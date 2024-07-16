James Chalmers reflects on time with Turriff United ahead of testimonial v Aberdeen

James Chalmers looks back with pride on his Turriff United career to date as he prepares to celebrate his testimonial.

The defender’s 14 years of service are being marked tonight with a game against an Aberdeen XI at the Haughs (7pm kick-off).

Chalmers officially signed for his hometown team in 2010 – although he did play for the club prior – and helped United win the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

This evening’s game is the culmination of the 30-year-old’s testimonial year, which has supported Prostate Cancer UK and a number of local charities.

Chalmers said: “To play for your local club, it doesn’t really get much better. I grew up watching Turriff and then I’ve loved having the chance to play for the club.

“I’m proud to have have played for Turriff. The three Aberdeenshire Shield wins are major highlights, as are Scottish Cup runs.

“We went down to Morton in the fourth round after a draw at the Haughs (season 2012-13), which was very memorable.

“It’s great that the club have granted me a testimonial – I’ve got to thank everyone at Turriff for this.

“It’s great to be playing Aberdeen as well, because they’re the team I support.

“I’ve got so many great memories and have been lucky enough to play with some unbelievable players.

“I’ve got on well with every manager: Kris Hunter in both his spells, James Duthie and Mark Simpson, Ross Jack, Dean Donaldson and now Warren Cummings.

“They’re all different in their own way, but I’ve enjoyed playing under them all.”

Longstanding Haughs link

The connection Chalmers has to Turriff United goes back a long way.

He explained: “Right from the start of the club (in 1954), I think our family has been involved in some capacity.

“My granda Hugh played for the club, managed the club, was on the committee and was secretary and groundsman at different times.

“My uncles Irvine, Murray and Bruce all played for the club, my cousin Duncan played for the club, my dad (Jim) played and my brother (Scott) played for the club as well for a brief spell.

“Uncle Murray was chairman of the club and also groundsman, so there’s been a lot of us involved.”

Starting out at Turriff United

Although he signed for Turra in 2010, Chalmers’ first appearance at the Haughs came a year earlier at the age of 15.

His Breedon Highland League debut was also during United’s first season in the division (2009-10) as a trialist.

Chalmers said: “Before Turriff came into the Highland League, they didn’t really have a youth set-up.

“So myself and a lot of lads of my age played for Deveronvale youth.

“I went down to the Haughs to watch Turriff’s first pre-season game against Maud in 2009 and one of the coaches Ian Bruce saw me and pulled me over.

“He said: ‘There’s a pair of boots here, come and join in the warm-up.’

“I did that and I got on for the last few minutes of the game. Turriff tried to sign me that season, but I stayed at Vale youth for another year and then signed in 2010.

“But my debut in the Highland League was as a trialist up at Brora in the club’s first season in the Highland League.

“Kris Hunter was the manager and he came to my door asking if I could play because they were short of players. So that was the start for me at 16.”

Chalmers hasn’t played since March 2023 due to osteitis pubis, but is trying to come back.

“It’s just been a bad injury that’s kept me out,” he said.

“I’ll hopefully get it sorted in the next couple of weeks and then after that I should be fine to keep playing.”