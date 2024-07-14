Aberdeen and Inverness teams help spur growth at Brodies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen and Inverness teams help spur growth at Brodies

They've been at the heart of projects including the sale of Meldrum House and transformation of Ardersier.

By Keith Findlay
Meldrum House Country Hotel, near Oldmeldrum.
Highlights for Brodies in 2023/24 include the sale of Meldrum House Country Hotel, near Oldmeldrum. Image: 24 Keys

Law firm Brodies named big deals involving its teams in Aberdeen and Inverness among highlights in a 14th consecutive year of growth.

In the financial year to April 30 2024, Brodies  saw revenue grow by just over 7.5%£114.3 million. Operating profits increased to £49.2m, from £48.6m a year earlier.

Meanwhile, profit per equity partner during the latest period came in at £846,000.

Aberdeen office upgrade completed

The firm reported progress across all core practice areas – banking and finance, corporate and commercial, dispute resolution and risk, personal and family, and real estate, with each one reporting record income.

Brodies completed upgrades of its offices in Aberdeen and Glasgow.

It also expanded overseas, launching Abu Dhabi-based Brodies Middle East.

Annan House, Aberdeen.
Brodies was at the heart of it when Annan House, in Aberdeen, changed hands during the year.

Other highlights for the firm in 2023-24 include:

  • Advising in the purchase of Annan House in Aberdeen, one of the Granite City’s biggest office deals in recent years.
  • Advising on a £100m joint credit facility to support the transformation of Ardersier Port into a major energy transition facility.
  • Advising RockRose Energy on its £46m acquisition, from EnQuest, of a 15% stake in the UK North Sea Bressay field and EnQuest Producer floating production storage and offloading vessel.
  • Acting for Meldrum House Estates in the sale of Meldrum House Country Hotel & Golf Course to Apex Hotels.
  • Acting for for Aberdeen-based energy services company Three60 Energy in the acquisition of Flexlife and Pryme Group Holdings.

Law firm’s headcount up 5%, including new partner in Inverness

Brodies’ headcount grow by 5% to 837 during the year to April 30.

New hires include natural capital and rural business partner Gary Webster in the Inverness office.

The firm now has more than 100 partners and 800 employees across offices in Aberdeen, Brussels, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and London.

Fast-growing Highlands team

There are currently 127 people across the Aberdeen and Inverness offices combined.

The Granite City team comprises 104 people in total, including 21 partners.

Inverness has a 23-strong team, including two partners.

The Highlands office has almost doubled its number of colleagues in a 12-month period (which it also did the previous year).

Brodies is paying “all eligible colleagues” a bonus of 3%.

Individual performance-related bonuses were also awarded during 2023-24.

Gary Webster was a new hire for Brodies in Inverness
Gary Webster was a new hire for Brodies in Inverness. Image: Brodies

Managing partner Stephen Goldie said: “The progress that we have made across each of our practice areas is underpinned by clients who continue to trust us and seek our assistance in times of challenge and opportunity.

“Progress has been made, notwithstanding another period of flux in the economic, social and political environment, where higher interest rates and headwinds from the transactional markets have impacted the business decisions and activities that clients undertake.”

Brodies managing partner Stephen Goldie.
Brodies managing partner Stephen Goldie. Image: Brodies

Mr Goldie added: “Over the past year, we have invested in the areas that we consider critical to the continued growth of our firm; recognition for our colleagues, their skills and the value they bring to our clients, upgrading the places in which we work and collaborate, and advancing the technology that supports us in delivering first-class service to our clients.”

