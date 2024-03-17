IN PICTURES: ‘Spoon’ full of deliciousness for Cullen Skink world championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

IN PICTURES: ‘Spoon’ full of deliciousness for Cullen Skink world championships

Overall winner decided by judges for both tradtional and 'with a twist' Cullen Skink competitions was not the same as the people's choice.

By Louise Glen
Kai-Uwe Stutzkeitz winner of 'with a twis't by public vote, Kellie Spooner, winner of the judges choice for her traditional and with a twist pots, and Alison Taylor winner of traditional Cullen Skink by public vote.
Kai-Uwe Stutzkeitz winner of 'with a twist' by public vote, Kellie Spooner, winner of the judges choice for her traditional and with a twist pots, and Alison Taylor winner of traditional Cullen Skink by public vote. Image: Jasperimage.

It was a tough choice for judges and the public at this year’s Cullen Skink World Championship competition – with so many delicious bowls of the Scottish soup on offer.

In a shock result, the judge’s overall winner in both competitions was not the same as the people’s choice at the annual festival held in Moray.

Cullen Skink, a traditional Scottish soup hailing from Cullen, is a creamy and hearty combination of smoked haddock, potatoes, onions, and milk.

Two competitions were held. In the morning a traditional Cullen Skink was on offer and an afternoon of “with a twist” bowls served up to a large crowd of on-lookers.

Kellie Spooner takes part in the World Championship Cullen Skink
Kellie Spooner takes part in the World Championship Cullen Skink Competition. Image: Jasperimage.

The event was held in the Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen.

There were 12 entrants in each competition, meaning 24 bowls of soup for tasters.

Clearly, the choice was not a simple one, with three overall winners in the two hotly contested competitions – the real success is the love of the Banff soup.

From BBC journalists to hotel owners, there was a whole host of different takes on  Cullen Skink for the large audience to taste.

Cullen Skink judges were at odds with the people’s choice

The judges choice was the managing director of The Aberlour Hotel, Kellie Spooner. She took both the traditional and the “with a twist” prize.

Lifting the prize of the people’s choice were Kai-Uwe Stutzkeltz for his with a twist broth, and Alison Taylor, also of the Aberlour Hotel, for her traditional take on the soup.

Kai served up an unusual soup of green colour thanks to a pesto he makes with foraged wild garlic – it was St Patrick’s Day after all.

Kai said: “It was a brilliant day, and a nice competition, people especially the chefs were very friendly. It was so good to be able to take part.”

Ken Banks wearing his Souper Guy t-shirt.
Ken Banks fromt he BBC wearing his Souper Guy t-shirt. Image Jasperimage.

Kai, who is originally from Germany but currently working in Ayrshire, said: “I added wild garlic that I had foraged in Maybole and some German ham to give my Cullen Skink a sooty flavour.

“I served up a green bowl of soup – it is St Patrick’s Day after all. I made a pesto with the wild garlic and added it to the soup.

“It was a spring soup made with local and seasonal vegetables.”

He added: “I tasted all the soups and I could not have picked a winner, they were all delicious.”

Organisers Discover Cullen said: “The 2024 competition was held in memory of Graham Bell, Discover Cullen treasurer and secretary, who sadly passed away on December 22 2023.

Even kids got a taste of the soup in Cullen,
A wee boy tries Cullen Skink for the first time. Image: Jasperimage.

“Graham was well known in Cullen and played an integral role in Discover Cullen from managing the tourist office and organising the Cullen Skink World Championships.

“Thank you to the competitors, spectators, judging panel, Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire, the organising committee, and our hosts at the Seafield Arms Hote, Cullen for an amazing day celebrating Cullen Skink at the 2024 Cullen Skink World Championships.”

We have approached The Aberlour Hotel for their winning recipes – but maybe you will just have to take a trip to the village to taste not one but three winning Cullen Skinks from Speyside.

Traditional people's choice winner- Alison Taylor
Traditional people’s choice winner- Alison Taylor. Image: Jasperimage.
The people tasting the Cullen Skink on offer.
The people tasting the Cullen Skink on offer. Image: Jasperimage.
Kai Uwe Stutzkeltz
Winner of ‘With a Twist’ public vote – Kai Uwe Stutzkeitz. Image: Jasperimage.

More from Moray

Stagecoach bus as over 40 Inverness journeys cancelled.
Stagecoach plan to hike up fares in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray from March 31
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a drink-driving teacher and a horrific bus attack
New life will be given to former cottage in Burghead.
New 'foodie' purpose for Burghead cottage and next step for new vision at former…
Bev Dyson holding mobile phone up looking at camera.
How digital technology is helping Moray patients take control of their healthcare - and…
Grant Lodge, which is in Cooper Park, Elgin.
Grant Lodge: Cost of repairs revealed in last 20 years on Elgin landmark
Eunice Mckay pictured outside new house next to new car
Keith gran 'shocked' to win house, car and £20k cash from Bounty Competitions
View of Dr Gray's Hospital dome entrance with sign in front.
How NHS Grampian is tackling Elgin housing crisis to secure crucial Dr Gray's staff
Lossiemouth villa exterior view
Stunning Lossiemouth villa with coastal views and putting green on the market
Owners Jim and Rosslyn Sutherland pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Labour of love Buckie hotel, restaurant and bar transformed by local couple goes up…
Childcare worker struck off after being physically abusive while working at the Magic Roundabout centre in Elgin.
Elgin childcare worker struck off after being 'physically aggressive' towards children under two