‘I invested life savings opening Instagrammable restaurant but Aberdeen bus gates keep people away’

When Fahd Khan poured his life savings into opening a beautiful Instagrammable restaurant in Aberdeen city centre he had no idea a bus gate would soon be running along outside it.

The long-empty premises on Guild Street had become a “bit of an eyesore” when he decided to take a chance on it in 2022.

Determined to “do something different for Aberdeen”, Fahd set about breathing new life into the spot and transformed it into a vibrant new eatery called Suma.

With bright pink roses adorning the walls, ceilings bursting with lush green foliage and a food and drink offering like no other the vibrant spot was an instant hit with locals and visitors alike when it opened at the start of 2023.

Things were running smoothly for the family-run business until the bus gates were introduced, with one running right outside his shop along with others nearby on Market Street and Bridge Street, just a few months later Fahd tells the P&J.

Since September, he noticed they were losing customers and has been thinking of ways to keep his new business running amidst the changes.

Fahd is one of many traders telling us that the road changes have harmed their business as a perception spread that the city centre was off limits.

Bus gates impact Aberdeen restaurant in its first year

Fahd, originally from Pakistan, moved to Aberdeen 20 years ago to work in oil and gas.

He would take his two daughters on trips to Edinburgh and Glasgow and quickly realised Aberdeen didn’t have quite the same offering when it came to trendy places to eat, and he decided to change that.

As previously mentioned, he took a leap of faith and bought the long-empty Guild Street premises in 2022 — before the bus priority route was set out.

Believing it was in a “prime location”, close to both the bus and train stations, he was determined to bring a “one-of-a-kind” offering to the Granite City.

He poured his life savings into revamping the venue — everything from ripping out and replacing floors to installing gas, and, of course, completely redecorating with stunning floral displays and plush seating.

The doors to Suma, named after his wife Summera, were opened early in 2023.

Customers flocked to the beautiful new spot to try the unique artistic coffees and decadent croffles (croissants made in a waffle machine).

But, the success was short-lived, and Fahd was left “disappointed” when the bus gates started hampering his business before it had even been running for a full year.

‘There is always hope’ says Suma owner

With a sigh, Fahd tells me that he believes nobody wants to venture into Aberdeen city centre now because of the roads shake-up, and it’s affecting his business.

“Since the bus gates kicked in, we lost 50% of our customers,” he explained. “If you do come in and get a bus gate fine you’re not going to come back — it’s just not worth it.”

Saturdays were always busy with customers filling the 15 tables, sipping a sweet milkshake or tucking into a beautiful brunch.

But now, Fahd says they are maybe serving around seven tables on what was once a peak day, with only half the amount of customers walking through the door.

After investing so much in opening their dream business and striving to make it Aberdeen’s “most Instagrammable” venue, Fahd has been left “trying his best to make it work”.

But sadly he had to let go of four staff members because of the decline in customers.

The dad and restaurant owner has reduced his prices and even tried running more special offers to attract more people through his doors again. But, it’s “not helping at all,” he says glumly.

“There is always hope, this is why we started the business. And we have tried our best,” he said.

After a pause, he admitted: “I don’t know what’s going to happen — but we need to have easier access for people.

“We want to see the city do good, but some of the decisions being made are just not right.”

He warns ‘it’s just a matter of time…’

According to Fahd, every day he still sees dozens of cars driving along the bus gates through the big windows looking out at Guild Street.

He believes this means “people are still not used to them” almost a year on.

“I think one other thing is, Aberdeen is not a very big city,” he added. “I don’t know why we need to restrict people coming into the city.

“On one hand we are trying to get more people in town, and on the other, we are putting up these bus gates — I don’t know how that’s going to help.”

“I think it’s just a matter of time,” he warned. “Soon there won’t be anybody in the city centre and I don’t see any small businesses being operational in the next three or four years.

“That’s the true reality of it.”

