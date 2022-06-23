Christmas comes early in Inverness as cafe offers up turkey and all the trimmings with six months to go By Ross Hempseed June 23, 2022, 3:32 pm Updated: June 23, 2022, 4:58 pm 0 Charlie's Cafe owner, Martin Pieraccini, unveils the latest menu item, Christmas Dinner in June. Picture by Sandy McCook. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Contour Cafe: Chilled vibes and super tasty pizzas Simple grub is the answer for award winning Stonehaven cafe What does Christmas dinner gelato taste like (and should you try it)? We visit an Inverness outlet to find out Fancy some gelato with that turkey? Highland brothers release new Christmas dinner flavoured treat