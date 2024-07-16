James Chalmers reflects on time with Turriff United ahead of testimonial v Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

James Chalmers reflects on time with Turriff United ahead of testimonial v Aberdeen

The defender's 14 years at the Haughs are being marked with a game against Aberdeen.

By Callum Law
Turriff United's James Chalmers will celebrate his testimonial with a game against Aberdeen.
Turriff United's James Chalmers will celebrate his testimonial with a game against Aberdeen.

James Chalmers looks back with pride on his Turriff United career to date as he prepares to celebrate his testimonial.

The defender’s 14 years of service are being marked tonight with a game against an Aberdeen XI at the Haughs (7pm kick-off).

Chalmers officially signed for his hometown team in 2010 – although he did play for the club prior – and helped United win the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

This evening’s game is the culmination of the 30-year-old’s testimonial year, which has supported Prostate Cancer UK and a number of local charities.

Chalmers said: “To play for your local club, it doesn’t really get much better. I grew up watching Turriff and then I’ve loved having the chance to play for the club.

“I’m proud to have have played for Turriff. The three Aberdeenshire Shield wins are major highlights, as are Scottish Cup runs.

“We went down to Morton in the fourth round after a draw at the Haughs (season 2012-13), which was very memorable.

“It’s great that the club have granted me a testimonial – I’ve got to thank everyone at Turriff for this.

James Chalmers in action for Turriff.

“It’s great to be playing Aberdeen as well, because they’re the team I support.

“I’ve got so many great memories and have been lucky enough to play with some unbelievable players.

“I’ve got on well with every manager: Kris Hunter in both his spells, James Duthie and Mark Simpson, Ross Jack, Dean Donaldson and now Warren Cummings.

“They’re all different in their own way, but I’ve enjoyed playing under them all.”

Longstanding Haughs link

The connection Chalmers has to Turriff United goes back a long way.

He explained: “Right from the start of the club (in 1954), I think our family has been involved in some capacity.

“My granda Hugh played for the club, managed the club, was on the committee and was secretary and groundsman at different times.

“My uncles Irvine, Murray and Bruce all played for the club, my cousin Duncan played for the club, my dad (Jim) played and my brother (Scott) played for the club as well for a brief spell.

“Uncle Murray was chairman of the club and also groundsman, so there’s been a lot of us involved.”

Starting out at Turriff United

Although he signed for Turra in 2010, Chalmers’ first appearance at the Haughs came a year earlier at the age of 15.

His Breedon Highland League debut was also during United’s first season in the division (2009-10) as a trialist.

Chalmers said: “Before Turriff came into the Highland League, they didn’t really have a youth set-up.

“So myself and a lot of lads of my age played for Deveronvale youth.

“I went down to the Haughs to watch Turriff’s first pre-season game against Maud in 2009 and one of the coaches Ian Bruce saw me and pulled me over.

“He said: ‘There’s a pair of boots here, come and join in the warm-up.’

Kris Hunter was James Chalmers’ first Turriff United manager.

“I did that and I got on for the last few minutes of the game. Turriff tried to sign me that season, but I stayed at Vale youth for another year and then signed in 2010.

“But my debut in the Highland League was as a trialist up at Brora in the club’s first season in the Highland League.

“Kris Hunter was the manager and he came to my door asking if I could play because they were short of players. So that was the start for me at 16.”

Chalmers hasn’t played since March 2023 due to osteitis pubis, but is trying to come back.

“It’s just been a bad injury that’s kept me out,” he said.

“I’ll hopefully get it sorted in the next couple of weeks and then after that I should be fine to keep playing.”

More from Highland League

Turriff United's James Chalmers will celebrate his testimonial with a game against Aberdeen.
Highland League Cup nets new sponsor in R Davidson Banchory
Turriff United's James Chalmers will celebrate his testimonial with a game against Aberdeen.
Buckie Thistle show fragility in 4-0 Stenhousemuir loss; Brechin City run St Johnstone close
Turriff United's James Chalmers will celebrate his testimonial with a game against Aberdeen.
Highland League: Transfers and friendlies latest as Brora Rangers sign Craig MacKenzie and Kyle…
Turriff United's James Chalmers will celebrate his testimonial with a game against Aberdeen.
All you need to know as Buckie Thistle and Brechin City kick-off Premier Sports…
Turriff United's James Chalmers will celebrate his testimonial with a game against Aberdeen.
Huntly chairman Gordon Carter reveals off the pitch success as he eyes further progress
Turriff United's James Chalmers will celebrate his testimonial with a game against Aberdeen.
Exclusive: Deveronvale given green light to keep playing at Princess Royal Park
Turriff United's James Chalmers will celebrate his testimonial with a game against Aberdeen.
Martin Maclean reflects on his Brora Rangers career as he gets ready to retire…
Turriff United's James Chalmers will celebrate his testimonial with a game against Aberdeen.
Keith boss Craig Ewen delighted to recruit Horace Ormsby
Turriff United's James Chalmers will celebrate his testimonial with a game against Aberdeen.
Meeting to decide Deveronvale fate over floodlight issue
Turriff United's James Chalmers will celebrate his testimonial with a game against Aberdeen.
Boss Bobby Beckwith on Strathspey Thistle's latest signings

Conversation