or tucking into a beautiful brunch.

But now, Fahd says they are maybe serving around seven tables on what was once a peak day, with only half the amount of customers walking through the door.

After investing so much in opening their dream business and striving to make it Aberdeen’s “most Instagrammable” venue, Fahd has been left “trying his best to make it work”.

Fahd has endured severe challenges with his business.

But sadly he had to let go of four staff members because of the decline in customers.

The dad and restaurant owner has reduced his prices and even tried running more special offers to attract more people through his doors again. But, it’s “not helping at all,” he says glumly.

“There is always hope, this is why we started the business. And we have tried our best,” he said.

After a pause, he admitted: “I don’t know what’s going to happen — but we need to have easier access for people.

“We want to see the city do good, but some of the decisions being made are just not right.”

He warns ‘it’s just a matter of time…’

According to Fahd, every day he still sees dozens of cars driving along the bus gates through the big windows looking out at Guild Street.

The Guild Street bus gate. Image: DC Thomson.

He believes this means “people are still not used to them” almost a year on.

“I think one other thing is, Aberdeen is not a very big city,” he added. “I don’t know why we need to restrict people coming into the city.

“On one hand we are trying to get more people in town, and on the other, we are putting up these bus gates — I don’t know how that’s going to help.”

“I think it’s just a matter of time,” he warned. “Soon there won’t be anybody in the city centre and I don’t see any small businesses being operational in the next three or four years.

“That’s the true reality of it.”

Fahd Khan, owner of Suma.

What is our Common Sense Compromise?

Fahd is joining the dozens of business owners urging the council to listen and adopt The Press and Journal’s Common Sense Compromise.

Council chiefs were expected to vote on the controversial measures last Wednesday, but following a heated meeting, the decision was pushed back once again.

However, after a last-minute intervention from councillor M. Tauqeer Malik, a decision is now expected before July 18 instead of the initially suggested August 21.

We are asking the council to:

  • Keep the Guild Street bus gates, along with restrictions on Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate
  • Remove the bus gates at the Adelphi and Market Street, allowing access in both directions through Market Street
  • Remove the bus gates on Bridge Street, allowing full access in both directions
  • Remove the right turn ban on Union Terrace
  • Issue a warning rather than a fine to first offenders
  • Use fines to help city-centre businesses via transport initiatives

How you can help

The Press and Journal is standing side by side with Aberdeen businesses and business organisations in an appeal to reach a Common Sense Compromise.

But we can’t do it alone – we need your help.

If you would like to back our Aberdeen bus gate campaign, add your name to the petition launched by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce HERE.

Other ways to show your support and have your voice heard can be found HERE.

Conversation