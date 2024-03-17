IN PICTURES: ‘Spoon’ full of deliciousness for Cullen Skink world championships

It was a tough choice for judges and the public at this year’s Cullen Skink World Championship competition – with so many delicious bowls of the Scottish soup on offer.

In a shock result, the judge’s overall winner in both competitions was not the same as the people’s choice at the annual festival held in Moray.

Cullen Skink, a traditional Scottish soup hailing from Cullen, is a creamy and hearty combination of smoked haddock, potatoes, onions, and milk.

Two competitions were held. In the morning a traditional Cullen Skink was on offer and an afternoon of “with a twist” bowls served up to a large crowd of on-lookers.

The event was held in the Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen.

There were 12 entrants in each competition, meaning 24 bowls of soup for tasters.

Clearly, the choice was not a simple one, with three overall winners in the two hotly contested competitions – the real success is the love of the Banff soup.

From BBC journalists to hotel owners, there was a whole host of different takes on Cullen Skink for the large audience to taste.

Cullen Skink judges were at odds with the people’s choice

The judges choice was the managing director of The Aberlour Hotel, Kellie Spooner. She took both the traditional and the “with a twist” prize.

Lifting the prize of the people’s choice were Kai-Uwe Stutzkeltz for his with a twist broth, and Alison Taylor, also of the Aberlour Hotel, for her traditional take on the soup.

Kai served up an unusual soup of green colour thanks to a pesto he makes with foraged wild garlic – it was St Patrick’s Day after all.

Kai said: “It was a brilliant day, and a nice competition, people especially the chefs were very friendly. It was so good to be able to take part.”

Kai, who is originally from Germany but currently working in Ayrshire, said: “I added wild garlic that I had foraged in Maybole and some German ham to give my Cullen Skink a sooty flavour.

“I served up a green bowl of soup – it is St Patrick’s Day after all. I made a pesto with the wild garlic and added it to the soup.

“It was a spring soup made with local and seasonal vegetables.”

He added: “I tasted all the soups and I could not have picked a winner, they were all delicious.”

Organisers Discover Cullen said: “The 2024 competition was held in memory of Graham Bell, Discover Cullen treasurer and secretary, who sadly passed away on December 22 2023.

“Graham was well known in Cullen and played an integral role in Discover Cullen from managing the tourist office and organising the Cullen Skink World Championships.

“Thank you to the competitors, spectators, judging panel, Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire, the organising committee, and our hosts at the Seafield Arms Hote, Cullen for an amazing day celebrating Cullen Skink at the 2024 Cullen Skink World Championships.”

We have approached The Aberlour Hotel for their winning recipes – but maybe you will just have to take a trip to the village to taste not one but three winning Cullen Skinks from Speyside.